A low-level HTTP client for communicating with the Elastic APM intake API version 2. For support for version 1, use version 5.x of this module.
This module is meant for building other modules that needs to communicate with Elastic APM.
If you are looking to use Elastic APM in your app or website, you'd most likely want to check out the official Elastic APM agent for Node.js instead.
npm install elastic-apm-http-client --save
const Client = require('elastic-apm-http-client')
const client = new Client({
serviceName: 'My App',
agentName: 'my-nodejs-agent',
agentVersion: require('./package.json').version,
userAgent: 'My Custom Elastic APM Agent'
})
const span = {
name: 'SELECT FROM users',
duration: 42,
start: 0,
type: 'db.mysql.query'
}
client.sendSpan(span)
new Client(options)
Construct a new
client object. Data given to the client will be
converted to ndjson, compressed using gzip, and streamed to the APM
Server.
Arguments:
options - An object containing config options (see below). All options
are optional, except those marked "(required)".
Data sent to the APM Server as part of the metadata object:
agentName - (required) The APM agent name
agentVersion - (required) The APM agent version
serviceName - (required) The name of the service being instrumented
serviceNodeName - Unique name of the service being instrumented
serviceVersion - The version of the service being instrumented
frameworkName - If the service being instrumented is running a
specific framework, use this config option to log its name
frameworkVersion - If the service being instrumented is running a
specific framework, use this config option to log its version
hostname - Custom hostname (default: OS hostname)
environment - Environment name (default:
process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development')
containerId - Docker container id, if not given will be parsed from
/proc/self/cgroup
kubernetesNodeName - Kubernetes node name
kubernetesNamespace - Kubernetes namespace
kubernetesPodName - Kubernetes pod name, if not given will be the hostname
kubernetesPodUID - Kubernetes pod id, if not given will be parsed from
/proc/self/cgroup
globalLabels - An object of key/value pairs to use to label all data reported (only applied when using APM Server 7.1+)
HTTP client configuration:
userAgent - (required) The HTTP user agent that your module should
identify itself as
secretToken - The Elastic APM intake API secret token
apiKey - Elastic APM API key
serverUrl - The APM Server URL (default:
http://localhost:8200)
headers - An object containing extra HTTP headers that should be
used when making HTTP requests to he APM Server
rejectUnauthorized - Set to
false if the client shouldn't verify
the APM Server TLS certificates (default:
true)
serverCaCert - The CA certificate used to verify the APM Server's
TLS certificate, and has the same requirements as the
ca option
of
tls.createSecureContext.
serverTimeout - HTTP request timeout in milliseconds. If no data is
sent or received on the socket for this amount of time, the request
will be aborted. It's not recommended to set a
serverTimeout lower
than the
time config option. That might result in healthy requests
being aborted prematurely. (default:
15000 ms)
keepAlive - If set the
false the client will not reuse sockets
between requests (default:
true)
keepAliveMsecs - When using the
keepAlive option, specifies the
initial delay for TCP Keep-Alive packets. Ignored when the
keepAlive
option is
false or
undefined (default:
1000 ms)
maxSockets - Maximum number of sockets to allow per host (default:
Infinity)
maxFreeSockets - Maximum number of sockets to leave open in a free
state. Only relevant if
keepAlive is set to
true (default:
256)
Cloud & Extra Metadata Configuration:
cloudMetadataFetcher - An object with a
getCloudMetadata(cb) method
for fetching metadata related to the current cloud environment. The callback
is of the form
function (err, cloudMetadata) and the returned
cloudMetadata
will be set on
metadata.cloud for intake requests to APM Server. If
provided, this client will not begin any intake requests until the callback
is called. The
cloudMetadataFetcher option must not be used with the
expectExtraMetadata option.
expectExtraMetadata - A boolean option to indicate that the client should
not allow any intake requests to begin until
cloud.setExtraMetadata(...)
has been called. It is the responsibility of the caller to call
cloud.setExtraMetadata(). If not, then the Client will never perform an
intake request. The
expectExtraMetadata option must not be used with the
cloudMetadataFetcher option.
APM Agent Configuration via Kibana:
centralConfig - Whether or not the client should poll the APM
Server regularly for new agent configuration. If set to
true, the
config event will be emitted when there's an update to an agent config
option (default:
false). Requires APM Server v7.3 or later and that
the APM Server is configured with
kibana.enabled: true.
