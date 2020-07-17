A simple node module for scraping Open Graph and Twitter Card info off a site. For browser usage, we recommend using ky to make the requests(or a backend service) then pass in the
html into
open-graph-scraper using the
html option.
npm install open-graph-scraper --save
Callback Example:
const ogs = require('open-graph-scraper');
const options = { url: 'http://ogp.me/' };
ogs(options, (error, results, response) => {
console.log('error:', error); // This returns true or false. True if there was an error. The error itself is inside the results object.
console.log('results:', results); // This contains all of the Open Graph results
console.log('response:', response); // This contains the HTML of page
});
Promise Example:
const ogs = require('open-graph-scraper');
const options = { url: 'http://ogp.me/' };
ogs(options)
.then((data) => {
const { error, result, response } = data;
console.log('error:', error); // This returns true or false. True if there was an error. The error itself is inside the results object.
console.log('result:', result); // This contains all of the Open Graph results
console.log('response:', response); // This contains the HTML of page
})
Check the return for a
success flag. If success is set to true, then the url input was valid. Otherwise it will be set to false. The above example will return something like...
{
ogTitle: 'Open Graph protocol',
ogType: 'website',
ogUrl: 'http://ogp.me/',
ogDescription: 'The Open Graph protocol enables any web page to become a rich object in a social graph.',
ogImage: {
url: 'http://ogp.me/logo.png',
width: '300',
height: '300',
type: 'image/png'
},
requestUrl: 'http://ogp.me/',
success: true
}
|Name
|Info
|Default Value
|Required
|url
|URL of the site.
|x
|timeout
|Timeout of the request
|2000 ms
|html
|You can pass in an HTML string to run ogs on it. (use without options.url)
|blacklist
|Pass in an array of sites you don't want ogs to run on.
|[]
|onlyGetOpenGraphInfo
|Only fetch open graph info and don't fall back on anything else.
|false
|ogImageFallback
|Fetch other images if no open graph ones are found.
|true
|customMetaTags
|Here you can define custom meta tags you want to scrape.
|[]
|allMedia
|By default, OGS will only send back the first image/video it finds
|false
|decompress
|Set the accept-encoding to gzip/deflate
|true
|followRedirect
|Defines if redirect responses should be followed automatically.
|true
|maxRedirects
|Max number of redirects ogs will follow.
|10
|retry
|Number of times ogs will retry the request.
|2
|headers
|An object containing request headers. Useful for setting the user-agent
|{}
|peekSize
|Sets the peekSize for the request
|1024
|agent
|Used for Proxies, Look below for notes on how to use.
|null
|downloadLimit
|Maximum size of the content downloaded from the server, in bytes
|1000000 (1MB)
|urlValidatorSettings
|Sets the options used by validator.js for testing the URL
|Here
Note:
open-graph-scraper uses got for requests and most of got's options should work as
open-graph-scraper options.
const ogs = require('open-graph-scraper');
const options = {
url: 'https://github.com/jshemas/openGraphScraper',
customMetaTags: [{
multiple: false, // is there more than one of these tags on a page (normally this is false)
property: 'hostname', // meta tag name/property attribute
fieldName: 'hostnameMetaTag', // name of the result variable
}],
};
ogs(options)
.then((data) => {
const { error, result, response } = data;
console.log('hostnameMetaTag:', result.hostnameMetaTag); // hostnameMetaTag: github.com
})
Look here for more info on how to use proxies.
const ogs = require('open-graph-scraper');
const tunnel = require('tunnel');
const options = {
url: 'https://whatismyipaddress.com/',
timeout: 15000,
agent: {
// setting proxy agent for https requests
https: tunnel.httpsOverHttp({
// test proxies can be found here: https://hidemy.name/en/proxy-list/?country=US&type=h#list or http://free-proxy.cz/en/proxylist/country/US/https/ping/all
proxy: {
host: 'proxy_ip',
port: proxyPort,
rejectUnauthorized: false,
}
})
}
};
ogs(options)
.then((data) => {
const { error, result, response } = data;
console.log('response:', response); // you should see the proxy IP in here
})
const ogs = require("open-graph-scraper");
const options = {
url: "https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1364826301027115008",
headers: {
"user-agent": "Googlebot/2.1 (+http://www.google.com/bot.html)",
},
};
ogs(options, (error, results) => {
console.log("error:", error); // This returns true or false. True if there was an error. The error itself is inside the results object.
console.log("results:", results); // This contains all of the Open Graph results
});
Then you can run the tests by running...
npm run test