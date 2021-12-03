openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
oev

openapi-examples-validator

by Code Kie
4.6.0 (see all)

Validates embedded examples in Swagger-JSONs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.2K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

openapi-examples-validator

Validates embedded JSON-examples in OpenAPI-specs (v2 and v3 are supported)

npm version Standard Version Run tests Coverage Status Mutation testing badge Maintainability Known Vulnerabilities Docker Hub

Prerequisites

Install

Install using npm:

npm install -g openapi-examples-validator

Usage

openapi-examples-validator [options] <filepath>

Validate embedded examples in OpenAPI-specs (JSON and YAML supported).
  To validate external examples, use the `-s` and `-e` option.
  To pass a mapping-file, to validate multiple external examples, use the `-m` option.

Options:
  -V, --version                              output the version number
  -s, --schema-jsonpath <schema-jsonpath>    Path to OpenAPI-schema, to validate the example file against
  -e, --example-filepath <example-filepath>  file path to example file, to be validated
  -m, --mapping-filepath <mapping-filepath>  file path to map, containing schema-paths as key and the file-path(s) to
                                             examples as value. If wildcards are used, the parameter has to be put in
                                             quotes.
  -c, --cwd-to-mapping-file                  changes to the directory of the mapping-file, before resolving the
                                             example's paths. Use this option, if your mapping-files use relative paths
                                             for the examples
  -n, --no-additional-properties             don't allow properties that are not described in the schema
  -h, --help                                 output usage information

The validator will search the OpenAPI-spec for response-examples and validate them against its schema.

If an external example has to be verified, the -s and -e option has to be used.

For example:

$ openapi-examples-validator -s $.paths./.get.responses.200.schema -e example.json openapi-spec.json

To validate multiple external examples, pass a mapping file with a similar structure along with the -m option:

{
  "$.paths./.get.responses.200.schema": [
    "test/data/external-examples-valid-example1.json",
    "test/data/external-examples-valid-example2.json",
    "test/data/external-examples-invalid-type.json"
  ],
  "$.paths./.get.responses.300.schema": "test/data/external-examples-invalid-missing-link.json"
}

Errors will be written to stderr.

Sample output of validation errors:

[
    {
        "keyword": "type",
        "dataPath": ".versions[0].id",
        "schemaPath": "#/properties/versions/items/properties/id/type",
        "params": {
            "type": "string"
        },
        "message": "should be string",
        "examplePath": "/~1/get/responses/200/examples/application~1json"
    }
]

Docker

Example usage:

$ docker run --rm -i \
    --user=$(id -u) \
    -v ${PWD}:/data \
    codekie/openapi-examples-validator:latest \
    /data/test/data/v3/simple-api-with-examples-with-refs-invalid.yml

Caveat

  • The formats int32, float and double are supported for the type number. The format int64 is only available for the type string, though (due to the precision-limitations of Javascript).
  • The option --no-additional-properties does not work, if allOf is used to combine subschemas.
    • Enabling this flag will not apply additionalProperties to any subschemas that use these combiner keywords.
    • A warning will be logged if setting the additionalProperties flag has been skipped.

Test

To run the tests, execute

npm test

or to check the coverage

npm run coverage

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial