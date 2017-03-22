NPM package to open a file in editor.

Installation

npm install open-in-editor

Usage

First of all you should create an interface with your settings.

var openInEditor = require ( 'open-in-editor' ); var editor = openInEditor.configure({ }, function ( err ) { console .error( 'Something went wrong: ' + err); });

Resulting object has a single method open . This method runs terminal command that opens an editor. Result of this method is a promise:

editor.open( 'path/to/file.js:3:10' ) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Success!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .error( 'Something went wrong: ' + err); });

API

openInEditor .configure ( [options] [, failCallback] );

Arguments:

options – optional is used to set up a command to launch an editor. If no options set it will try to get the command from environment

– optional is used to set up a command to launch an editor. If no options set it will try to get the command from environment failCallback – optional function that is called when something's wrong with editor setup.

If editor setup was successful configure method returns an interface with single method open . The method accepts file reference with the following format: filename[:line[:column]] , where line and column tell the editor where to place cursor when file is opened.

Options

editor

Type: String or null

Values: 'sublime' , 'atom' , 'code' , 'webstorm' , 'phpstorm' , 'idea14ce' , 'vim' , 'emacs' , 'visualstudio'

Default: null

Editor to open a file. Once value is set, we try to detect a command to launch an editor.

Supported editors:

sublime – Sublime Text

– Sublime Text atom – Atom Editor

– Atom Editor code – Visual Studio Code

– Visual Studio Code webstorm – WebStorm

– WebStorm phpstorm - PhpStorm

- PhpStorm idea14ce – IDEA 14 CE

– IDEA 14 CE vim – Vim (via Terminal, Mac OS only)

– Vim (via Terminal, Mac OS only) emacs – Emacs (via Terminal, Mac OS only)

– Emacs (via Terminal, Mac OS only) visualstudio – Visual Studio

cmd

Type: String or null

Default: null

Command to launch an editor.

var openInEditor = require ( 'open-in-editor' ); var editor = openInEditor.configure({ cmd : '/path/to/editor/app' });

If editor option is also set, an editor settings are using as default settings.

var openInEditor = require ( 'open-in-editor' ); var editor = openInEditor.configure({ editor : 'code' , cmd : '/path/to/editor/app' });

pattern

Type: String or null

Default: null

Option to specify arguments for a command. Pattern can contain placeholders to be replaced by actual values. Supported placeholders: filename , line and column .

var openInEditor = require ( 'open-in-editor' ); var editor = openInEditor.configure({ cmd : 'code' , pattern : '-r -g {filename}:{line}:{column}' });

If there's no {filename} placeholder in the command then {filename}:{line}:{column} is appended. That way previous example can be simplified:

var openInEditor = require ( 'open-in-editor' ); var editor = openInEditor.configure({ cmd : 'code' , pattern : '-r -g' });

line

Type: Number

Default: 1

Defines the number of the first line in the editor. Usually it's 1 , but you can set it to 0 .

column

Type: Number

Default: 1

Defines the number of the first column in the editor. Usually it's 1 , but you can set it to 0 .

Environment

If no editor or cmd option is specified, we try to get the command to launch an editor using environment settings. Following values can be used (in descending priority):

process.env.OPEN_FILE

process.env.VISUAL

process.env.EDITOR

First value found is used. If it's process.env.VISUAL or process.env.EDITOR , it's used directly as cmd option. But process.env.OPEN_FILE is different: if value is a valid for editor option, it's used for it, otherwise it's used as a value for cmd option.

You can set env settings per command:

OPEN_FILE =atom oe path/to/file.js: 4 : 15 OPEN_FILE = "code -r -g" node script.js

CLI

Package could be installed globally.

npm install open-in-editor -g

In this case oe command will be available in terminal.

Usage: oe [filename] [options] Options: - -cmd <command> Command to open file - -debug Debug errors - e, --editor <editor> Editor: atom, code, sublime, webstorm, phpstorm, idea14ce, vim, visualstudio, emacs - f, --file <filename> File to open - h, --help Output usage information - p, --pattern <pattern> Filename pattern and args, i.e. something going after cmd - v, --version Output the version

Related projects

express-open-in-editor – Express extension to open files from browser.

extension to open files from browser. babel-plugin-source-wrapper – Babel plugin that instruments source code to associate objects with location they defined in code base.

plugin that instruments source code to associate objects with location they defined in code base. Component Inspector – developer tool to inspect components that can open component creation source location in editor. Has integrations for React , Backbone and can be adopted for other frameworks.

License

MIT