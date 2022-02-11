Congrats, you've made it to the repo for Teselagen's Open Source Vector Editor Component

Built With React & Redux

Built for easy extensibility + embed-ibility

Customize the views to suit your needs

Get the desktop app: https://github.com/teselagen/ove-electron#installation-instructions

Cypress Tests Dashboard: https://dashboard.cypress.io/#/projects/1zj5vc/runs (you'll need to make a login with cypress)

OVE out in the wild (Who's using OVE):

Teselagen - https://teselagen.com/ (Combinatorial DNA design + Lab management + Ordering + Biohub)

ove-electron - https://github.com/teselagen/ove-electron (A simple desktop plasmid editor a la ApE)

JBEI - https://bioparts.org/ (an auto annotation and blast tool)

JBEI - https://public-registry.jbei.org/ (a lab management and design tool)

Labii - https://docs.labii.com/widgets/biology/open-vector-editor (lab management tool)

Table of Contents

Upgrade Instructions for Major and Minor Versions

This repo follows semantic versioning (major/minor/patche)

The commit log can be seen here: https://github.com/TeselaGen/openVectorEditor/commits/master

Upgrade instructions for any major or minor change can be found here: Upgrade instructions

Publishing

To publish just bump the package.json version number and commit to master. A github action will take care of building, publishing to npm and deploying to github pages.

Using this module in React

Example CRA repo with OVE

Here is where you can see how to run the <Editor/> in a Create-React-App environment: https://github.com/tnrich/ove-react-demo-repo

If you clone that repo you can see it working and see how to set up the redux store/provider and initialize the editor. You should just clone it and run:

yarn yarn start

Installation (react)

yarn add open -vector-editor

Code (react)

Require the following components like:

import {Editor, RowView} from "open-vector-editor"

Editor

To use the component, you'll need to do a bit more work to set up a redux store. You can see an example repo where this works here: https://github.com/tnrich/ove-react-demo-repo

The <Editor {...editorProps}/> component gives you a full blown editor. It takes in a list of editorProps as detailed below.

SimpleCircularOrLinearView

This is a non-redux connected component that is easy to use:

<SimpleCircularOrLinearView sequenceData={{ circular : true , sequence : "gagagagag" , features : [{ id : "lalala" , name : "Mr Feature" }] }} editorName= "previewEditor" annotationLabelVisibility={{ features : true , parts : true , cutsites : false , primers : true }} > </ SimpleCircularOrLinearView >

EnzymeViewer

A component used for viewing enzymes

<EnzymeViewer {...{ sequence : "ggtctc" , reverseSnipPosition : 7 , forwardSnipPosition : 11 }} />

Using this module outside of react apps (Universal):

The universal build can be used in any app with or without react. It corresponds to using the component in the React version. You will be able to customize the Editor just like in the react build, but you will not be able to use the individual components like or . For that you'll need to use React.

Installation (Universal)

via npm:

npm install open-vector-editor

then add the links

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "your-path-to-node-modules/open-vector-editor/umd/main.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "your-path-to-node-modules/open-vector-editor/umd/open-vector-editor.js" > </ script >

Or via CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/open-vector-editor/umd/main.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/open-vector-editor/umd/open-vector-editor.js" > </ script >

Full Example:

A full example of how to set up the unpkg/UMD demo can be seen here: https://github.com/TeselaGen/openVectorEditor/blob/master/demo/src/UMDDemo.html Demo here http://teselagen.github.io/openVectorEditor/UMDDemo.html

Code (Universal)

< script > const editor = window .createVectorEditor( yourDomNodeHere || "createDomNodeForMe" , editorProps ); editor.updateEditor(editorState); </ script >

Accessing the editor state:

const currentEditorState = editor.getState(); console .info(currentEditorState.selectionLayer);

editorProps

These props consist of hooks and editor config options that can be passed like so: <Editor {...editorProps}/> or as seen above like window.createVectorEditor(yourDomNodeHere, editorProps);

{ shouldAutosave : true , handleFullscreenClose : () => { editor.close() }, onPreviewModeFullscreenClose : () => {}, showReadOnly : false , disableSetReadOnly : true , onSave : function ( event, sequenceDataToSave, editorState, onSuccessCallback ) { console .info( "event:" , event); console .info( "sequenceData:" , sequenceDataToSave); console .info( "editorState:" , editorState); onSuccessCallback() }, onCopy : function ( event, copiedSequenceData, editorState ) { console .info( "event:" , event); console .info( "sequenceData:" , copiedSequenceData); console .info( "editorState:" , editorState); const clipboardData = event.clipboardData; clipboardData.setData( "application/json" , JSON .stringify(copiedSequenceData) ); event.preventDefault(); }, onPaste : function ( event, editorState ) { const clipboardData = event.clipboardData; let jsonData = clipboardData.getData( "application/json" ) if (jsonData) { jsonData = JSON .parse(jsonData) if (jsonData.isJbeiSeq) { jsonData = convertJbeiToTeselagen(jsonData) } } const sequenceData = jsonData || { sequence : clipboardData.getData( "text/plain" )} return sequenceData }, beforeAnnotationCreate : ({ annotationTypePlural, annotation, props, isEdit }) => { }, featureClicked : ( {annotation, event} ) => { } rightClickOverrides : { selectionLayerRightClicked : ( items, {annotation}, props ) => { return [...items, { text : "Create Part" , onClick : () => console .info( 'hey!≈' ) }] } }, PropertiesProps : { propertiesList : [ "general" , "features" , "parts" , "primers" , "translations" , "cutsites" , "orfs" , "genbank" ] }, ToolBarProps : { toolList : [ "saveTool" , { name : "downloadTool" , Dropdown : () => { return "Hey!" }}, "importTool" , "undoTool" , "redoTool" , "cutsiteTool" , "featureTool" , "alignmentTool" , "orfTool" , "editTool" , "findTool" , "visibilityTool" ] } StatusBarProps : { showCircularity : true , showReadOnly : true , showAvailability : false }, onDigestSave : () => {} }

editorState

These are the options to the updateEditor() action (the most generic redux action we have)) and will cause the editor state stored in redux to be updated. Only the subset of options that are passed will be updated.

{ sequenceData : { Open Vector Editor data model sequence : "atagatagagaggcccg" , features : [ { color : "#b3b3b3" , type : "misc_feature" , start : 0 , end : 10 , id : 'yourUniqueID' , forward : true } ], parts : [] }, sequenceDataHistory : {}, sequenceDataHistory : {}, annotationVisibility : { features : false }, panelsShown : [ [ { id : "sequence" , name : "Sequence Map" , active : true } ], [ { id : "circular" , name : "Circular Map" , active : true }, { id : "rail" , name : "Linear Map" , active : false }, { id : "properties" , name : "Properties" , active : false } ] ], caretPosition : 10 , ...additional editor props can be passed here [Example Editor State](./editorStateExample.js) }

Data Model

The data model can be interactively inspected by installing the redux devtools for your browser: devtools Here is the top level editor state: Example Editor State

Feature Locations (aka Feature Joins)

Features can have multiple internal locations. You can see an example of a joined feature in the ./editorStateExample.js file linked above. They look like this:

{ name : "GFP_with_locations" start : 10 , end : 40 , locations : [{ start : 10 , end : 15 }, { start : 18 , end : 19 }, { start : 35 , end : 40 } ] }

Protein Editor

OVE can be set up to view and edit proteins (Amino Acid sequences) as first class citizens. The protein editor can be seen here: http://teselagen.github.io/openVectorEditor/#/Editor?moleculeType=Protein

The editor supports Amino Acid sequences as well as DNA sequences! Protein sequence mode is enabled by calling updateEditor with a protein sequenceData object:

updateEditor(store, "DemoEditor" , { sequenceData : tidyUpSequenceData(exampleProteinData, { convertAnnotationsFromAAIndices : true }) });

the protein sequenceData object should look like so

{ isProtein : true proteinSequence : "mmhlrlfcillaavs...etc" sequence : "gtagagagagcca...etc" features : [{ name : "testFeature1" , start : 3 , end : 5 }], parts : [{ name : "myFakePart" start : 0 , end : 11 }] }

The usual onSave, onCopy, onCut handlers will now come back with a .proteinSequence field. You'll need to save/manipulate the protein sequence data however you do for dna sequences.

certain dna specific tools and annotations are automatically disabled when isProtein=true :

primers

orfs

translations

cutsites

sequence digestions

...etc

Alignments

Integrating your own alignment data (only necessary if not using the built in alignment creation tool)

Add a panel to the panelsShown prop like so:

const alignment = window .createAlignmentView( this .node, { id : "jbeiAlignment1" , pairwiseAlignments : [ [ { sequenceData : { id : "FWER1231" , name : "GFPuv58" , sequence : "ttgagggg" , features : [{ id : "feat1" , start : 2 , end : 4 , name : "GFP CDS" }] }, alignmentData : { sequence : "ttgag--ggg--" } },{ sequenceData : { name : "GFPuv58" , sequence : "gagccgggtt" }, alignmentData : { sequence : "--gagccgggtt" } } ] [ {Alignment Track Data Here}, {Alignment Track Data Here}, ], [ {Alignment Track Data Here}, {Alignment Track Data Here}, ], ] alignmentTracks : [ {Alignment Track Data Here}, {Alignment Track Data Here}, {Alignment Track Data Here}, ], "alignmentAnnotationVisibility" : { "features" : true , "translations" : false , "parts" : true , "orfs" : true , "orfTranslations" : false , "axis" : true , "cutsites" : false , "primers" : true , "reverseSequence" : false , "axisNumbers" : true }, "alignmentAnnotationLabelVisibility" : { "features" : true , "parts" : true , "cutsites" : false }, });

Accessing the alignment state:

const currentAlignmentState = alignment.getState(); console .info(currentAlignmentState.selectionLayer);

Alignment Track Data Model

Note: alignmentData.sequence is assumed to be the same length for EVERY track within an alignment run or a pairwise alignment sub-alignment!

alignmentData can contain "-" characters, whereas sequenceData should not. Sequence Data is the "raw" data of the sequence being aligned with features/parts/etc.

