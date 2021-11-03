Open files in your editor at a specific line and column
Supports any editor, but only the following editors will open at a specific line and column:
*Doesn't support column.
npm install open-editor
import openEditor from 'open-editor';
openEditor([
{
file: 'readme.md',
line: 10,
column: 2,
}
]);
openEditor([
'unicorn.js:5:3',
]);
Open the given files in the user's editor at specific line and column if supported by the editor. It does not wait for the editor to start or quit.
Type:
Array<string | object>
Items should be in the format
foo.js:1:5 or
{file: 'foo.js', line: 1: column: 5}.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default: Auto-detected
The name, command, or binary path of the editor.
Only use this option if you really have to. Can be useful if you want to force a specific editor or implement your own auto-detection.
Same as
openEditor(), but returns an object with the binary name, arguments, and a flag indicating whether the editor runs in the terminal.
Example:
{binary: 'subl', arguments: ['foo.js:1:5'], isTerminalEditor: false}
Can be useful if you want to handle opening the files yourself.
import {getEditorInfo} from 'open-editor';
getEditorInfo([
{
file: 'foo.js',
line: 1,
column: 5,
}
]);
//=> {binary: 'subl', arguments: ['foo.js:1:5'], isTerminalEditor: false}