Streaming configuration:
size - The maxiumum compressed body size (in bytes) of each HTTP
request to the APM Server. An overshoot of up to the size of the
internal zlib buffer should be expected as the buffer is flushed after
this limit is reached. The default zlib buffer size is 16kB. (default:
768000 bytes)
time - The maxiumum number of milliseconds a streaming HTTP request
to the APM Server can be ongoing before it's ended. Set to
-1 to
disable (default:
10000 ms)
bufferWindowTime - Objects written in quick succession are buffered
and grouped into larger clusters that can be processed as a whole.
This config option controls the maximum time that buffer can live
before it's flushed (counted in milliseconds). Set to
-1 for no
buffering (default:
20 ms)
bufferWindowSize - Objects written in quick succession are buffered
and grouped into larger clusters that can be processed as a whole.
This config option controls the maximum size of that buffer (counted
in number of objects). Set to
-1 for no max size (default:
50
objects)
maxQueueSize - The maximum number of buffered events (transactions,
spans, errors, metricsets). Events are buffered when the agent can't keep
up with sending them to the APM Server or if the APM server is down.
If the queue is full, events are rejected which means transactions, spans,
etc. will be lost. This guards the application from consuming unbounded
memory, possibly overusing CPU (spent on serializing events), and possibly
crashing in case the APM server is unavailable for a long period of time. A
lower value will decrease the heap overhead of the agent, while a higher
value makes it less likely to lose events in case of a temporary spike in
throughput. (default: 1024)
intakeResTimeout - The time (in milliseconds) by which a response from the
APM Server events intake API
is expected after all the event data for that request has been sent. This
allows a smaller timeout than
serverTimeout to handle an APM server that
is accepting connections but is slow to respond. (default:
10000 ms)
intakeResTimeoutOnEnd - The same as
intakeResTimeout, but used when
the client has ended, hence for the possible last request to APM server. This
is typically a lower value to not hang an ending process that is waiting for
that APM server request to complete. (default:
1000 ms)
Data sanitizing configuration:
truncateKeywordsAt - Maximum size in unicode characters for strings stored
as Elasticsearch keywords. Strings larger than this will be trucated
(default:
1024)
truncateLongFieldsAt - The maximum size in unicode characters for a
specific set of long string fields. String values above this length will be
truncated. Default:
10000. This applies to the following fields:
transaction.context.request.body,
error.context.request.body
transaction.context.message.body,
span.context.message.body,
error.context.message.body
span.context.db.statement
error.exception.message (unless
truncateErrorMessagesAt is specified)
error.log.message (unless
truncateErrorMessagesAt is specified)
truncateStringsAt - The maximum size in unicode characters for strings.
String values above this length will be truncated (default:
1024)
truncateErrorMessagesAt - DEPRECATED: prefer
truncateLongFieldsAt.
The maximum size in unicode characters for error messages. Messages above this
length will be truncated. Set to
-1 to disable truncation. This applies to
the following properties:
error.exception.message and
error.log.message.
(default:
2048)
Other options:
logger - A pino logger to use for trace and
debug-level logging.
payloadLogFile - Specify a file path to which a copy of all data
sent to the APM Server should be written. The data will be in ndjson
format and will be uncompressed. Note that using this option can
impact performance.
apmServerVersion - A string version to assume is the version of the
APM Server at
serverUrl. This option is typically only used for testing.
Normally this client will fetch the APM Server version at startup via a
GET / request. Setting this option avoids that request.
config
Emitted every time a change to the agent config is pulled from the APM Server. The listener is passed the updated config options as a key/value object.
Each key is the lowercase version of the environment variable, without
the
ELASTIC_APM_ prefix, e.g.
transaction_sample_rate instead of
ELASTIC_APM_TRANSACTION_SAMPLE_RATE.
If no central configuration is set up for the given
serviceName /
environment when the client is started, this event will be emitted
once with an empty object. This will also happen after central
configuration for the given
serviceName /
environment is deleted.
close
The
close event is emitted when the client and any of its underlying
resources have been closed. The event indicates that no more events will
be emitted, and no more data can be sent by the client.
error
Emitted if an error occurs. The listener callback is passed a single Error argument when called.
finish
The
finish event is emitted after the
client.end() method has been
called, and all data has been flushed to the underlying system.
request-error
Emitted if an error occurs while communicating with the APM Server. The listener callback is passed a single Error argument when called.
The request to the APM Server that caused the error is terminated and the data included in that request is lost. This is normally only important to consider for requests to the Intake API.
