openapi-to-postmanv2

by postmanlabs
2.13.0

Plugin for converting OpenAPI 3.0 specs to the Postman Collection (v2) format

Readme

postman icon

Supercharge your API workflow.
Modern software is built on APIs. Postman helps you develop APIs faster.

OpenAPI 3.0 to Postman Collection v2.1.0 Converter

Build Status npm npm

Contents

  1. Getting Started
  2. Using the converter as a NodeJS module
    1. Convert Function
    2. Options
    3. ConversionResult
    4. Sample usage
    5. Validate function
  3. Command Line Interface
    1. Options
    2. Usage
  4. Conversion Schema

Getting Started

To use the converter as a Node module, you need to have a copy of the NodeJS runtime. The easiest way to do this is through npm. If you have NodeJS installed you have npm installed as well.

$ npm install openapi-to-postmanv2

If you want to use the converter in the CLI, install it globally with NPM:

$ npm i -g openapi-to-postmanv2

Using the converter as a NodeJS module

In order to use the convert in your node application, you need to import the package using require.

var Converter = require('openapi-to-postmanv2')

The converter provides the following functions:

Convert

The convert function takes in your OpenAPI specification ( YAML / JSON ) and converts it to a Postman collection.

Signature: convert (data, options, callback);

data:

{ type: 'file', data: 'filepath' }
OR
{ type: 'string', data: '<entire OpenAPI string - JSON or YAML>' }
OR
{ type: 'json', data: OpenAPI-JS-object }

options:

{
  schemaFaker: true,
  requestNameSource: 'fallback',
  indentCharacter: ' '
}
/*
All three properties are optional. Check the options section below for possible values for each option.
*/

callback:

function (err, result) {
  /*
  result = {
    result: true,
    output: [
      {
        type: 'collection',
        data: {..collection object..}
      }
    ]
  }
  */
}

Options:

Check out complete list of options and their usage at OPTIONS.md

ConversionResult

  • result - Flag responsible for providing a status whether the conversion was successful or not

  • reason - Provides the reason for an unsuccessful conversion, defined only if result: false

  • output - Contains an array of Postman objects, each one with a type and data. The only type currently supported is collection.

Sample Usage:

var fs = require('fs'),

Converter = require('openapi-to-postmanv2'),
openapiData = fs.readFileSync('sample-spec.yaml', {encoding: 'UTF8'});

Converter.convert({ type: 'string', data: openapiData },
  {}, (err, conversionResult) => {
    if (!conversionResult.result) {
      console.log('Could not convert', conversionResult.reason);
    }
    else {
      console.log('The collection object is: ', conversionResult.output[0].data);
    }
  }
);

Validate Function

The validate function is meant to ensure that the data that is being passed to the convert function is a valid JSON object or a valid (YAML/JSON) string.

The validate function is synchronous and returns a status object which conforms to the following schema

Validation object schema

{
  type: 'object',
  properties: {
    result: { type: 'boolean'},
    reason: { type: 'string' }
  },
  required: ['result']
}
Validation object explanation

  • result - true if the data looks like OpenAPI and can be passed to the convert function

  • reason - Provides a reason for an unsuccessful validation of the specification

Command Line Interface

The converter can be used as a CLI tool as well. The following command line options are available.

openapi2postmanv2 [options]

Options

  • -v, --version
    Specifies the version of the converter

  • -s <source>, --spec <source>
    Used to specify the OpenAPI specification (file path) which is to be converted

  • -o <destination>, --output <destination>
    Used to specify the destination file in which the collection is to be written

  • -t, --test
    Used to test the collection with an in-built sample specification

  • -p, --pretty
    Used to pretty print the collection object while writing to a file

  • -O, --options Used to supply options to the converter, for complete options details see here

  • -c, --options-config
    Used to supply options to the converter through config file, for complete options details see here

  • -h, --help
    Specifies all the options along with a few usage examples on the terminal

Usage

Sample usage examples of the converter CLI

  • Takes a specification (spec.yaml) as an input and writes to a file (collection.json) with pretty printing and using provided options
$ openapi2postmanv2 -s spec.yaml -o collection.json -p -O folderStrategy=Tags,includeAuthInfoInExample=false
  • Takes a specification (spec.yaml) as an input and writes to a file (collection.json) with pretty printing and using provided options via config file
$ openapi2postmanv2 -s spec.yaml -o collection.json -p  -c ./examples/cli-options-config.json
  • Takes a specification (spec.yaml) as an input and writes to a file (collection.json) with pretty printing and using provided options (Also avoids any "<Error: Too many levels of nesting to fake this schema>" kind of errors present in converted collection)
$ openapi2postmanv2 -s spec.yaml -o collection.json -p -O folderStrategy=Tags,requestParametersResolution=Example,optimizeConversion=false,stackLimit=50
  • Testing the converter
$ openapi2postmanv2 --test

Conversion Schema

postmanopenapioptionsexamples
collectionNameinfo.title-
descriptioninfo.description + info.contact-
collectionVariablesserver.variables + pathVariables-
folderNamepaths.path-
requestNameoperationItem(method).operationIddefault(operationId)-(requestName)enum['operationId','summary','url']
request.methodpath.method-
request.headersparameter (in = header)-link
request.bodyoperationItem(method).requestBody-
request.url.rawserver.url (path level server >> openapi server) + path-
request.url.variablesparameter (in = path)-link
request.url.paramsparameter (in = query)-{"key": param.name, "value": link}
api_key in (query or header)components.securitySchemes.api_key-

