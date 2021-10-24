Open stuff like URLs, files, executables. Cross-platform.
This is meant to be used in command-line tools and scripts, not in the browser.
If you need this for Electron, use
shell.openPath() instead.
This package does not make any security guarantees. If you pass in untrusted input, it's up to you to properly sanitize it.
spawn instead of
exec.
node-open issues.
xdg-open script for Linux.
$ npm install open
const open = require('open');
// Opens the image in the default image viewer and waits for the opened app to quit.
await open('unicorn.png', {wait: true});
console.log('The image viewer app quit');
// Opens the URL in the default browser.
await open('https://sindresorhus.com');
// Opens the URL in a specified browser.
await open('https://sindresorhus.com', {app: {name: 'firefox'}});
// Specify app arguments.
await open('https://sindresorhus.com', {app: {name: 'google chrome', arguments: ['--incognito']}});
// Open an app
await open.openApp('xcode');
// Open an app with arguments
await open.openApp(open.apps.chrome, {arguments: ['--incognito']});
It uses the command
open on macOS,
start on Windows and
xdg-open on other platforms.
Returns a promise for the spawned child process. You would normally not need to use this for anything, but it can be useful if you'd like to attach custom event listeners or perform other operations directly on the spawned process.
Type:
string
The thing you want to open. Can be a URL, file, or executable.
Opens in the default app for the file type. For example, URLs opens in your default browser.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Wait for the opened app to exit before fulfilling the promise. If
false it's fulfilled immediately when opening the app.
Note that it waits for the app to exit, not just for the window to close.
On Windows, you have to explicitly specify an app for it to be able to wait.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Do not bring the app to the foreground.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Open a new instance of the app even it's already running.
A new instance is always opened on other platforms.
Type:
{name: string | string[], arguments?: string[]} | Array<{name: string | string[], arguments: string[]}>
Specify the
name of the app to open the
target with, and optionally, app
arguments.
app can be an array of apps to try to open and
name can be an array of app names to try. If each app fails, the last error will be thrown.
The app name is platform dependent. Don't hard code it in reusable modules. For example, Chrome is
google chrome on macOS,
google-chrome on Linux and
chrome on Windows. If possible, use
open.apps which auto-detects the correct binary to use.
You may also pass in the app's full path. For example on WSL, this can be
/mnt/c/Program Files (x86)/Google/Chrome/Application/chrome.exe for the Windows installation of Chrome.
The app
arguments are app dependent. Check the app's documentation for what arguments it accepts.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Allow the opened app to exit with nonzero exit code when the
wait option is
true.
We do not recommend setting this option. The convention for success is exit code zero.
An object containing auto-detected binary names for common apps. Useful to work around cross-platform differences.
const open = require('open');
await open('https://google.com', {
app: {
name: open.apps.chrome
}
});
Open an app.
Returns a promise for the spawned child process. You would normally not need to use this for anything, but it can be useful if you'd like to attach custom event listeners or perform other operations directly on the spawned process.
Type:
string
The app name is platform dependent. Don't hard code it in reusable modules. For example, Chrome is
google chrome on macOS,
google-chrome on Linux and
chrome on Windows. If possible, use
open.apps which auto-detects the correct binary to use.
You may also pass in the app's full path. For example on WSL, this can be
/mnt/c/Program Files (x86)/Google/Chrome/Application/chrome.exe for the Windows installation of Chrome.
Type:
object
Same options as
open except
app and with the following additions:
Type:
string[]\
Default:
[]
Arguments passed to the app.
These arguments are app dependent. Check the app's documentation for what arguments it accepts.