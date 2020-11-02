openapi-generator from swagger 2.0 or OpenAPI 3.0:
openapi-generator url http://xxx/v2/api-docs -c true
openapi-generator config ./xxx.js or
openapi-generator config ./xxx.json
Config interface:
interface CliConfig {
api: string;
/** dir for openapi-generator */
sdkDir: string;
/** path of service template */
templatePath?: string;
/** path of interface template */
interfaceTemplatePath?: string;
/** request lib */
requestLib = true;
/** filename style, true 为大驼峰，lower 为小驼峰 */
camelCase?: boolean | 'lower' = false;
/** gen type */
type?: 'ts' | 'js' = 'ts';
/** service type */
serviceType?: 'function' | 'class' = 'function';
/** namespace of typings */
namespace?: string = 'API';
/** 自动清除旧文件时忽略列表 */
ignoreDelete: string[] = [];
}
function genAPISDK(data: RouteMetadataType[], config: GenConfig) => void