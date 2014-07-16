Open Exchange Rates npm/nodeJS module

nodeJS/npm wrapper for the Open Exchange Rates API service. Loads up-to-date or historical currency/exchange rate data from the API, for seamless server-side integration.

Requires a free or paid App ID to connect to the service, available here.

Introduction

$ npm install open -exchange-rates

To install, type npm install open-exchange-rates in the terminal.

Requires: http-agent

Example Usage:

See the example.js script in this repository for a basic, working example.

Load the module:

var oxr = require ( 'open-exchange-rates' );

Load the latest rates from https://openexchangerates.org:

var oxr = require ( 'open-exchange-rates' ); oxr.set({ app_id: 'YOUR_APP_ID' }) oxr.latest( function () { });

Get historical rates ("YYYY-MM-DD"):

var oxr = require ( 'open-exchange-rates' ); oxr.set({ app_id: 'YOUR_APP_ID' }) oxr.historical( '2001-02-03' , function () { });

Currency conversion with money.js (fx) module:

money.js ( npm install money ) is a tiny JavaScript currency-conversion library for web and nodeJS.

var oxr = require ( 'open-exchange-rates' ), fx = require ( 'money' ); oxr.set({ app_id : 'YOUR_APP_ID' }) oxr.latest( function ( ) { fx.rates = oxr.rates; fx.base = oxr.base; fx( 100 ).from( 'HKD' ).to( 'GBP' ); });

Advanced API Features:

Advanced API features (such as Time Series requests and real-time value conversion) will be added to this module in future.

More Info

For more information, documentation, examples and showcase, check out the Open Exchange Rates homepage

Roadmap

Support HTTPS connections

Support advanced API queries/features

Support Time Series data requests

Support Date objects for historical queries

Changelog

0.3

Now maintained by openexchangerates.org

Tidied up library, readme and example

0.2

Updated to work with Open Exchange Rates App IDs

Renamed to 'open-exchange-rates'

0.1 - first version