Open stuff like URLs, files, executables. Cross-platform.

Install

$ npm install --global open -cli

Usage

$ open -cli Usage $ open -cli <file|url> [ $ cat <file> | open -cli [ Options Examples $ open -cli https://sindresorhus.com $ open -cli https://sindresorhus.com $ open -cli https://sindresorhus.com $ open -cli unicorn.png $ cat unicorn.png | open -cli $ echo '<h1>Unicorns!</h1>' | open -cli

The following file types are automagically detected when using stdin mode.

