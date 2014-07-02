We like SVGs and we think they're the way to display icons on the web. Since Open Iconic are just basic SVGs, we suggest you display them like you would any other image (don't forget the
alt attribute).
<img src="/open-iconic/svg/icon-name.svg" alt="icon name">
Open Iconic also comes in a SVG sprite which allows you to display all the icons in the set with a single request. It's like an icon font, without being a hack.
Adding an icon from an SVG sprite is a little different than what you're used to, but it's still a piece of cake. Tip: To make your icons easily style able, we suggest adding a general class to the
<svg> tag and a unique class name for each different icon in the
<use> tag.
<svg class="icon">
<use xlink:href="open-iconic.svg#account-login" class="icon-account-login"></use>
</svg>
Sizing icons only needs basic CSS. All the icons are in a square format, so just set the
<svg> tag with equal width and height dimensions.
.icon {
width: 16px;
height: 16px;
}
Coloring icons is even easier. All you need to do is set the
fill rule on the
<use> tag.
.icon-account-login {
fill: #f00;
}
To learn more about SVG Sprites, read Chris Coyier's guide.
You can find our Bootstrap stylesheets in
font/css/open-iconic-bootstrap.{css, less, scss, styl}
<link href="/open-iconic/font/css/open-iconic-bootstrap.css" rel="stylesheet">
<span class="oi oi-icon-name" title="icon name" aria-hidden="true"></span>
You can find our Foundation stylesheets in
font/css/open-iconic-foundation.{css, less, scss, styl}
<link href="/open-iconic/font/css/open-iconic-foundation.css" rel="stylesheet">
<span class="fi-icon-name" title="icon name" aria-hidden="true"></span>
You can find our default stylesheets in
font/css/open-iconic.{css, less, scss, styl}
<link href="/open-iconic/font/css/open-iconic.css" rel="stylesheet">
<span class="oi" data-glyph="icon-name" title="icon name" aria-hidden="true"></span>
All code (including SVG markup) is under the MIT License.
All fonts are under the SIL Licensed.