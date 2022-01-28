A Monorepo of various packages to power OpenAPI in node.
This monorepo uses lerna for development. See the root package.json for helpful scripts.
Let's say you're working on a package under ./packages. Here's what you do:
cd open-api
npm run bootstrap
npm t
git checkout -b my-branch (in case you haven't done so already).
./bin/commit packages/<package_you're_working_on> 'commit message describing your change. can be multi line here. just close with a single quote like so:'
Several scripts have been created to aid in the development of this monorepo (see ./bin). They assume that your
$PWD is the root of the repository. Here is a brief summary of common actions:
./bin/commit packages/<package_to_commit> 'Commit message' (the commit message will be prepended with the package name e.g.
<package_to_commit>: Commit message
