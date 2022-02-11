Node.js library that generates Typescript clients based on the OpenAPI specification.
npm install openapi-typescript-codegen --save-dev
$ openapi --help
Usage: openapi [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-i, --input <value> OpenAPI specification, can be a path, url or string content (required)
-o, --output <value> Output directory (required)
-c, --client <value> HTTP client to generate [fetch, xhr, node, axios, angular] (default: "fetch")
--name <value> Custom client class name
--useOptions Use options instead of arguments
--useUnionTypes Use union types instead of enums
--exportCore <value> Write core files to disk (default: true)
--exportServices <value> Write services to disk (default: true)
--exportModels <value> Write models to disk (default: true)
--exportSchemas <value> Write schemas to disk (default: false)
--indent <value> Indentation options [4, 2, tab] (default: "4")
--postfix <value> Service name postfix (default: "Service")
--request <value> Path to custom request file
-h, --help display help for command
Examples
$ openapi --input ./spec.json --output ./generated
$ openapi --input ./spec.json --output ./generated --client xhr
--name
--useOptions
--useUnionTypes
--exportSchemas