openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
og

openapi-generator

by SuperEVO
0.1.39 (see all)

OpenAPI generator.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

459

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

openapi-generator

NPM version build status Test coverage David deps Known Vulnerabilities npm download

Quick View

openapi-generator from swagger 2.0 or OpenAPI 3.0:

Simple

openapi-generator url http://xxx/v2/api-docs -c true

Use Config

openapi-generator config ./xxx.js or openapi-generator config ./xxx.json

Config interface:

interface CliConfig {
  api: string;

  /** dir for openapi-generator */
  sdkDir: string;
  /** path of service template */
  templatePath?: string;
  /** path of interface template */
  interfaceTemplatePath?: string;
  /** request lib */
  requestLib = true;
  /** filename style, true 为大驼峰，lower 为小驼峰 */
  camelCase?: boolean | 'lower' = false;
  /** gen type */
  type?: 'ts' | 'js' = 'ts';
  /** service type */
  serviceType?: 'function' | 'class' = 'function';
  /** namespace of typings */
  namespace?: string = 'API';
  /** 自动清除旧文件时忽略列表 */
  ignoreDelete: string[] = [];
}

genAPISDK

function genAPISDK(data: RouteMetadataType[], config: GenConfig) => void

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial