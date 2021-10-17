This package is a tiny node wrapper for the openAI API, if you find any issue please feel free to message me or open a PR :).
If you have any ideas on how to improve the library feel free to let me know as well!
You can also visit the Issue tracker for more information or open a new issue.
This project is not affiliated with OpenAI and was written purely out of interest.
npm i openai-api
const OpenAI = require('openai-api');
// Load your key from an environment variable or secret management service
// (do not include your key directly in your code)
const OPENAI_API_KEY = process.env.OPENAI_API_KEY;
const openai = new OpenAI(OPENAI_API_KEY);
(async () => {
const gptResponse = await openai.complete({
engine: 'davinci',
prompt: 'this is a test',
maxTokens: 5,
temperature: 0.9,
topP: 1,
presencePenalty: 0,
frequencyPenalty: 0,
bestOf: 1,
n: 1,
stream: false,
stop: ['\n', "testing"]
});
console.log(gptResponse.data);
})();
{
id: 'some-long-id',
object: 'text_completion',
created: 1616791508,
model: 'davinci:2020-05-03',
choices: [
{
text: " predicted text...",
index: 0,
logprobs: null,
finish_reason: 'length'
}
]
}
(async () => {
const gptResponse = await openai.search({
engine: 'davinci',
documents: ["White House", "hospital", "school"],
query: "the president"
});
console.log(gptResponse.data);
})();
(async () => {
const gptResponse = await openai.answers({
"documents": ["Puppy A is happy.", "Puppy B is sad."],
"question": "which puppy is happy?",
"search_model": "ada",
"model": "curie",
"examples_context": "In 2017, U.S. life expectancy was 78.6 years.",
"examples": [["What is human life expectancy in the United States?", "78 years."]],
"max_tokens": 5,
"stop": ["\n", "<|endoftext|>"],
});
console.log(gptResponse.data);
})();
(async () => {
const gptResponse = await openai.classification({
"examples": [
["A happy moment", "Positive"],
["I am sad.", "Negative"],
["I am feeling awesome", "Positive"]
],
"labels": ["Positive", "Negative", "Neutral"],
"query": "It is a raining day :(",
"search_model": "ada",
"model": "curie"
});
console.log(gptResponse.data);
})();
(async () => {
const gptResponse = await openai.engines();
console.log(gptResponse.data);
})();
The token limit is 2048 for completions using the OpenAI API. This method allows you to get the number of tokens in your prompt. This is done offline (no API call is made).
openai.encode('This is an encoding test. Number of tokens is not necessarily the same as word count.').then((result) => {
console.log("Number of tokens for string:" + result.length);
});
When i got generated API key for gpt - 3. I have been no doubtfully working with openai-api on my GPT - 3 Projects. For building automated language converter it gives straight and easy to use , it can lead to amazing end result when worked properly.
After getting the API key for GPT-3, I've been intensively using the library to work on private GPT-3 projects. It's straight forward and works well. GPT-3 is one of the most fascinating techs one can get their hands on. It's unreal when tuned properly.
I got the key from a friend and it was weeks before I stopped getting answers from gpt3. Very easy to use and can help with building automated language constructs.