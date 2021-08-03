openbase logo
open-graph

by Sam Holmes
0.2.6 (see all)

An Open Graph implementation for Node.js.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Graph Structure

Readme

Open Graph for Node.js

An Open Graph implementation for Node.js. Simple to use; give it a URL and it'll give you the open graph meta properties scraped from that URL.

Install

npm install open-graph

Usage

const og = require('open-graph');

const url = 'http://github.com/samholmes/node-open-graph/raw/master/test.html';

og(url, function (err, meta) {
  console.log(meta);
});

Outputs:

{
  title: 'OG Testing',
  type: 'website',
  url: 'http://github.com/samholmes/node-open-graph/raw/master/test.html',
  site_name: 'irrelavent',
  description: 'This is a test bed for Open Graph protocol.',
  image: {
    url: 'http://google.com/images/logo.gif',
    width: '100',
    height: '100'
  }
}

Todo

  1. Better parser Meta data should be parsed into pure JSON and arrays should be handled at root nodes, not leaf nodes
  2. Better data types Convert properties to numbers, etc.
  3. Fallback data If Open Graph data isn't present, scrap img elements and document titles off the page.

