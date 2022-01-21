openbase logo
openapi-enforcer-middleware

by byu-oit
2.0.2 (see all)

An express middleware that makes it easy to write web services that follow an Open API specification.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Open API Enforcer Middleware

An express middleware that makes it easy to write web services that follow an Open API specification by leveraging the tools provided in the openapi-enforcer package.

Features

  • Supports OpenAPI (Swagger) 2.0 and 3.x
  • Express middleware
  • Automatically link JavaScript functions to path endpoints
  • Parses and validates incoming requests
  • Validates responses prior to sending
  • Automatic response mocking in development
  • Option for manual response mocking in production
  • Highly configurable
  • Accepts middleware plugins

Installation

This package has openapi-enforcer as a peer dependency, so both must be installed.

npm install openapi-enforcer openapi-enforcer-middleware

Documentation

https://byu-oit.github.io/openapi-enforcer-middleware/

Alternatives

express-validatorAn express.js middleware for validator.js.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
440K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
niv
node-input-validatorValidation library for node.js
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Performant
openapi-validator-middlewareInput validation using Swagger (Open API) and ajv
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
165K
cel
celebrateA joi validation middleware for Express.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
52K
eov
express-openapi-validateExpress middleware to validate requests based on an OpenAPI 3 document
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
10K
ejv
express-json-validator-middlewareExpress middleware for validating requests against JSON schema
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
10K
See 50 Alternatives

