Validates embedded JSON-examples in OpenAPI-specs (v2 and v3 are supported)
Install using npm:
npm install -g openapi-examples-validator
openapi-examples-validator [options] <filepath>
Validate embedded examples in OpenAPI-specs (JSON and YAML supported).
To validate external examples, use the `-s` and `-e` option.
To pass a mapping-file, to validate multiple external examples, use the `-m` option.
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-s, --schema-jsonpath <schema-jsonpath> Path to OpenAPI-schema, to validate the example file against
-e, --example-filepath <example-filepath> file path to example file, to be validated
-m, --mapping-filepath <mapping-filepath> file path to map, containing schema-paths as key and the file-path(s) to
examples as value. If wildcards are used, the parameter has to be put in
quotes.
-c, --cwd-to-mapping-file changes to the directory of the mapping-file, before resolving the
example's paths. Use this option, if your mapping-files use relative paths
for the examples
-n, --no-additional-properties don't allow properties that are not described in the schema
-h, --help output usage information
The validator will search the OpenAPI-spec for response-examples and validate them against its schema.
If an external example has to be verified, the
-s and
-e option has to be used.
For example:
$ openapi-examples-validator -s $.paths./.get.responses.200.schema -e example.json openapi-spec.json
To validate multiple external examples, pass a mapping file with a similar structure along with the
-m option:
{
"$.paths./.get.responses.200.schema": [
"test/data/external-examples-valid-example1.json",
"test/data/external-examples-valid-example2.json",
"test/data/external-examples-invalid-type.json"
],
"$.paths./.get.responses.300.schema": "test/data/external-examples-invalid-missing-link.json"
}
Errors will be written to
stderr.
Sample output of validation errors:
[
{
"keyword": "type",
"dataPath": ".versions[0].id",
"schemaPath": "#/properties/versions/items/properties/id/type",
"params": {
"type": "string"
},
"message": "should be string",
"examplePath": "/~1/get/responses/200/examples/application~1json"
}
]
Example usage:
$ docker run --rm -i \
--user=$(id -u) \
-v ${PWD}:/data \
codekie/openapi-examples-validator:latest \
/data/test/data/v3/simple-api-with-examples-with-refs-invalid.yml
int32,
float and
double are supported for the type
number. The format
int64 is only available
for the type
string, though (due to the precision-limitations of Javascript).
--no-additional-properties does not work, if
allOf is used to combine subschemas.
additionalProperties to any subschemas that use
these combiner keywords.
additionalProperties flag has been skipped.
To run the tests, execute
npm test
or to check the coverage
npm run coverage