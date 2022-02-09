Tools for using the Open API Specification (OAS)

Supports OAS 2.0 (formerly Swagger) and OAS 3.x.x

Features

Create an API.

Validate your OAS documents.

Serialize, deserialize, and validate values against OAS schemas.

Identify the operation associated with a request.

Parse, deserialize, and validate request parameters.

Facilitated response building.

Generate random valid values for a schema.

Plugin environment for custom document validation and extended functionality including custom data type formats.

Installation

npm install openapi-enforcer

Examples

Loading and Validating a Document

Use the Enforcer to load and resolve all $ref values and then to validate the complete document.

const Enforcer = require ( 'openapi-enforcer' ) async function run ( ) { const [openapi, error, warning] = await Enforcer( './path/to/openapi.yml' , { fullResult : true }) if (error !== undefined ) console .error(error) if (warning !== undefined ) console .warn(warning) if (openapi !== undefined ) console .log( 'Document is valid' ) } run.catch( console .error)

Processing an Incoming Request

const Enforcer = require ( 'openapi-enforcer' ) async function run ( ) { const openapi = await Enforcer( './path/to/openapi.yml' ) const [ req, error ] = openapi.request({ method : 'POST' , path : '/tasks' , body : { task : 'Buy Milk' , quantity : 2 } }) if (req.operaton.operationId === 'my-operation-id' ) { } } run.catch( console .error)

Producing a Valid Result