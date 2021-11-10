openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
os

openapi-snippet

by Erik Wittern
0.13.0 (see all)

Generates code snippets for given Swagger / Open API documents

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.5K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

OpenAPI Snippet

Generates code snippets from Open API (previously Swagger) documents.

This package takes as input an OpenAPI v2.0 or v3.0.x document. It translates the document into an HTTP Archive 1.2 request object. It uses the HTTP Snippet library to generate code snippets for every API endpoint (URL path + HTTP method) defined in the specification in various languages & tools (cURL, Node, Python, Ruby, Java, Go, C#...), or for selected endpoints.

Installation

npm i openapi-snippet

Build OpenAPI Snippet (for use in browser)

Clone this repository. Install required dependencies:

npm i

Build a minified version of OpenAPI Snippet (openapisnippet.min.js):

npm run build

Usage

As a module

const OpenAPISnippet = require('openapi-snippet')

// define input:
const openApi = ... // Open API document
const targets = ['node_unirest', 'c'] // array of targets for code snippets. See list below...

try {
  // either, get snippets for ALL endpoints:
  const results = OpenAPISnippet.getSnippets(openApi, targets) // results is now array of snippets, see "Output" below.

  // ...or, get snippets for a single endpoint:
  const results2 = OpenAPISnippet.getEndpointSnippets(openApi, '/users/{user-id}/relationship', 'get', targets)
} catch (err) {
  // do something with potential errors...
}

Within the browser

Include the openapisnippet.min.js file created after building the the library (see above) in your HTML page:

<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/openapisnippet.min.js"></script>

Use OpenAPI Snippet, which now defines the global variable OpenAPISnippet.

Output

The output for every endpoint is an object, containing the method, url, a human-readable description, and the corresponding resource - all of these values stem from the OpenAPI document. In addition, within the snippets list, an object containing a code snippet for every chosen target is provided. As of version 0.4.0, the snippets include exemplary payload data.

If getSnippets is used, an array of the above described objects is returned.

For example:

[
  // ...
  {
    "method": "GET",
    "url": "https://api.instagram.com/v1/users/{user-id}/relationship",
    "description": "Get information about a relationship to another user.",
    "resource": "relationship",
    "snippets": [
      {
        "id": "node",
        "mimeType": "application/json",  // Only set for methods with a request body
        "title": "Node + Native",
        "content": "var http = require(\"https\");\n\nvar options = {..."
      }
    ]
  }
  // ...
]

Targets

Currently, OpenAPI Snippet supports the following targets (depending on the HTTP Snippet library):

  • c_libcurl (default)
  • csharp_restsharp (default)
  • go_native (default)
  • java_okhttp
  • java_unirest (default)
  • javascript_jquery
  • javascript_xhr (default)
  • node_native (default)
  • node_request
  • node_unirest
  • objc_nsurlsession (default)
  • ocaml_cohttp (default)
  • php_curl (default)
  • php_http1
  • php_http2
  • python_python3 (default)
  • python_requests
  • ruby_native (default)
  • shell_curl (default)
  • shell_httpie
  • shell_wget
  • swift_nsurlsession (default)

If only the language is provided (e.g., c), the default library will be selected.

License: MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial