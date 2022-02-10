openbase logo
openapi-explorer

by Rhosys
0.7.247 (see all)

OpenAPI Web component to generate a UI from the spec.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

925

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

17

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

OpenAPI Explorer

Web Component Custom Element for Open-API spec viewing, with automatic integration for React and Vue.

Beautiful and responsive API explorer and console

Desktop demo image

Check out the Demo

OpenAPI Explorer Demo

(Curious about the exact styling of this: here's the exact example)

Get started now

npm i openapi-explorer

Quick start example

  • import 'openapi-explorer';
<openapi-explorer :spec-url="openapiSpecificationUrl">
  <div slot="overview">
    <h1>The API</h1>
  </div>
</openapi-explorer>

Features

  • OpenAPI 3.0
  • Works with any framework
  • View resources, models, and directly make API calls
  • Better Usability,
    • Request fields are pre-populated with default data
    • Takes only one click to make an API call
    • Renders SDK/client code samples
    • Branding and Personalization features makes it easy to follow any style guide
    • Fully customizeable theme
  • Plenty of customization options
    • Add external contents at the top and bottom of the document, extensible with images, link, text, and any framework components
    • All properties are reactive
    • Style the element with standard css (change padding, position, border, margin )
    • Styles that reflect your site and your UI/UX frameworks (React, Vue, vanilla js, Bootstrap, Material, and many more...)
  • Responsive so it works on mobile
  • Lightweight and fast

Documentation

Troubleshooting integration issues

Common issues

Contribution

Contributions Guide

# Clone / Download the project then
git clone

## Pull in dependencies
yarn

# build will generate dist/openapi-explorer.min.js
yarn build 

import 'openapi-explorer';

Copyright 2021 Rhosys AG

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this repository source except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

