Weather icon font and css themed icons specialy created for Open Weather Map Api, ready to be used in any project.
Place the contents from fonts and css folder in your
project, assuming that your fonts are located under a
../fonts/ path relatively to your css directory.
The icons are displayed by using the
i element and adding the base class
owi and the icon class that you want, such as a
owi owi-01d
the code
01d is the icon code that you get from Open Weather Map.
Open Weather Icon is licenced under MIT
Icons from Flaticon are under CC: Lucy G, Freepik, SimpleIcon, Robin Kylander, Darius Dan, AnhGreen