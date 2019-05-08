Generate ES6 or Typescript service integration code from an OpenAPI 2.0 spec.
Also supports optional Redux action creator generation.
Tested against JSON services.
In your project
npm install openapi-client --save-dev
Or globally to run CLI from anywhere
npm install openapi-client -g
If targeting TypeScript you'll also need to install the
isomorphic-fetch typings in your project.
npm install @types/isomorphic-fetch --save-dev
openapi-client generates action creators in the
outDir of your choosing. The rest of the examples assume that you've set
--outDir api-client. You can generate the
api-client either using the CLI, or in code.
Usage: openapi [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-s, --src <url|path> The url or path to the Open API spec file
-o, --outDir <dir> The path to the directory where files should be generated
-l, --language <js|ts> The language of code to generate
--redux True if wanting to generate redux action creators
const openapi = require('openapi-client')
openapi.genCode({
src: 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json',
outDir: './src/service',
language: 'ts',
redux: true
})
.then(complete, error)
function complete(spec) {
console.info('Service generation complete')
}
function error(e) {
console.error(e.toString())
}
If you don't need authorization, or to override anything provided by your OpenAPI spec, you can use the actions generated by
openapi-client directly. However, most of the time you'll need to perform some authorization to use your API. If that's the case, you can initialize the client, probably in the
index.js of your client-side app:
import serviceGateway from './path/to/service/gateway';
serviceGateway.init({
url: 'https://service.com/api', // set your service url explicitly. Defaults to the one generated from your OpenAPI spec
getAuthorization // Add a `getAuthorization` handler for when a request requires auth credentials
});
// The param 'security' represents the security definition in your OpenAPI spec a request is requiring
// For bearer type it has two properties:
// 1. id - the name of the security definition from your OpenAPI spec
// 2. scopes - the token scope(s) required
// Should return a promise
function getAuthorization(security) {
switch (security.id) {
case 'account': return getAccountToken(security);
// case 'api_key': return getApiKey(security); // Or any other securityDefinitions from your OpenAPI spec
default: throw new Error(`Unknown security type '${security.id}'`)
}
};
function getAccountToken(security) {
const token = findAccountToken(security); // A utility function elsewhere in your application that returns a string containing your token – possibly from Redux or localStorage
if (token) return Promise.resolve({ token: token.value });
else throw new Error(`Token ${type} ${security.scopes} not available`);
}
The full set of gateway initialization options.
export interface ServiceOptions {
/**
* The service url.
*
* If not specified then defaults to the one defined in the Open API
* spec used to generate the service api.
*/
url?: string${ST}
/**
* Fetch options object to apply to each request e.g
*
* { mode: 'cors', credentials: true }
*
* If a headers object is defined it will be merged with any defined in
* a specific request, the latter taking precedence with name collisions.
*/
fetchOptions?: any${ST}
/**
* Function which should resolve rights for a request (e.g auth token) given
* the OpenAPI defined security requirements of the operation to be executed.
*/
getAuthorization?: (security: OperationSecurity,
securityDefinitions: any,
op: OperationInfo) => Promise<OperationRightsInfo>${ST}
/**
* Given an error response, custom format and return a ServiceError
*/
formatServiceError?: (response: FetchResponse, data: any) => ServiceError${ST}
/**
* Before each Fetch request is dispatched this function will be called if it's defined.
*
* You can use this to augment each request, for example add extra query parameters.
*
* const params = reqInfo.parameters;
* if (params && params.query) {
* params.query.lang = "en"
* }
* return reqInfo
*/
processRequest?: (op: OperationInfo, reqInfo: RequestInfo) => RequestInfo${ST}
/**
* If you need some type of request retry behavior this function
* is the place to do it.
*
* The response is promise based so simply resolve the "res" parameter
* if you're happy with it e.g.
*
* if (!res.error) return Promise.resolve({ res });
*
* Otherwise return a promise which flags a retry.
*
* return Promise.resolve({ res, retry: true })
*
* You can of course do other things before this, like refresh an auth
* token if the error indicated it expired.
*
* The "attempt" param will tell you how many times a retry has been attempted.
*/
processResponse?: (req: api.ServiceRequest,
res: Response<any>,
attempt: number) => Promise<api.ResponseOutcome>${ST}
/**
* If a fetch request fails this function gives you a chance to process
* that error before it's returned up the promise chain to the original caller.
*/
processError?: (req: api.ServiceRequest,
res: api.ResponseOutcome) => Promise<api.ResponseOutcome>${ST}
/**
* By default the authorization header name is "Authorization".
* This property allows you to override it.
*
* One place this can come up is where your API is under the same host as
* a website it powers. If the website has Basic Auth in place then some
* browsers will override your "Authorization: Bearer <token>" header with
* the Basic Auth value when calling your API. To counter this we can change
* the header, e.g.
*
* authorizationHeader = "X-Authorization"
*
* The service must of course accept this alternative.
*/
authorizationHeader?: string${ST}
}
You can use the generated API client directly. However, if you pass
--redux or
redux: true to
openapi-client, you will have generated Redux action creators to call your API (using a wrapper around
fetch). The following example assumes that you're using
react-redux to wrap action creators in
dispatch. You also need to use for example
redux-thunk as middleware to allow async actions.
In your component:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { bindActionCreators } from 'redux';
import functional from 'react-functional';
import { getPetById } from '../api-client/action/pet';
const Pet = ({ actions, pet }) => (
<div>
{pet.name}
</div>
)
// Dispatch an action to get the pet when the component mounts. Here we're using 'react-functional', but this could also be done using the class componentDidMount method
Pet.componentDidMount = ({ actions }) => actions.getPetById(id);
const mapStateToProps = state => (
{
pet: getPet(state) // a function that gets
}
);
const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => (
{
actions: bindActionCreators({ getPetById }, dispatch)
}
);
export default connect( mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(functional(Pet));
The client can't generate your reducer for you as it doesn't know how merge the returned object into state, so you'll need to add a something to your reducer, such as:
export default function reducer(state = initialState, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case GET_PET_BY_ID_START:
return state.set('isFetching', true);
case GET_PET_BY_ID: // When we actually have a pet returned
if(!action.error){
return state.merge({
isFetching: false,
pet: action.payload,
error: null,
});
}
else{ // handle an error
return state.merge({
isFetching: false,
error: action.error,
});
}
default:
return state;
}
}