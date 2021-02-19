openbase logo
openapi2apigee

by Anil Sagar
0.8.0 (see all)

OpenAPI to Apigee API Proxy using Node.js Utility

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

openapi-apigee-node-utility

npm version Build Status JavaScript Style Guide

openapi2apigee module converts a standard Open API spec (previously known as Swagger) into an Apigee API Proxy bundle and deploys into an Apigee Edge Organization.

Now supports OAS v3 as well

Pre-requisite

  • node.js

Installation

You can install openapi2apigee either through npm or by cloning the code from this GitHub repo. This README covers the installation steps with npm.

Installation from npm

From a Terminal Window:

$ npm install -g openapi2apigee

Command reference and examples

generateApi

Generates Apigee API Proxy bundle from OpenAPI specification file and deploys to Apigee Edge Organization.

Example

$ openapi2apigee generateApi petStore -s http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json -D -d /Users/me/Desktop/

Articles

Getting Started with OpenAPI

openapi2apigee Apigee-127 Extensions support

Secure APIs using OAuth 2.0 & Verify API Key Policies in Apigee using OpenAPI 2.0

