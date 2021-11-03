Open files in your editor at a specific line and column

Supports any editor, but only the following editors will open at a specific line and column:

Sublime Text

Atom

Visual Studio Code

WebStorm*

TextMate

Vim

NeoVim

IntelliJ IDEA*

*Doesn't support column.

Install

npm install open-editor

Usage

import openEditor from 'open-editor' ; openEditor([ { file : 'readme.md' , line : 10 , column : 2 , } ]); openEditor([ 'unicorn.js:5:3' , ]);

API

Open the given files in the user's editor at specific line and column if supported by the editor. It does not wait for the editor to start or quit.

files

Type: Array<string | object>

Items should be in the format foo.js:1:5 or {file: 'foo.js', line: 1: column: 5} .

options

Type: object

editor

Type: string \ Default: Auto-detected

The name, command, or binary path of the editor.

Only use this option if you really have to. Can be useful if you want to force a specific editor or implement your own auto-detection.

Same as openEditor() , but returns an object with the binary name, arguments, and a flag indicating whether the editor runs in the terminal.

Example: {binary: 'subl', arguments: ['foo.js:1:5'], isTerminalEditor: false}

Can be useful if you want to handle opening the files yourself.

import {getEditorInfo} from 'open-editor' ; getEditorInfo([ { file : 'foo.js' , line : 1 , column : 5 , } ]);

