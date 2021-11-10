OpenAPI Snippet

Generates code snippets from Open API (previously Swagger) documents.

This package takes as input an OpenAPI v2.0 or v3.0.x document. It translates the document into an HTTP Archive 1.2 request object. It uses the HTTP Snippet library to generate code snippets for every API endpoint (URL path + HTTP method) defined in the specification in various languages & tools ( cURL , Node , Python , Ruby , Java , Go , C# ...), or for selected endpoints.

Installation

npm i openapi-snippet

Build OpenAPI Snippet (for use in browser)

Clone this repository. Install required dependencies:

npm i

Build a minified version of OpenAPI Snippet ( openapisnippet.min.js ):

npm run build

Usage

As a module

const OpenAPISnippet = require ( 'openapi-snippet' ) const openApi = ... const targets = [ 'node_unirest' , 'c' ] try { const results = OpenAPISnippet.getSnippets(openApi, targets) const results2 = OpenAPISnippet.getEndpointSnippets(openApi, '/users/{user-id}/relationship' , 'get' , targets) } catch (err) { }

Within the browser

Include the openapisnippet.min.js file created after building the the library (see above) in your HTML page:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/openapisnippet.min.js" > </ script >

Use OpenAPI Snippet, which now defines the global variable OpenAPISnippet .

Output

The output for every endpoint is an object, containing the method , url , a human-readable description , and the corresponding resource - all of these values stem from the OpenAPI document. In addition, within the snippets list, an object containing a code snippet for every chosen target is provided. As of version 0.4.0 , the snippets include exemplary payload data.

If getSnippets is used, an array of the above described objects is returned.

For example:

[ { "method" : "GET" , "url" : "https://api.instagram.com/v1/users/{user-id}/relationship" , "description" : "Get information about a relationship to another user." , "resource" : "relationship" , "snippets" : [ { "id" : "node" , "mimeType" : "application/json" , "title" : "Node + Native" , "content" : "var http = require(\"https\");



var options = {..." } ] } ]

Targets

Currently, OpenAPI Snippet supports the following targets (depending on the HTTP Snippet library):

c_libcurl (default)

(default) csharp_restsharp (default)

(default) go_native (default)

(default) java_okhttp

java_unirest (default)

(default) javascript_jquery

javascript_xhr (default)

(default) node_native (default)

(default) node_request

node_unirest

objc_nsurlsession (default)

(default) ocaml_cohttp (default)

(default) php_curl (default)

(default) php_http1

php_http2

python_python3 (default)

(default) python_requests

ruby_native (default)

(default) shell_curl (default)

(default) shell_httpie

shell_wget

swift_nsurlsession (default)

If only the language is provided (e.g., c ), the default library will be selected.

License: MIT