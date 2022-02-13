🚀 Convert OpenAPI 3.0 and 2.0 (Swagger) schemas to TypeScript interfaces using Node.js.

Features

✅ OpenAPI 3.0

✅ Swagger 2.0

✅ Supports YAML and JSON schema formats

✅ Supports loading via remote URL (simple authentication supported with the --auth flag)

flag) ✅ Supports remote references: $ref: "external.yaml#components/schemas/User"

✅ Formats using Prettier

✅ TypeScript 4.0 features

Examples

Usage

🖥️ CLI

🗄️ Reading specs from file system

npx openapi-typescript schema.yaml --output schema.ts npx openapi-typescript "specs/**/*.yaml" --output schemas/

Note: if generating a single schema, --output must be a file (preferably *.ts ). If using globs, --output must be a directory.

☁️ Reading specs from remote resource

npx openapi-typescript https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json --output petstore.ts

Note: globbing doesn’t work for remote schemas because there is no reliable way to determine a list of files to select from a remote file system.

Using in TypeScript

Import any top-level item from the generated spec to use it. It works best if you also alias types to save on typing:

import { components } from "./generated-schema.ts" ; type APIResponse = components[ "schemas" ][ "APIResponse" ];

Because OpenAPI schemas may have invalid TypeScript characters as names, the square brackets are a safe way to access every property.

Also note that there’s a special operations interface that you can import OperationObjects by their operationId:

import { operations } from "./generated-schema.ts" ; type getUsersById = operations[ "getUsersById" ];

Even though operations isn’t present in your original schema, it’s a simple convenience and won’t disrupt any of your other types.

The generated spec can also be used with openapi-typescript-fetch which implements a typed fetch client for openapi-typescript.

import { paths } from "./petstore" ; import { Fetcher } from "openapi-typescript-fetch" ; const fetcher = Fetcher.for<paths>() fetcher.configure({ baseUrl: "https://petstore.swagger.io/v2" , init: { headers: { ... }, }, use: [...] }) const findPetsByStatus = fetcher.path( "/pet/findByStatus" ).method( "get" ).create() const addPet = fetcher.path( "/pet" ).method( "post" ).create() try { const { status, data: pets } = await findPetsByStatus({ status: [ "available" , "pending" ], }) await addPet({ ... }) } catch (e) { if (e instanceof addPet.Error) { const error = e.getActualType() if (error.status === 400 ) { error.data.validationErrors } else if (error.status === 500 ) { error.data.errorMessage } else { ... } } }

Outputting to stdout

Simply omit the --output flag to return to stdout:

npx openapi-typescript schema.yaml

CLI Options

Option Alias Default Description --output [location] -o (stdout) Where should the output file be saved? --auth [token] (optional) Provide an auth token to be passed along in the request (only if accessing a private schema) --header -x (optional) Provide an array of or singular headers as an alternative to a JSON object. Each header must follow the key: value pattern --headersObject -h (optional) Provide a JSON object as string of HTTP headers for remote schema request. This will take priority over --header --httpMethod -m GET (optional) Provide the HTTP Verb/Method for fetching a schema from a remote URL --immutable-types -it false (optional) Generates immutable types (readonly properties and readonly array) --additional-properties -ap false (optional) Allow arbitrary properties for all schema objects without additionalProperties: false --default-non-nullable false (optional) Treat schema objects with default values as non-nullable --prettier-config [location] -c (optional) Path to your custom Prettier configuration for output --export-type false (optional) Export type instead of interface --raw-schema false Generate TS types from partial schema (e.g. having components.schema at the top level) --version Force OpenAPI version with --version 3 or --version 2 (required for --raw-schema when version is unknown)

🐢 Node

npm i --save-dev openapi-typescript

import fs from "fs" ; import openapiTS from "openapi-typescript" ; const schema = await fs.promises.readFile( "spec.json" , "utf8" ) const output = await openapiTS( JSON .parse(schema)); const localPath = new URL( "./spec.yaml" , import .meta.url); const output = await openapiTS(localPath); const output = await openapiTS( "https://myurl.com/v1/openapi.yaml" );

The Node API may be useful if dealing with dynamically-created schemas, or you’re using within context of a larger application. Pass in either a JSON-friendly object to load a schema from memory, or a string to load a schema from a local file or remote URL (it will load the file quickly using built-in Node methods). Note that a YAML string isn’t supported in the Node.js API; either use the CLI or convert to JSON using js-yaml first.

⚠️ As of v4.0 , openapiTS() is an async function.

Custom Formatter

If using the Node.js API, you can optionally pass a formatter to openapi-typescript. This is useful if you want to override the default types and substitute your own.

For example, say your schema has the following property:

properties: updated_at: type: string format: date-time

By default, this will generate a type updated_at?: string; . But we can override this by passing a formatter to the Node API, like so:

const types = openapiTS(mySchema, { formatter(node: SchemaObject) { if (node.format === "date-time" ) { return "Date" ; } });

This will generate updated_at?: Date instead. Note that you will still have to do the parsing of your data yourself. But this will save you from having to also update all your types.

Note: you don’t have to use .format —this is just an example! You can use any property on a schema object to overwrite its generated type if desired.

🏅 Project Goals

Support converting any OpenAPI 3.0 or 2.0 (Swagger) schema to TypeScript types, no matter how complicated The generated TypeScript types must match your schema as closely as possible (i.e. don’t convert names to PascalCase or follow any TypeScript-isms; faithfully reproduce your schema as closely as possible, capitalization and all) This library is a TypeScript generator, not a schema validator.

🤝 Contributing

PRs are welcome! Please see our CONTRIBUTING.md guide. Opening an issue beforehand to discuss is encouraged but not required.

