🚀 Convert OpenAPI 3.0 and 2.0 (Swagger) schemas to TypeScript interfaces using Node.js.
Features
--auth flag)
$ref: "external.yaml#components/schemas/User"
Examples
npx openapi-typescript schema.yaml --output schema.ts
# 🔭 Loading spec from schema.yaml…
# 🚀 schema.yaml -> schema.ts [250ms]
npx openapi-typescript "specs/**/*.yaml" --output schemas/
# 🔭 Loading spec from specs/one.yaml…
# 🔭 Loading spec from specs/two.yaml…
# 🔭 Loading spec from specs/three.yaml…
# 🚀 specs/one.yaml -> schemas/specs/one.ts [250ms]
# 🚀 specs/two.yaml -> schemas/specs/two.ts [250ms]
# 🚀 specs/three.yaml -> schemas/specs/three.ts [250ms]
Note: if generating a single schema,
--output must be a file (preferably
*.ts). If using globs,
--output must be a directory.
Thanks to @sharmarajdaksh for the glob feature!
npx openapi-typescript https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json --output petstore.ts
# 🔭 Loading spec from https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json…
# 🚀 https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json -> petstore.ts [650ms]
Note: globbing doesn’t work for remote schemas because there is no reliable way to determine a list of files to select from a remote file system.
Thanks to @psmyrdek for the remote spec feature!
Import any top-level item from the generated spec to use it. It works best if you also alias types to save on typing:
import { components } from "./generated-schema.ts";
type APIResponse = components["schemas"]["APIResponse"];
Because OpenAPI schemas may have invalid TypeScript characters as names, the square brackets are a safe way to access every property.
Also note that there’s a special
operations interface that you can import
OperationObjects by their operationId:
import { operations } from "./generated-schema.ts";
type getUsersById = operations["getUsersById"];
Even though
operations isn’t present in your original schema, it’s a simple convenience and won’t disrupt any of your other types.
Thanks to @gr2m for the operations feature!
The generated spec can also be used with openapi-typescript-fetch which implements a typed fetch client for openapi-typescript.
import { paths } from "./petstore";
import { Fetcher } from "openapi-typescript-fetch";
// declare fetcher for paths
const fetcher = Fetcher.for<paths>()
// global configuration
fetcher.configure({
baseUrl: "https://petstore.swagger.io/v2",
init: {
headers: {
...
},
},
use: [...] // middlewares
})
// create fetch operations
const findPetsByStatus = fetcher.path("/pet/findByStatus").method("get").create()
const addPet = fetcher.path("/pet").method("post").create()
// fetch
try {
const { status, data: pets } = await findPetsByStatus({
status: ["available", "pending"],
})
await addPet({ ... })
} catch(e) {
// check which operation threw the exception
if (e instanceof addPet.Error) {
// get discriminated union { status, data }
const error = e.getActualType()
if (error.status === 400) {
error.data.validationErrors // 400 response data
} else if (error.status === 500) {
error.data.errorMessage // 500 response data
} else {
...
}
}
}
Simply omit the
--output flag to return to stdout:
npx openapi-typescript schema.yaml
|Option
|Alias
|Default
|Description
--output [location]
-o
|(stdout)
|Where should the output file be saved?
--auth [token]
|(optional) Provide an auth token to be passed along in the request (only if accessing a private schema)
--header
-x
|(optional) Provide an array of or singular headers as an alternative to a JSON object. Each header must follow the
key: value pattern
--headersObject
-h
|(optional) Provide a JSON object as string of HTTP headers for remote schema request. This will take priority over
--header
--httpMethod
-m
GET
|(optional) Provide the HTTP Verb/Method for fetching a schema from a remote URL
--immutable-types
-it
false
|(optional) Generates immutable types (readonly properties and readonly array)
--additional-properties
-ap
false
|(optional) Allow arbitrary properties for all schema objects without
additionalProperties: false
--default-non-nullable
false
|(optional) Treat schema objects with default values as non-nullable
--prettier-config [location]
-c
|(optional) Path to your custom Prettier configuration for output
--export-type
false
|(optional) Export
type instead of
interface
--raw-schema
false
|Generate TS types from partial schema (e.g. having
components.schema at the top level)
--version
|Force OpenAPI version with
--version 3 or
--version 2 (required for
--raw-schema when version is unknown)
npm i --save-dev openapi-typescript
import fs from "fs";
import openapiTS from "openapi-typescript";
// example 1: load [object] as schema (JSON only)
const schema = await fs.promises.readFile("spec.json", "utf8") // must be OpenAPI JSON
const output = await openapiTS(JSON.parse(schema));
// example 2: load [string] as local file (YAML or JSON; released in v4.0)
const localPath = new URL("./spec.yaml", import.meta.url); // may be YAML or JSON format
const output = await openapiTS(localPath);
// example 3: load [string] as remote URL (YAML or JSON; released in v4.0)
const output = await openapiTS("https://myurl.com/v1/openapi.yaml");
The Node API may be useful if dealing with dynamically-created schemas, or you’re using within context of a larger application. Pass in either a JSON-friendly object to load a schema from memory, or a string to load a schema from a local file or remote URL (it will load the file quickly using built-in Node methods). Note that a YAML string isn’t supported in the Node.js API; either use the CLI or convert to JSON using js-yaml first.
⚠️ As of
v4.0,
openapiTS() is an async function.
If using the Node.js API, you can optionally pass a formatter to openapi-typescript. This is useful if you want to override the default types and substitute your own.
For example, say your schema has the following property:
properties:
updated_at:
type: string
format: date-time
By default, this will generate a type
updated_at?: string;. But we can override this by passing a formatter to the Node API, like so:
const types = openapiTS(mySchema, {
formatter(node: SchemaObject) {
if (node.format === "date-time") {
return "Date"; // return the TypeScript “Date” type, as a string
}
// for all other schema objects, let openapi-typescript decide (return undefined)
});
This will generate
updated_at?: Date instead. Note that you will still have to do the parsing of your data yourself. But this will save you from having to also update all your types.
Note: you don’t have to use
.format—this is just an example! You can use any property on a schema object to overwrite its generated type if desired.
PascalCase or follow any TypeScript-isms; faithfully reproduce your schema as closely as possible, capitalization
and all)
PRs are welcome! Please see our CONTRIBUTING.md guide. Opening an issue beforehand to discuss is encouraged but not required.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
