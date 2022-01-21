Open API Enforcer Middleware
An express middleware that makes it easy to write web services that follow an Open API specification by leveraging the tools provided in the openapi-enforcer package.
Features
- Supports OpenAPI (Swagger) 2.0 and 3.x
- Express middleware
- Automatically link JavaScript functions to path endpoints
- Parses and validates incoming requests
- Validates responses prior to sending
- Automatic response mocking in development
- Option for manual response mocking in production
- Highly configurable
- Accepts middleware plugins
Installation
This package has openapi-enforcer as a peer dependency, so both must be installed.
npm install openapi-enforcer openapi-enforcer-middleware
Documentation
https://byu-oit.github.io/openapi-enforcer-middleware/