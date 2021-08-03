An Open Graph implementation for Node.js. Simple to use; give it a URL and it'll give you the open graph meta properties scraped from that URL.
npm install open-graph
const og = require('open-graph');
const url = 'http://github.com/samholmes/node-open-graph/raw/master/test.html';
og(url, function (err, meta) {
console.log(meta);
});
Outputs:
{
title: 'OG Testing',
type: 'website',
url: 'http://github.com/samholmes/node-open-graph/raw/master/test.html',
site_name: 'irrelavent',
description: 'This is a test bed for Open Graph protocol.',
image: {
url: 'http://google.com/images/logo.gif',
width: '100',
height: '100'
}
}