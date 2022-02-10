OpenAPI Explorer

Web Component Custom Element for Open-API spec viewing, with automatic integration for React and Vue.

Beautiful and responsive API explorer and console

OpenAPI Explorer Demo

(Curious about the exact styling of this: here's the exact example)

npm i openapi-explorer

Quick start example

import 'openapi-explorer';

< openapi-explorer :spec-url = "openapiSpecificationUrl" > < div slot = "overview" > < h1 > The API </ h1 > </ div > </ openapi-explorer >

Features

OpenAPI 3.0

Works with any framework

View resources, models, and directly make API calls

Better Usability, Request fields are pre-populated with default data Takes only one click to make an API call Renders SDK/client code samples Branding and Personalization features makes it easy to follow any style guide Fully customizeable theme

Plenty of customization options Add external contents at the top and bottom of the document, extensible with images, link, text, and any framework components All properties are reactive Style the element with standard css (change padding, position, border, margin ) Styles that reflect your site and your UI/UX frameworks (React, Vue, vanilla js, Bootstrap, Material, and many more...)

Responsive so it works on mobile

Lightweight and fast

Documentation

Troubleshooting integration issues

Common issues

Contribution

Contributions Guide

git clone yarn yarn build import 'openapi-explorer' ;

Copyright

Copyright 2021 Rhosys AG

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this repository source except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.