{ sequenceData : { id : "2" , name : "GFPuv58" , sequence : "GTTCAATGCTTTTCCCGTTATCCGGATCATATGAAACGGCATGACTTTTTCAAGAGTGCCATGCCCGAAGGTTATGTACAGGAACGCACTATATCTTTCAAAGATGACGGGAACTACAAGACGCGTGCTGAAGTCAAGTTTGAAGGTGATACCCTTGTTAATCGTATCGAGTT" }, alignmentData : { id : "2" , sequence : "GTTCAA--TGCTTTTCCCGTTATCCGGATCATATGAAACGGCATGACTTTTTCAAGAGTGCCATGCCCGAAGGTTATGTACA---GGAACGCACTATATCTTTCAAAGATGACGGGAACTACAAGACGCGTGCTGAAGTCAAGTTTGAAGGTGATAC--CCTTGTTAATCGTATCGAGTT--" } }

Chromatogram Data

"chromatogramData" : { "aTrace" : [], "tTrace" : [], "gTrace" : [], "cTrace" : [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 3 , 5 , 11 , 24 , 56 , 68 , 54 , 30 , 21 , 3 , 1 , 4 , 1 , 0 , 0 , ...etc], "basePos" : [ 33 , 46 , 55 ,], "baseCalls" : [ "A" , "T" , ...etc], "qualNums" : [], },

VersionHistoryView

Flavors of use (aka Embedded in the Editor vs Standalone and UMD vs React):

Can be used on its own (must pass additional props):

<VersionHistoryView {...{ getSequenceAtVersion, getVersionList, onSave, exitVersionHistoryView, getCurrentSequenceData }} />; window .createVersionHistoryView({ getSequenceAtVersion, getVersionList, onSave, exitVersionHistoryView, getCurrentSequenceData });

or as part of the Editor/createVectorEditor

<Editor {...{ getSequenceAtVersion, getVersionList, onSave, ToolBarProps : { toolList : [ "versionHistoryTool" , ...otherTools] } }} />; window .createVectorEditor({ getSequenceAtVersion, getVersionList, onSave, ToolBarProps : { toolList : [ "versionHistoryTool" , ...otherTools] } });

getSequenceAtVersion

(versionId) => teselagenSequenceData

getVersionList

() => [{ versionId: "51241", dateChanged: "12/30/1990", editedBy: "Hector Plahar", revisionType: "Feature Add"}]

onSave [optional] (not necessary unless using the standalone VersionHistoryView)

(event, sequenceDataToSave, editorState, onSuccessCallback) => { same onSave handler as normal }

exitVersionHistoryView [optional] (not necessary unless using the standalone VersionHistoryView)

() => {}

getCurrentSequenceData [optional] (not necessary unless using the standalone VersionHistoryView)

() => teselagenSequenceData //called upon initialization

Addons

Auto annotate addon:

https://github.com/TeselaGen/openVectorEditor/tree/master/addons/AutoAnnotate

Implementing Autosave functionality

pass shouldAutosave=true as a prop and in the onSave() handler, make sure to return a promise so that the UI responds correctly with a spinner indicating saving is in progress

Prerequisites

Node.js >= v8 must be installed. download the latest yarn

Outside Developer Set Up Steps

IMPORTANT! First make sure you make an issue for whatever it is you 'd like to see changed! fork your own branch of openVectorEditor from https://github.com/TeselaGen/openVectorEditor cd openVectorEditor yarn yarn start navigate to http://localhost:3344/ once the demo app has built modify the openVectorEditor code base to fix/build whatever it is you' re trying to do set up a demo for your fix/feature if applicable in demo/src/EditorDemo/ index .js set up a cypress test for your fix/feature if applicable you can run the cypress dev tool by running `yarn c` and see your tests you can view existing cypress tests in the cypress/integration folder you can either add your test to an existing cypress file or make a new test file once you 're satisfied, make a pull request back to openVectorEditor and mention @tnrich

(advanced) Working with locally linked modules

Sometimes it can be helpful to debug certain npm modules locally. You can always edit their es5 compiled code within the node_modules folder itself, but sometimes it's useful to debug their source code directly. Luckily we can do this using webpack aliases. Here's how: