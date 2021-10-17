openbase logo
openai-api

by Nikita Jerschow
1.2.6

A tiny client module for the openAI API

Readme

openai-api

Overview

This package is a tiny node wrapper for the openAI API, if you find any issue please feel free to message me or open a PR :).

A few words from GPT-3

If you have any ideas on how to improve the library feel free to let me know as well!

You can also visit the Issue tracker for more information or open a new issue.

This project is not affiliated with OpenAI and was written purely out of interest.

Installation

npm i openai-api

Usage

Initializing

const OpenAI = require('openai-api');

// Load your key from an environment variable or secret management service
// (do not include your key directly in your code)
const OPENAI_API_KEY = process.env.OPENAI_API_KEY;

const openai = new OpenAI(OPENAI_API_KEY);

Completion API call

(async () => {
    const gptResponse = await openai.complete({
        engine: 'davinci',
        prompt: 'this is a test',
        maxTokens: 5,
        temperature: 0.9,
        topP: 1,
        presencePenalty: 0,
        frequencyPenalty: 0,
        bestOf: 1,
        n: 1,
        stream: false,
        stop: ['\n', "testing"]
    });

    console.log(gptResponse.data);
})();

Example of a successful completion response:

{
    id: 'some-long-id',
    object: 'text_completion',
    created: 1616791508,
    model: 'davinci:2020-05-03',
    choices: [
        {
          text: " predicted text...",
          index: 0,
          logprobs: null,
          finish_reason: 'length'
        }
    ]
}

Search API call

(async () => {
    const gptResponse = await openai.search({
        engine: 'davinci',
        documents: ["White House", "hospital", "school"],
        query: "the president"
    });

    console.log(gptResponse.data);
})();

Answers API call

(async () => {
    const gptResponse = await openai.answers({
      "documents": ["Puppy A is happy.", "Puppy B is sad."],
      "question": "which puppy is happy?",
      "search_model": "ada",
      "model": "curie",
      "examples_context": "In 2017, U.S. life expectancy was 78.6 years.",
      "examples": [["What is human life expectancy in the United States?", "78 years."]],
      "max_tokens": 5,
      "stop": ["\n", "<|endoftext|>"],
    });

    console.log(gptResponse.data);
})();

Classification API call

(async () => {
  const gptResponse = await openai.classification({
    "examples": [
      ["A happy moment", "Positive"],
      ["I am sad.", "Negative"],
      ["I am feeling awesome", "Positive"]
    ],
    "labels": ["Positive", "Negative", "Neutral"],
    "query": "It is a raining day :(",
    "search_model": "ada",
    "model": "curie"
  });

  console.log(gptResponse.data);
})();

Engines API call

(async () => {
    const gptResponse = await openai.engines();

    console.log(gptResponse.data);
})();

Get number of tokens for string

Not supported as of 4/21. See issue #20

The token limit is 2048 for completions using the OpenAI API. This method allows you to get the number of tokens in your prompt. This is done offline (no API call is made).

openai.encode('This is an encoding test. Number of tokens is not necessarily the same as word count.').then((result) => {
     console.log("Number of tokens for string:" + result.length);
 });

100
rushabh101015
9 months ago
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant

When i got generated API key for gpt - 3. I have been no doubtfully working with openai-api on my GPT - 3 Projects. For building automated language converter it gives straight and easy to use , it can lead to amazing end result when worked properly.

1
whysorush
ach51 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

After getting the API key for GPT-3, I've been intensively using the library to work on private GPT-3 projects. It's straight forward and works well. GPT-3 is one of the most fascinating techs one can get their hands on. It's unreal when tuned properly.

0
Amit Acharya
9 months ago
Technical -- Broad web development experience. Very strong in Ruby and Ruby on Rails . Excited about systems that keep people safe and secure.
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Buggy

I got the key from a friend and it was weeks before I stopped getting answers from gpt3. Very easy to use and can help with building automated language constructs.

0

