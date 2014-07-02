What's in Open Iconic?

223 icons designed to be legible down to 8 pixels

Super-light SVG files - 61.8 for the entire set

SVG sprite—the modern replacement for icon fonts

Webfont (EOT, OTF, SVG, TTF, WOFF), PNG and WebP formats

Webfont stylesheets (including versions for Bootstrap and Foundation) in CSS, LESS, SCSS and Stylus formats

PNG and WebP raster images in 8px, 16px, 24px, 32px, 48px and 64px.

Getting Started

For code samples and everything else you need to get started with Open Iconic, check out our Icons and Reference sections.

General Usage

Using Open Iconic's SVGs

We like SVGs and we think they're the way to display icons on the web. Since Open Iconic are just basic SVGs, we suggest you display them like you would any other image (don't forget the alt attribute).

< img src = "/open-iconic/svg/icon-name.svg" alt = "icon name" >

Using Open Iconic's SVG Sprite

Open Iconic also comes in a SVG sprite which allows you to display all the icons in the set with a single request. It's like an icon font, without being a hack.

Adding an icon from an SVG sprite is a little different than what you're used to, but it's still a piece of cake. Tip: To make your icons easily style able, we suggest adding a general class to the <svg> tag and a unique class name for each different icon in the <use> tag.

<svg class = "icon" > < use xlink:href = "open-iconic.svg#account-login" class = "icon-account-login" > </ use > </ svg >

Sizing icons only needs basic CSS. All the icons are in a square format, so just set the <svg> tag with equal width and height dimensions.

.icon { width : 16px ; height : 16px ; }

Coloring icons is even easier. All you need to do is set the fill rule on the <use> tag.

.icon-account-login { fill : #f00 ; }

To learn more about SVG Sprites, read Chris Coyier's guide.

Using Open Iconic's Icon Font...

…with Bootstrap

You can find our Bootstrap stylesheets in font/css/open-iconic-bootstrap.{css, less, scss, styl}

< link href = "/open-iconic/font/css/open-iconic-bootstrap.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

<span class = "oi oi-icon-name" title= "icon name" aria-hidden= "true" > </ span >

…with Foundation

You can find our Foundation stylesheets in font/css/open-iconic-foundation.{css, less, scss, styl}

< link href = "/open-iconic/font/css/open-iconic-foundation.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

<span class = "fi-icon-name" title= "icon name" aria-hidden= "true" > </ span >

…on its own

You can find our default stylesheets in font/css/open-iconic.{css, less, scss, styl}

< link href = "/open-iconic/font/css/open-iconic.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

<span class = "oi" data-glyph= "icon-name" title= "icon name" aria-hidden= "true" > </ span >

License

Icons

All code (including SVG markup) is under the MIT License.

Fonts

All fonts are under the SIL Licensed.