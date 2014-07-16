nodeJS/npm wrapper for the Open Exchange Rates API service. Loads up-to-date or historical currency/exchange rate data from the API, for seamless server-side integration.
Requires a free or paid App ID to connect to the service, available here.
$ npm install open-exchange-rates
To install, type
npm install open-exchange-rates in the terminal.
Requires:
http-agent
See the example.js script in this repository for a basic, working example.
var oxr = require('open-exchange-rates');
var oxr = require('open-exchange-rates');
oxr.set({ app_id: 'YOUR_APP_ID' })
oxr.latest(function() {
// You can now use `oxr.rates`, `oxr.base` and `oxr.timestamp`
});
var oxr = require('open-exchange-rates');
oxr.set({ app_id: 'YOUR_APP_ID' })
oxr.historical('2001-02-03', function() {
// You can now use `oxr.rates`, `oxr.base` and `oxr.timestamp`
});
money.js (
npm install money) is a tiny JavaScript currency-conversion library for web and nodeJS.
var oxr = require('open-exchange-rates'),
fx = require('money');
oxr.set({ app_id: 'YOUR_APP_ID' })
oxr.latest(function() {
// Apply exchange rates and base rate to `fx` library object:
fx.rates = oxr.rates;
fx.base = oxr.base;
// money.js is ready to use:
fx(100).from('HKD').to('GBP'); // ~8.0424
});
Advanced API features (such as Time Series requests and real-time value conversion) will be added to this module in future.
For more information, documentation, examples and showcase, check out the Open Exchange Rates homepage
Date objects for historical queries
0.3
0.2
0.1 - first version