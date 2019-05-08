OpenAPI Client

Generate ES6 or Typescript service integration code from an OpenAPI 2.0 spec.

Also supports optional Redux action creator generation.

Tested against JSON services.

Install

In your project

npm install openapi-client --save-dev

Or globally to run CLI from anywhere

npm install openapi-client -g

Type Dependencies

If targeting TypeScript you'll also need to install the isomorphic-fetch typings in your project.

npm install @ types / isomorphic - fetch --save-dev

Usage – Generating the API client

openapi-client generates action creators in the outDir of your choosing. The rest of the examples assume that you've set --outDir api-client . You can generate the api-client either using the CLI, or in code.

CLI

Usage : openapi [options] Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number -s, --src <url|path> The url or path to the Open API spec file - o , --outDir <dir> The path to the directory where files should be generated - l , -- language <js| ts > The language of code to generate --redux True if wanting to generate redux action creators

Code

const openapi = require ( 'openapi-client' ) openapi.genCode({ src : 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json' , outDir : './src/service' , language : 'ts' , redux : true }) .then(complete, error) function complete ( spec ) { console .info( 'Service generation complete' ) } function error ( e ) { console .error(e.toString()) }

Usage – Integrating into your project

Initialization

If you don't need authorization, or to override anything provided by your OpenAPI spec, you can use the actions generated by openapi-client directly. However, most of the time you'll need to perform some authorization to use your API. If that's the case, you can initialize the client, probably in the index.js of your client-side app:

import serviceGateway from './path/to/service/gateway' ; serviceGateway.init({ url : 'https://service.com/api' , getAuthorization }); function getAuthorization ( security ) { switch (security.id) { case 'account' : return getAccountToken(security); default : throw new Error ( `Unknown security type ' ${security.id} '` ) } }; function getAccountToken ( security ) { const token = findAccountToken(security); if (token) return Promise .resolve({ token : token.value }); else throw new Error ( `Token ${type} ${security.scopes} not available` ); }

Initialization Options

The full set of gateway initialization options.

export interface ServiceOptions { url?: string ${ST} fetchOptions?: any ${ST} getAuthorization?: (security: OperationSecurity, securityDefinitions: any , op: OperationInfo) => Promise <OperationRightsInfo>${ST} formatServiceError?: ( response: FetchResponse, data: any ) => ServiceError${ST} processRequest?: ( op: OperationInfo, reqInfo: RequestInfo ) => RequestInfo${ST} processResponse?: (req: api.ServiceRequest, res: Response< any >, attempt: number ) => Promise <api.ResponseOutcome>${ST} processError?: (req: api.ServiceRequest, res: api.ResponseOutcome) => Promise <api.ResponseOutcome>${ST} authorizationHeader?: string ${ST} }

Using generated Redux action creators

You can use the generated API client directly. However, if you pass --redux or redux: true to openapi-client , you will have generated Redux action creators to call your API (using a wrapper around fetch ). The following example assumes that you're using react-redux to wrap action creators in dispatch . You also need to use for example redux-thunk as middleware to allow async actions.

In your component:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { connect } from 'react-redux' ; import { bindActionCreators } from 'redux' ; import functional from 'react-functional' ; import { getPetById } from '../api-client/action/pet' ; const Pet = ( { actions, pet } ) => ( < div > {pet.name} </ div > ) Pet.componentDidMount = ( { actions } ) => actions.getPetById(id); const mapStateToProps = state => ( { pet : getPet(state) } ); const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ( { actions : bindActionCreators({ getPetById }, dispatch) } ); export default connect( mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(functional(Pet));

The client can't generate your reducer for you as it doesn't know how merge the returned object into state, so you'll need to add a something to your reducer, such as: