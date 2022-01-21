Open API Enforcer Middleware

An express middleware that makes it easy to write web services that follow an Open API specification by leveraging the tools provided in the openapi-enforcer package.

Features

Supports OpenAPI (Swagger) 2.0 and 3.x

Express middleware

Automatically link JavaScript functions to path endpoints

Parses and validates incoming requests

Validates responses prior to sending

Automatic response mocking in development

Option for manual response mocking in production

Highly configurable

Accepts middleware plugins

Installation

This package has openapi-enforcer as a peer dependency, so both must be installed.

npm install openapi-enforcer openapi-enforcer-middleware

Documentation

https://byu-oit.github.io/openapi-enforcer-middleware/