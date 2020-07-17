openGraphScraper

A simple node module for scraping Open Graph and Twitter Card info off a site. For browser usage, we recommend using ky to make the requests(or a backend service) then pass in the html into open-graph-scraper using the html option.

Installation

npm install open-graph-scraper --save

Usage

Callback Example:

const ogs = require ( 'open-graph-scraper' ); const options = { url : 'http://ogp.me/' }; ogs(options, (error, results, response) => { console .log( 'error:' , error); console .log( 'results:' , results); console .log( 'response:' , response); });

Promise Example:

const ogs = require ( 'open-graph-scraper' ); const options = { url : 'http://ogp.me/' }; ogs(options) .then( ( data ) => { const { error, result, response } = data; console .log( 'error:' , error); console .log( 'result:' , result); console .log( 'response:' , response); })

Results JSON

Check the return for a success flag. If success is set to true, then the url input was valid. Otherwise it will be set to false. The above example will return something like...

{ ogTitle : 'Open Graph protocol' , ogType : 'website' , ogUrl : 'http://ogp.me/' , ogDescription : 'The Open Graph protocol enables any web page to become a rich object in a social graph.' , ogImage : { url : 'http://ogp.me/logo.png' , width : '300' , height : '300' , type : 'image/png' }, requestUrl : 'http://ogp.me/' , success : true }

Options

Name Info Default Value Required url URL of the site. x timeout Timeout of the request 2000 ms html You can pass in an HTML string to run ogs on it. (use without options.url) blacklist Pass in an array of sites you don't want ogs to run on. [] onlyGetOpenGraphInfo Only fetch open graph info and don't fall back on anything else. false ogImageFallback Fetch other images if no open graph ones are found. true customMetaTags Here you can define custom meta tags you want to scrape. [] allMedia By default, OGS will only send back the first image/video it finds false decompress Set the accept-encoding to gzip/deflate true followRedirect Defines if redirect responses should be followed automatically. true maxRedirects Max number of redirects ogs will follow. 10 retry Number of times ogs will retry the request. 2 headers An object containing request headers. Useful for setting the user-agent {} peekSize Sets the peekSize for the request 1024 agent Used for Proxies, Look below for notes on how to use. null downloadLimit Maximum size of the content downloaded from the server, in bytes 1000000 (1MB) urlValidatorSettings Sets the options used by validator.js for testing the URL Here

Note: open-graph-scraper uses got for requests and most of got's options should work as open-graph-scraper options.

Custom Meta Tag Example

const ogs = require ( 'open-graph-scraper' ); const options = { url : 'https://github.com/jshemas/openGraphScraper' , customMetaTags : [{ multiple : false , property : 'hostname' , fieldName : 'hostnameMetaTag' , }], }; ogs(options) .then( ( data ) => { const { error, result, response } = data; console .log( 'hostnameMetaTag:' , result.hostnameMetaTag); })

Proxy Example

Look here for more info on how to use proxies.

const ogs = require ( 'open-graph-scraper' ); const tunnel = require ( 'tunnel' ); const options = { url : 'https://whatismyipaddress.com/' , timeout : 15000 , agent : { https : tunnel.httpsOverHttp({ proxy : { host : 'proxy_ip' , port : proxyPort, rejectUnauthorized : false , } }) } }; ogs(options) .then( ( data ) => { const { error, result, response } = data; console .log( 'response:' , response); })

User Agent Example

const ogs = require ( "open-graph-scraper" ); const options = { url : "https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1364826301027115008" , headers : { "user-agent" : "Googlebot/2.1 (+http://www.google.com/bot.html)" , }, }; ogs(options, (error, results) => { console .log( "error:" , error); console .log( "results:" , results); });

Tests

Then you can run the tests by running...