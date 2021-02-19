openapi2apigee module converts a standard Open API spec (previously known as Swagger) into an Apigee API Proxy bundle and deploys into an Apigee Edge Organization.
You can install
openapi2apigee either through
npm or by cloning the code from this GitHub repo. This README covers the installation steps with
npm.
$ npm install -g openapi2apigee
Generates Apigee API Proxy bundle from OpenAPI specification file and deploys to Apigee Edge Organization.
$ openapi2apigee generateApi petStore -s http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json -D -d /Users/me/Desktop/
openapi2apigee Apigee-127 Extensions support
Secure APIs using OAuth 2.0 & Verify API Key Policies in Apigee using OpenAPI 2.0