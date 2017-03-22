NPM package to open a file in editor.
Supported editors:
You also can use any other editor that is able to open files from command line.
npm install open-in-editor
First of all you should create an interface with your settings.
var openInEditor = require('open-in-editor');
var editor = openInEditor.configure({
// options
}, function(err) {
console.error('Something went wrong: ' + err);
});
Resulting object has a single method
open. This method runs terminal command that opens an editor. Result of this method is a promise:
editor.open('path/to/file.js:3:10')
.then(function() {
console.log('Success!');
}, function(err) {
console.error('Something went wrong: ' + err);
});
openInEditor.configure([options][, failCallback]);
Arguments:
options – optional is used to set up a command to launch an editor. If no options set it will try to get the command from environment
failCallback – optional function that is called when something's wrong with editor setup.
If editor setup was successful
configure method returns an interface with single method
open. The method accepts file reference with the following format:
filename[:line[:column]], where
line and
column tell the editor where to place cursor when file is opened.
Type:
String or
null
Values:
'sublime',
'atom',
'code',
'webstorm',
'phpstorm',
'idea14ce',
'vim',
'emacs',
'visualstudio'
Default:
null
Editor to open a file. Once value is set, we try to detect a command to launch an editor.
Type:
String or
null
Default:
null
Command to launch an editor.
var openInEditor = require('open-in-editor');
var editor = openInEditor.configure({
cmd: '/path/to/editor/app'
});
If
editor option is also set, an editor settings are using as default settings.
var openInEditor = require('open-in-editor');
var editor = openInEditor.configure({
editor: 'code',
cmd: '/path/to/editor/app' // will be called as '/path/to/editor/app -r -g {filename}:{line}:{column}'
});
Type:
String or
null
Default:
null
Option to specify arguments for a command. Pattern can contain placeholders to be replaced by actual values. Supported placeholders:
filename,
line and
column.
var openInEditor = require('open-in-editor');
var editor = openInEditor.configure({
cmd: 'code',
pattern: '-r -g {filename}:{line}:{column}'
});
If there's no
{filename} placeholder in the command then
{filename}:{line}:{column} is appended. That way previous example can be simplified:
var openInEditor = require('open-in-editor');
var editor = openInEditor.configure({
cmd: 'code',
pattern: '-r -g' // the same as '-r -g {filename}:{line}:{column}'
});
Type:
Number
Default:
1
Defines the number of the first line in the editor. Usually it's
1, but you can set it to
0.
Type:
Number
Default:
1
Defines the number of the first column in the editor. Usually it's
1, but you can set it to
0.
If no
editor or
cmd option is specified, we try to get the command to launch an editor using environment settings. Following values can be used (in descending priority):
process.env.OPEN_FILE
process.env.VISUAL
process.env.EDITOR
First value found is used. If it's
process.env.VISUAL or
process.env.EDITOR, it's used directly as
cmd option. But
process.env.OPEN_FILE is different: if value is a valid for
editor option, it's used for it, otherwise it's used as a value for
cmd option.
You can set env settings per command:
OPEN_FILE=atom oe path/to/file.js:4:15
OPEN_FILE="code -r -g" node script.js
Package could be installed globally.
npm install open-in-editor -g
In this case
oe command will be available in terminal.
Usage:
oe [filename] [options]
Options:
--cmd <command> Command to open file
--debug Debug errors
-e, --editor <editor> Editor: atom, code, sublime, webstorm, phpstorm, idea14ce, vim, visualstudio, emacs
-f, --file <filename> File to open
-h, --help Output usage information
-p, --pattern <pattern> Filename pattern and args, i.e. something going after cmd
-v, --version Output the version
Express extension to open files from browser.
Babel plugin that instruments source code to associate objects with location they defined in code base.
React,
Backbone and can be adopted for other frameworks.
MIT