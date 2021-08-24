Node.js-based codegen for OpenAPI documents. This project was initially a 24-hour hackathon. The local model adaptor code is entirely original and has been reverse-engineered from the existing documentation and template usage.
Work in progress
Supports OpenAPI 3.0.x natively, and Swagger/OpenAPI 1.2 and 2.0 by internal conversion. Node.js LTS versions are supported.
npm i -g openapi-codegen
or
npm i
or
npx -p openapi-codegen cg ...
cg [options] {[path]configName} {openapi-definition}
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
--filter Filter term to use with --list [string]
--list List available templates for provider (og or sc) [string]
-d, --debug Turn on debugging information in the model [boolean]
-f, --flat Do not include config-name in output directory structure
[boolean]
-l, --lint Lint input definition [boolean]
-o, --output Specify output directory [string] [default: "./out/"]
-s, --stools Use swagger-tools to validate OpenAPI 2.0 definitions
[boolean]
-t, --templates Specify templates directory [string]
-v, --verbose Increase verbosity [boolean]
-z, --zip Create a .zip file instead of individual files [boolean]
e.g.
node cg --verbose nodejs defs/generator.yaml
In this case, the generated code will be written to the
.out/nodejs directory.
You can also load the OpenAPI definition from a URL.
const renderer = require('openapi-codegen');
// load a config and a definition
renderer.main(definition,config,configName);
The local templates were taken directly from
swagger-codegen. This project is also licensed under Apache-2.0 for this reason. Generated code is explicitly covered by the Unlicense. Code to downconvert OpenAPI 3.0 definitions is taken from Angular-Swagger-UI and is MIT licensed.
You can also use the latest online templates from two providers:
og (openapi-generator) and
sc (swagger-codegen). The
--list and
--filter options allow you to see which templates are available. Note that using the online templates involves sending your API definition to a remote server.
See here for a partial list of template contributors.
The local templates with a status have a working (if not necessarily tested) configuration in the configs directory. Contributions are welcomed from the community of new and updated configurations and template updates.
|Template
|Type
|Status
|README
|Authors (TODO)
|Config Maintainer
|_common
|meta
|contains Apache-2.0 and Unlicense licenses
|Ada
|client
|Untested
|akka-scala
|android
|apache2
|configuration
|needs work
|apex
|aspnetcore
|bash
|client
|Syntax ok, needs testing
|@bkryza
|@MikeRalphson
|clojure
|client
|Untested
|codegen
|meta
|Demo only
|@MikeRalphson
|confluenceWikiDocs
|documentation
|Tested with Docker server
|cpprest
|csharp
|csharp-dotnet2
|client
|Untested
|dart
|debug
|meta
|used for dumping the model state
|@Mermade
|@MikeRalphson
|Eiffel
|elixir
|erlang-client
|client
|Untested
|erlang-server
|server
|finch
|flash
|flaskConnexion
|server
|Needs testing
|go
|client
|Builds, needs testing
|go-server
|server
|Builds and runs
|Groovy
|?
|untested
|haskell-http-client
|client
|haskell-servant
|server
|Untested
|htmlDocs
|documentation
|Appears to work
|htmlDocs2
|documentation
|Appears to work, no console errors logged
|Java
|JavaInflector
|JavaJaxRS
|JavaPlayFramework
|Javascript
|client
|Untested
|Javascript-Closure-Angular
|client
|Untested
|JavaSpring
|JavaVertXServer
|JMeter
|meta
|Untested
|kotlin-client
|lua
|client
|Compiles OK
|lumen
|MSF4J
|nancyfx
|nodejs
|server
|tested ✅
|@jfiala
|@MikeRalphson
|objc
|openapi
|meta
|outputs the input definition (in OpenAPI 3.0.x form) ✅
|@Mermade
|@MikeRalphson
|perl
|php
|php-silex
|?
|untested
|php-symfony
|pistache-server
|powershell
|python
|client
|needs testing
|@mpnordland
|qt5cpp
|r
|rails5
|restbed
|server
|Untested
|ruby
|rust
|rust-server
|scala
|scalatra
|scalaz
|client
|Untested
|sinatra
|server
|Syntax checks OK
|slim
|server
|Untested
|swagger
|meta
|outputs the input definition (in original form if OpenAPI 2.0) ✅
|swagger-static
|documentation
|tested template modified to include partials
|swift
|swift3
|swift4
|tizen
|typescript-angular
|typescript-angularjs
|typescript-axios
|client
|tested
|jaredpalmer
|typescript-aurelia
|typescript-fetch
|client
|compiles with tsc ok
|typescript-jquery
|typescript-node
|client
|compiles with tsc ok
|undertow
|validator
|meta
|uses swagger2openapi's OpenAPI 3.0 validator internally ✅
|ze-ph
These templates are examples of how features of OpenAPI Codegen may be used, and best-practices in naming model properties.
|Template
|Type
|Status
|README
|Authors
|Config Maintainer
|testing.dredd
|testing
|In progress
|README
|@Mermade
|@MikeRalphson