If a non-2xx response was received from the APM Server, the status code
will be available on
error.code.
For requests to the Intake API where the response is a structured error
message, the
error object will have the following properties:
error.accepted - An integer indicating how many events was accepted
as part of the failed request. If 100 events was sent to the APM
Server as part of the request, and the error reports only 98 as
accepted, it means that two events either wasn't received or couldn't
be processed for some reason
error.errors - An array of error messages. Each element in the array
is an object containing a
message property (String) and an optional
document property (String). If the
document property is given it
will contain the failed event as it was received by the APM Server
If the response contained an error body that could not be parsed by the
client, the raw body will be available on
error.response.
The client is not closed when the
request-error event is emitted.
client.sent
An integer indicating the number of events (spans, transactions, errors, or metricsets) sent by the client. An event is considered sent when the HTTP request used to transmit it has ended. Note that errors in requests to APM server may mean this value is not the same as the number of events accepted by the APM server.
client.config(options)
Update the configuration given to the
Client constructor. All
configuration options can be updated except:
size
time
keepAlive
keepAliveMsecs
maxSockets
maxFreeSockets
centralConfig
client.supportsKeepingUnsampledTransaction()
This method returns a boolean indicating whether the remote APM Server (per
the configured
serverUrl) is of a version that requires unsampled transactions
to be sent.
This defaults to
true if the remote APM server version is not known -- either
because the background fetch of the APM Server version hasn't yet completed,
or the version could not be fetched.
client.addMetadataFilter(fn)
Add a filter function for the "metadata" object
sent to APM server. This will be called once at client creation, and possibly
again later if
client.config() is called to reconfigure the client or
client.addMetadataFilter(fn) is called to add additional filters.
Here is an example of a filter that removes the
metadata.process.argv field:
apm.addMetadataFilter(function dropArgv(md) {
if (md.process && md.process.argv) {
delete md.process.argv
}
return md
})
It is up to the user to ensure the returned object conforms to the metadata schema, otherwise APM data injest will be broken. An example of that (when used with the Node.js APM agent) is this in the application's log:
[2021-04-14T22:28:35.419Z] ERROR (elastic-apm-node): APM Server transport error (400): Unexpected APM Server response
APM Server accepted 0 events in the last request
Error: validation error: 'metadata' required
Document: {"metadata":null}
See the APM Agent
addMetadataFilter documentation
for further details.
client.setExtraMetadata([metadata])
Add extra metadata to be included in the "metadata" object sent to APM Server in
intake requests. The given
metadata object is merged into the metadata
determined from the client configuration.
The reason this exists is to allow some metadata to be provided asynchronously,
especially in combination with the
expectExtraMetadata configuration option
to ensure that event data is not sent to APM Server until this extra metadata
is provided. For example, in an AWS Lambda function some metadata is not
available until the first function invocation -- which is some async time after
Client creation.
client.sendSpan(span[, callback])
Send a span to the APM Server.
Arguments:
span - A span object that can be serialized to JSON
callback - Callback is called when the
span have been flushed to
the underlying system
client.sendTransaction(transaction[, callback])
Send a transaction to the APM Server.
Arguments:
transaction - A transaction object that can be serialized to JSON
callback - Callback is called when the
transaction have been
flushed to the underlying system
client.sendError(error[, callback])
Send a error to the APM Server.
Arguments:
error - A error object that can be serialized to JSON
callback - Callback is called when the
error have been flushed to
the underlying system
client.sendMetricSet(metricset[, callback])
Send a metricset to the APM Server.
Arguments:
error - A error object that can be serialized to JSON
callback - Callback is called when the
metricset have been flushed to
the underlying system
client.flush([callback])
Flush the internal buffer and end the current HTTP request to the APM Server. If no HTTP request is in process nothing happens. In an AWS Lambda environment this will also initiate a quicker shutdown of the intake request, because the APM agent always flushes at the end of a Lambda handler.
Arguments:
callback - Callback is called when the internal buffer has been
flushed and the HTTP request ended. If no HTTP request is in progress
the callback is called in the next tick.
client.end([callback])
Calling the
client.end() method signals that no more data will be sent
to the
client. If the internal buffer contains any data, this is
flushed before ending.
Arguments:
callback - If provided, the optional
callback function is attached
as a listener for the 'finish' event
client.destroy()
Destroy the
client. After this call, the client has ended and
subsequent calls to
sendSpan(),
sendTransaction(),
sendError(),
flush(), or
end() will result in an error.