Open Graph for Node.js

An Open Graph implementation for Node.js. Simple to use; give it a URL and it'll give you the open graph meta properties scraped from that URL.

Install

npm install open-graph

Usage

const og = require ( 'open-graph' ); const url = 'http://github.com/samholmes/node-open-graph/raw/master/test.html' ; og(url, function ( err, meta ) { console .log(meta); });

Outputs:

{ title : 'OG Testing' , type : 'website' , url : 'http://github.com/samholmes/node-open-graph/raw/master/test.html' , site_name : 'irrelavent' , description : 'This is a test bed for Open Graph protocol.' , image : { url : 'http://google.com/images/logo.gif' , width : '100' , height : '100' } }

Todo