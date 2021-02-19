openapi2apigee module converts a standard Open API spec (previously known as Swagger) into an Apigee API Proxy bundle and deploys into an Apigee Edge Organization.

Now supports OAS v3 as well

node.js

Installation

You can install openapi2apigee either through npm or by cloning the code from this GitHub repo. This README covers the installation steps with npm .

Installation from npm

From a Terminal Window:

$ npm install -g openapi2apigee

Command reference and examples

generateApi

Generates Apigee API Proxy bundle from OpenAPI specification file and deploys to Apigee Edge Organization.

Example

$ openapi2apigee generateApi petStore -s http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json -D -d /Users/me/Desktop/

