Web Component Custom Element for Open-API spec viewing, with automatic integration for React and Vue.
(Curious about the exact styling of this: here's the exact example)
npm i openapi-explorer
import 'openapi-explorer';
<openapi-explorer :spec-url="openapiSpecificationUrl">
<div slot="overview">
<h1>The API</h1>
</div>
</openapi-explorer>
# Clone / Download the project then
git clone
## Pull in dependencies
yarn
# build will generate dist/openapi-explorer.min.js
yarn build
import 'openapi-explorer';
Copyright 2021 Rhosys AG
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this repository source except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.