open

Open stuff like URLs, files, executables. Cross-platform.

This is meant to be used in command-line tools and scripts, not in the browser.

If you need this for Electron, use shell.openPath() instead.

This package does not make any security guarantees. If you pass in untrusted input, it's up to you to properly sanitize it.

Actively maintained.

Supports app arguments.

Safer as it uses spawn instead of exec .

instead of . Fixes most of the original node-open issues.

issues. Includes the latest xdg-open script for Linux.

script for Linux. Supports WSL paths to Windows apps.

Install

$ npm install open

Usage

const open = require ( 'open' ); await open( 'unicorn.png' , { wait : true }); console .log( 'The image viewer app quit' ); await open( 'https://sindresorhus.com' ); await open( 'https://sindresorhus.com' , { app : { name : 'firefox' }}); await open( 'https://sindresorhus.com' , { app : { name : 'google chrome' , arguments : [ '--incognito' ]}}); await open.openApp( 'xcode' ); await open.openApp(open.apps.chrome, { arguments : [ '--incognito' ]});

API

It uses the command open on macOS, start on Windows and xdg-open on other platforms.

Returns a promise for the spawned child process. You would normally not need to use this for anything, but it can be useful if you'd like to attach custom event listeners or perform other operations directly on the spawned process.

target

Type: string

The thing you want to open. Can be a URL, file, or executable.

Opens in the default app for the file type. For example, URLs opens in your default browser.

options

Type: object

wait

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Wait for the opened app to exit before fulfilling the promise. If false it's fulfilled immediately when opening the app.

Note that it waits for the app to exit, not just for the window to close.

On Windows, you have to explicitly specify an app for it to be able to wait.

background (macOS only)

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Do not bring the app to the foreground.

newInstance (macOS only)

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Open a new instance of the app even it's already running.

A new instance is always opened on other platforms.

app

Type: {name: string | string[], arguments?: string[]} | Array<{name: string | string[], arguments: string[]}>

Specify the name of the app to open the target with, and optionally, app arguments . app can be an array of apps to try to open and name can be an array of app names to try. If each app fails, the last error will be thrown.

The app name is platform dependent. Don't hard code it in reusable modules. For example, Chrome is google chrome on macOS, google-chrome on Linux and chrome on Windows. If possible, use open.apps which auto-detects the correct binary to use.

You may also pass in the app's full path. For example on WSL, this can be /mnt/c/Program Files (x86)/Google/Chrome/Application/chrome.exe for the Windows installation of Chrome.

The app arguments are app dependent. Check the app's documentation for what arguments it accepts.

allowNonzeroExitCode

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Allow the opened app to exit with nonzero exit code when the wait option is true .

We do not recommend setting this option. The convention for success is exit code zero.

An object containing auto-detected binary names for common apps. Useful to work around cross-platform differences.

const open = require ( 'open' ); await open( 'https://google.com' , { app : { name : open.apps.chrome } });

Supported apps

chrome - Web browser

- Web browser firefox - Web browser

- Web browser edge - Web browser

Open an app.

Returns a promise for the spawned child process. You would normally not need to use this for anything, but it can be useful if you'd like to attach custom event listeners or perform other operations directly on the spawned process.

name

Type: string

The app name is platform dependent. Don't hard code it in reusable modules. For example, Chrome is google chrome on macOS, google-chrome on Linux and chrome on Windows. If possible, use open.apps which auto-detects the correct binary to use.

You may also pass in the app's full path. For example on WSL, this can be /mnt/c/Program Files (x86)/Google/Chrome/Application/chrome.exe for the Windows installation of Chrome.

options

Type: object

Same options as open except app and with the following additions:

arguments

Type: string[] \ Default: []

Arguments passed to the app.

These arguments are app dependent. Check the app's documentation for what arguments it accepts.

