OpenSimplex Noise

TypeScript implementation of OpenSimplex noise.

Example

import { makeNoise2D } from "open-simplex-noise" ; const [width, height] = [ 888 , 222 ]; const canvas = document .querySelector( "canvas" ); const ctx = canvas.getContext( "2d" ); const imageData = ctx.createImageData(width, height); const noise2D = makeNoise2D( Date .now()); for ( let x = 0 ; x < width; x++) { for ( let y = 0 ; y < height; y++) { const i = (x + y * width) * 4 ; const value = (noise2D(x, y) + 1 ) * 128 ; imageData.data[i] = value; imageData.data[i + 1 ] = value; imageData.data[i + 2 ] = value; imageData.data[i + 3 ] = 255 ; } } ctx.putImageData(imageData, 0 , 0 );

Fractal Noise

For fractal noise results, which typically involves scaling frequencies and stacking octaves, see joshforisha/fractal-noise-js (Deno: fractal_noise, NPM: fractal-noise). The functions there can be used with this library's noise algorithm to obtain varied results like the following:

API

Each noise function returns a float between -1 and 1, exclusive: (-1.0, 1.0) .

type Noise2D = ( x: number , y: number ) => number type Noise3D = ( x: number , y: number , z: number ) => number type Noise4D = ( x: number , y: number , z: number , w: number ) => number

makeNoise2D (seed: number) => Noise2D

Initializes and returns a function to generate 2D noise.

makeNoise3D (seed: number) => Noise3D

Initializes and returns a function to generate 3D noise.

makeNoise4D (seed: number) => Noise4D

Initializes and returns a function to generate 4D noise.