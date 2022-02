Open Sans @font-face kit

I split the SASS file, so the developer can decide which fonts and styles she or he really needs.

Installable via Bower:

bower install open-sans-fontface

Demo

Our repository: http://fontfacekit.github.com/open-sans

Google Web Fonts: http://www.google.com/fonts/specimen/Open+Sans

Maintain your own font-face in FontFaceKit

Contact @gustavohenke if you want to maintain your own font-face in this repository.