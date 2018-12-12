Open Weather Icons

Weather icon font and css themed icons specialy created for Open Weather Map Api, ready to be used in any project.

Basic Usage

Place the contents from fonts and css folder in your project, assuming that your fonts are located under a ../fonts/ path relatively to your css directory.

The icons are displayed by using the i element and adding the base class owi and the icon class that you want, such as a owi owi-01d the code 01d is the icon code that you get from Open Weather Map.

Credits

Flaticon for their awesome design icons

Licence

Open Weather Icon is licenced under MIT

Icons from Flaticon are under CC: Lucy G, Freepik, SimpleIcon, Robin Kylander, Darius Dan, AnhGreen