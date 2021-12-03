Validates embedded JSON-examples in OpenAPI-specs (v2 and v3 are supported)

Prerequisites

Install

Install using npm:

npm install -g openapi-examples-validator

Usage

openapi-examples-validator [options] <filepath> Validate embedded examples in OpenAPI -specs ( JSON and YAML supported). To validate external examples, use the `-s` and `-e` option. To pass a mapping-file, to validate multiple external examples, use the `-m` option. Options : - V , --version output the version number -s, --schema-jsonpath <schema-jsonpath> Path to OpenAPI -schema, to validate the example file against -e, --example-filepath <example-filepath> file path to example file, to be validated -m, --mapping-filepath <mapping-filepath> file path to map, containing schema-paths as key and the file-path(s) to examples as value . If wildcards are used, the parameter has to be put in quotes. -c, --cwd- to -mapping-file changes to the directory of the mapping-file, before resolving the example's paths. Use this option, if your mapping-files use relative paths for the examples -n, --no-additional-properties don't allow properties that are not described in the schema -h, --help output usage information

The validator will search the OpenAPI-spec for response-examples and validate them against its schema.

If an external example has to be verified, the -s and -e option has to be used.

For example:

$ openapi-examples-validator -s $ .paths ./ .get .responses . 200 .schema -e example .json openapi-spec .json

To validate multiple external examples, pass a mapping file with a similar structure along with the -m option:

{ "$.paths./.get.responses.200.schema" : [ "test/data/external-examples-valid-example1.json" , "test/data/external-examples-valid-example2.json" , "test/data/external-examples-invalid-type.json" ], "$.paths./.get.responses.300.schema" : "test/data/external-examples-invalid-missing-link.json" }

Errors will be written to stderr .

Sample output of validation errors:

[ { "keyword" : "type" , "dataPath" : ".versions[0].id" , "schemaPath" : "#/properties/versions/items/properties/id/type" , "params" : { "type" : "string" }, "message" : "should be string" , "examplePath" : "/~1/get/responses/200/examples/application~1json" } ]

Docker

Example usage:

docker run --rm -i \ --user=$(id -u) \ -v ${PWD}:/data \ codekie/openapi-examples-validator:latest \ /data/test/data/v3/simple-api-with-examples-with-refs-invalid.yml

Caveat

The formats int32 , float and double are supported for the type number . The format int64 is only available for the type string , though (due to the precision-limitations of Javascript).

, and are supported for the type . The format is only available for the type , though (due to the precision-limitations of Javascript). The option --no-additional-properties does not work, if allOf is used to combine subschemas. Enabling this flag will not apply additionalProperties to any subschemas that use these combiner keywords. A warning will be logged if setting the additionalProperties flag has been skipped.

does not work, if is used to combine subschemas.

Test

To run the tests, execute

npm test

or to check the coverage