Build, Validate, Route, Authenticate, and Mock using OpenAPI definitions.
OpenAPI Backend is a Framework-agnostic middleware tool for building beautiful APIs with OpenAPI Specification.
See DOCS.md
Full example projects included in the repo
npm install --save openapi-backend
import OpenAPIBackend from 'openapi-backend';
// create api with your definition file or object
const api = new OpenAPIBackend({ definition: './petstore.yml' });
// register your framework specific request handlers here
api.register({
getPets: (c, req, res) => res.status(200).json({ result: 'ok' }),
getPetById: (c, req, res) => res.status(200).json({ result: 'ok' }),
validationFail: (c, req, res) => res.status(400).json({ err: c.validation.errors }),
notFound: (c, req, res) => res.status(404).json({ err: 'not found' }),
});
// initalize the backend
api.init();
import express from 'express';
const app = express();
app.use(express.json());
app.use((req, res) => api.handleRequest(req, req, res));
app.listen(9000);
// API Gateway Proxy handler
module.exports.handler = (event, context) =>
api.handleRequest(
{
method: event.httpMethod,
path: event.path,
query: event.queryStringParameters,
body: event.body,
headers: event.headers,
},
event,
context,
);
module.exports = (context, req) =>
api.handleRequest(
{
method: req.method,
path: req.params.path,
query: req.query,
body: req.body,
headers: req.headers,
},
context,
req,
);
import Hapi from '@hapi/hapi';
const server = new Hapi.Server({ host: '0.0.0.0', port: 9000 });
server.route({
method: ['GET', 'POST', 'PUT', 'PATCH', 'DELETE'],
path: '/{path*}',
handler: (req, h) =>
api.handleRequest(
{
method: req.method,
path: req.path,
body: req.payload,
query: req.query,
headers: req.headers,
},
req,
h,
),
});
server.start();
import Koa from 'koa';
import bodyparser from 'koa-bodyparser';
const app = new Koa();
app.use(bodyparser());
app.use((ctx) =>
api.handleRequest(
ctx.request,
ctx,
),
);
app.listen(9000);
Handlers are registered for
operationIds
found in the OpenAPI definitions. You can register handlers as shown above with
new OpenAPIBackend()
constructor opts, or using the
register()
method.
async function getPetByIdHandler(c, req, res) {
const id = c.request.params.id;
const pet = await pets.getPetById(id);
return res.status(200).json({ result: pet });
}
api.register('getPetById', getPetByIdHandler);
// or
api.register({
getPetById: getPetByIdHandler,
});
Operation handlers are passed a special Context object as the first argument, which contains the parsed request, the matched API operation and input validation results. The other arguments in the example above are Express-specific handler arguments.
The easiest way to enable request validation in your API is to register a
validationFail
handler.
function validationFailHandler(c, req, res) {
return res.status(400).json({ status: 400, err: c.validation.errors });
}
api.register('validationFail', validationFailHandler);
Once registered, this handler gets called if any JSON Schemas in either operation parameters (in: path, query, header, cookie) or requestPayload don't match the request.
The context object
c gets a
validation property with the validation result.
OpenAPIBackend doesn't automatically perform response validation for your handlers, but you can register a
postResponseHandler
to add a response validation step using
validateResponse.
api.register({
getPets: (c) => {
// when a postResponseHandler is registered, your operation handlers' return value gets passed to context.response
return [{ id: 1, name: 'Garfield' }];
},
postResponseHandler: (c, req, res) => {
const valid = c.api.validateResponse(c.response, c.operation);
if (valid.errors) {
// response validation failed
return res.status(502).json({ status: 502, err: valid.errors });
}
return res.status(200).json(c.response);
},
});
It's also possible to validate the response headers using
validateResponseHeaders.
api.register({
getPets: (c) => {
// when a postResponseHandler is registered, your operation handlers' return value gets passed to context.response
return [{ id: 1, name: 'Garfield' }];
},
postResponseHandler: (c, req, res) => {
const valid = c.api.validateResponseHeaders(res.headers, c.operation, {
statusCode: res.statusCode,
setMatchType: 'exact',
});
if (valid.errors) {
// response validation failed
return res.status(502).json({ status: 502, err: valid.errors });
}
return res.status(200).json(c.response);
},
});
If your OpenAPI definition contains Security Schemes you can register security handlers to handle authorization for your API:
components:
securitySchemes:
- ApiKey:
type: apiKey
in: header
name: x-api-key
security:
- ApiKey: []
api.registerSecurityHandler('ApiKey', (c) => {
const authorized = c.request.headers['x-api-key'] === 'SuperSecretPassword123';
// truthy return values are interpreted as auth success
// you can also add any auth information to the return value
return authorized;
});
The authorization status and return values of each security handler can be accessed via the Context Object
You can also register an
unauthorizedHandler
to handle unauthorized requests.
api.register('unauthorizedHandler', (c, req, res) => {
return res.status(401).json({ err: 'unauthorized' })
});
See examples:
Mocking APIs just got really easy with OpenAPI Backend! Register a
notImplemented
handler and use
mockResponseForOperation()
to generate mock responses for operations with no custom handlers specified yet:
api.register('notImplemented', (c, req, res) => {
const { status, mock } = c.api.mockResponseForOperation(c.operation.operationId);
return res.status(status).json(mock);
});
OpenAPI Backend supports mocking responses using both OpenAPI example objects and JSON Schema:
paths:
'/pets':
get:
operationId: getPets
summary: List pets
responses:
200:
$ref: '#/components/responses/PetListWithExample'
'/pets/{id}':
get:
operationId: getPetById
summary: Get pet by its id
responses:
200:
$ref: '#/components/responses/PetResponseWithSchema'
components:
responses:
PetListWithExample:
description: List of pets
content:
'application/json':
example:
- id: 1
name: Garfield
- id: 2
name: Odie
PetResponseWithSchema:
description: A single pet
content:
'application/json':
schema:
type: object
properties:
id:
type: integer
minimum: 1
name:
type: string
example: Garfield
The example above will yield:
api.mockResponseForOperation('getPets'); // => { status: 200, mock: [{ id: 1, name: 'Garfield' }, { id: 2, name: 'Odie' }]}
api.mockResponseForOperation('getPetById'); // => { status: 200, mock: { id: 1, name: 'Garfield' }}
