To use the converter as a Node module, you need to have a copy of the NodeJS runtime. The easiest way to do this is through npm. If you have NodeJS installed you have npm installed as well.
$ npm install openapi-to-postmanv2
If you want to use the converter in the CLI, install it globally with NPM:
$ npm i -g openapi-to-postmanv2
In order to use the convert in your node application, you need to import the package using
require.
var Converter = require('openapi-to-postmanv2')
The converter provides the following functions:
The convert function takes in your OpenAPI specification ( YAML / JSON ) and converts it to a Postman collection.
Signature:
convert (data, options, callback);
data:
{ type: 'file', data: 'filepath' }
OR
{ type: 'string', data: '<entire OpenAPI string - JSON or YAML>' }
OR
{ type: 'json', data: OpenAPI-JS-object }
options:
{
schemaFaker: true,
requestNameSource: 'fallback',
indentCharacter: ' '
}
/*
All three properties are optional. Check the options section below for possible values for each option.
*/
callback:
function (err, result) {
/*
result = {
result: true,
output: [
{
type: 'collection',
data: {..collection object..}
}
]
}
*/
}
Check out complete list of options and their usage at OPTIONS.md
result - Flag responsible for providing a status whether the conversion was successful or not
reason - Provides the reason for an unsuccessful conversion, defined only if result: false
output - Contains an array of Postman objects, each one with a
type and
data. The only type currently supported is
collection.
var fs = require('fs'),
Converter = require('openapi-to-postmanv2'),
openapiData = fs.readFileSync('sample-spec.yaml', {encoding: 'UTF8'});
Converter.convert({ type: 'string', data: openapiData },
{}, (err, conversionResult) => {
if (!conversionResult.result) {
console.log('Could not convert', conversionResult.reason);
}
else {
console.log('The collection object is: ', conversionResult.output[0].data);
}
}
);
The validate function is meant to ensure that the data that is being passed to the convert function is a valid JSON object or a valid (YAML/JSON) string.
The validate function is synchronous and returns a status object which conforms to the following schema
{
type: 'object',
properties: {
result: { type: 'boolean'},
reason: { type: 'string' }
},
required: ['result']
}
result - true if the data looks like OpenAPI and can be passed to the convert function
reason - Provides a reason for an unsuccessful validation of the specification
The converter can be used as a CLI tool as well. The following command line options are available.
openapi2postmanv2 [options]
-v,
--version
Specifies the version of the converter
-s <source>,
--spec <source>
Used to specify the OpenAPI specification (file path) which is to be converted
-o <destination>,
--output <destination>
Used to specify the destination file in which the collection is to be written
-t,
--test
Used to test the collection with an in-built sample specification
-p,
--pretty
Used to pretty print the collection object while writing to a file
-O,
--options
Used to supply options to the converter, for complete options details see here
-c,
--options-config
Used to supply options to the converter through config file, for complete options details see here
-h,
--help
Specifies all the options along with a few usage examples on the terminal
Sample usage examples of the converter CLI
$ openapi2postmanv2 -s spec.yaml -o collection.json -p -O folderStrategy=Tags,includeAuthInfoInExample=false
$ openapi2postmanv2 -s spec.yaml -o collection.json -p -c ./examples/cli-options-config.json
"<Error: Too many levels of nesting to fake this schema>" kind of errors present in converted collection)
$ openapi2postmanv2 -s spec.yaml -o collection.json -p -O folderStrategy=Tags,requestParametersResolution=Example,optimizeConversion=false,stackLimit=50
$ openapi2postmanv2 --test
|postman
|openapi
|options
|examples
|collectionName
|info.title
|-
|description
|info.description + info.contact
|-
|collectionVariables
|server.variables + pathVariables
|-
|folderName
|paths.path
|-
|requestName
|operationItem(method).operationId
|default(operationId)-(
requestName)enum['operationId','summary','url']
|request.method
|path.method
|-
|request.headers
|parameter (
in = header)
|-
|link
|request.body
|operationItem(method).requestBody
|-
|request.url.raw
|server.url (path level server >> openapi server) + path
|-
|request.url.variables
|parameter (
in = path)
|-
|link
|request.url.params
|parameter (
in = query)
|-
|{"key": param.name, "value": link}
|api_key in (query or header)
|components.securitySchemes.api_key
|-