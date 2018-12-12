openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
owi

open-weather-icons

by Ivan Vilanculo
0.0.8 (see all)

Weather icon font and css themed icons specialy created for Open Weather Map Api, ready to be used on any project.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

360

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Open Weather Icons

Weather icon font and css themed icons specialy created for Open Weather Map Api, ready to be used in any project.

Basic Usage

Place the contents from fonts and css folder in your project, assuming that your fonts are located under a ../fonts/ path relatively to your css directory.

The icons are displayed by using the i element and adding the base class owi and the icon class that you want, such as a owi owi-01d the code 01d is the icon code that you get from Open Weather Map.

Credits

  • Flaticon for their awesome design icons

Licence

Open Weather Icon is licenced under MIT

Icons from Flaticon are under CC: Lucy G, Freepik, SimpleIcon, Robin Kylander, Darius Dan, AnhGreen

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial