OpenAPI 3.0 to Postman Collection v2.1.0 Converter

Contents

Getting Started

To use the converter as a Node module, you need to have a copy of the NodeJS runtime. The easiest way to do this is through npm. If you have NodeJS installed you have npm installed as well.

$ npm install openapi-to-postmanv2

If you want to use the converter in the CLI, install it globally with NPM:

$ npm i -g openapi-to-postmanv2

Using the converter as a NodeJS module

In order to use the convert in your node application, you need to import the package using require .

var Converter = require ( 'openapi-to-postmanv2' )

The converter provides the following functions:

Convert

The convert function takes in your OpenAPI specification ( YAML / JSON ) and converts it to a Postman collection.

Signature: convert (data, options, callback);

data:

{ type : 'file' , data : 'filepath' } OR { type : 'string' , data : '<entire OpenAPI string - JSON or YAML>' } OR { type : 'json' , data : OpenAPI-JS-object }

options:

{ schemaFaker : true , requestNameSource : 'fallback' , indentCharacter : ' ' }

callback:

function ( err, result ) { }

Check out complete list of options and their usage at OPTIONS.md

ConversionResult

result - Flag responsible for providing a status whether the conversion was successful or not

reason - Provides the reason for an unsuccessful conversion, defined only if result: false

output - Contains an array of Postman objects, each one with a type and data . The only type currently supported is collection .

Sample Usage:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), Converter = require ( 'openapi-to-postmanv2' ), openapiData = fs.readFileSync( 'sample-spec.yaml' , { encoding : 'UTF8' }); Converter.convert({ type : 'string' , data : openapiData }, {}, (err, conversionResult) => { if (!conversionResult.result) { console .log( 'Could not convert' , conversionResult.reason); } else { console .log( 'The collection object is: ' , conversionResult.output[ 0 ].data); } } );

The validate function is meant to ensure that the data that is being passed to the convert function is a valid JSON object or a valid (YAML/JSON) string.

The validate function is synchronous and returns a status object which conforms to the following schema

Validation object schema

{ type : 'object' , properties : { result : { type : 'boolean' }, reason : { type : 'string' } }, required : [ 'result' ] }

Validation object explanation

result - true if the data looks like OpenAPI and can be passed to the convert function

reason - Provides a reason for an unsuccessful validation of the specification

Command Line Interface

The converter can be used as a CLI tool as well. The following command line options are available.

openapi2postmanv2 [options]

Options

-v , --version

Specifies the version of the converter

-s <source> , --spec <source>

Used to specify the OpenAPI specification (file path) which is to be converted

-o <destination> , --output <destination>

Used to specify the destination file in which the collection is to be written

-t , --test

Used to test the collection with an in-built sample specification

-p , --pretty

Used to pretty print the collection object while writing to a file

-O , --options Used to supply options to the converter, for complete options details see here

-c , --options-config

Used to supply options to the converter through config file, for complete options details see here

-h , --help

Specifies all the options along with a few usage examples on the terminal

Usage

Sample usage examples of the converter CLI

Takes a specification (spec.yaml) as an input and writes to a file (collection.json) with pretty printing and using provided options

$ openapi2postmanv2 -s spec.yaml -o collection.json -p -O folderStrategy=Tags,includeAuthInfoInExample=false

Takes a specification (spec.yaml) as an input and writes to a file (collection.json) with pretty printing and using provided options via config file

$ openapi2postmanv2 -s spec.yaml -o collection.json -p -c ./examples/cli-options-config.json

Takes a specification (spec.yaml) as an input and writes to a file (collection.json) with pretty printing and using provided options (Also avoids any "<Error: Too many levels of nesting to fake this schema>" kind of errors present in converted collection)

$ openapi2postmanv2 -s spec.yaml -o collection.json -p -O folderStrategy=Tags,requestParametersResolution=Example,optimizeConversion=false,stackLimit=50

Testing the converter

$ openapi2postmanv2 --test

Conversion Schema