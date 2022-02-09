openbase logo
openapi-enforcer

by byu-oit
1.16.1 (see all)

Library for validating, parsing, and formatting data against open api schemas.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

OpenAPI-Enforcer

Tools for using the Open API Specification (OAS)

Supports OAS 2.0 (formerly Swagger) and OAS 3.x.x

Features

  • Create an API.
  • Validate your OAS documents.
  • Serialize, deserialize, and validate values against OAS schemas.
  • Identify the operation associated with a request.
  • Parse, deserialize, and validate request parameters.
  • Facilitated response building.
  • Generate random valid values for a schema.
  • Plugin environment for custom document validation and extended functionality including custom data type formats.

Website - openapi-enforcer.com

Installation

npm install openapi-enforcer

Examples

Loading and Validating a Document

Use the Enforcer to load and resolve all $ref values and then to validate the complete document.

const Enforcer = require('openapi-enforcer')

async function run () {
  const [openapi, error, warning] = await Enforcer('./path/to/openapi.yml', {
    fullResult: true
  })
  if (error !== undefined) console.error(error)
  if (warning !== undefined) console.warn(warning)
  if (openapi !== undefined) console.log('Document is valid')
}

run.catch(console.error)

Processing an Incoming Request

const Enforcer = require('openapi-enforcer')

async function run () {
  // Because we don't specify `fullResult: true`, any errors will throw an exception and
  // warnings will be logged to the console.
  const openapi = await Enforcer('./path/to/openapi.yml')

  // If the request is valid then the req object will contain the parsed and validated request.
  // If it is invalid then the error will contain details about what was wrong with the
  // request and these details are safe to return to the client that made the request.
  const [ req, error ] = openapi.request({
    method: 'POST',
    path: '/tasks',
    // the body should be parsed by a JSON.parse() prior to passing in (if applicable).
    body: { task: 'Buy Milk', quantity: 2 }
  })

  // You can use the req.operation property to look at the properties from your OpenAPI document.
  // A good use of this is to look at the operationId you defined there to determine which path
  // is being used to handle the request.
  if (req.operaton.operationId === 'my-operation-id') {
    // ... additional request processing
  }
}

run.catch(console.error)

Producing a Valid Result

const Enforcer = require('openapi-enforcer')

async function run () {
  const openapi = await Enforcer('./path/to/openapi.yml')

  const [ req ] = openapi.request({
    method: 'POST',
    path: '/tasks',
    // the body should be parsed by a JSON.parse() prior to passing in (if applicable).
    body: { task: 'Buy Milk', quantity: 2 }
  })

  const body = { id: 1, task: 'Buy Milk', quantity: 2, dateCompleted: null }
  const headers = {}

  // This will validate the response code, body, and headers. It will also correctly serialize
  // the body and headers for sending to the client that made the request. Using this method
  // you'll never send back a response that does not match what your OpenAPI document defines.
  const [ res, error ] = req.response(200, body, headers)
  console.log(res.body, res.headers)
}

run.catch(console.error)

