This is the official Ontology TypeScript SDK - a comprehensive library for developing with the Ontology blockchain in both TypeScript and JavaScript. It currently supports management of wallets, digital identities and digital assets - as well as the deployment and invocation of smart contracts.
npm install 'ontology-ts-sdk' --save
or
yarn add 'ontology-ts-sdk'
git clone 'https://github.com/ontio/ontology-ts-sdk.git'
Then install the dependencies with:
yarn
Compile the project with the:
yarn build:dev // or yarn build:prod
This will create a compiled version of the SDK in the
lib directory.
The tests can be found in the
test directory. They are distinguished into three categories stored in separate subfolders:
unit: unit tests that can be run without external or network dependencies
integration: integration tests that require access to one or more Blockchain nodes and test the actual interaction with the Blockchain
example: pure sample code without test assertations that can be used for explorative testing or documentation purposes
To run the tests, use one of:
# unit tests
npm run test:unit
# integration tests
npm run test:integration
# examples
npm run test:example
# all
npm run test
or
yarn run test:unit
# integration tests
yarn run test:integration
# examples
yarn run test:example
# all
yarn test
The integration tests use several accounts on the testnet that require funding of ONG tokens in order to pay for the transactions. If there are any test failures with error messages like "insufficient funds" or similar, make sure the following accounts are properly funded:
Using
import to include the modules from
'ontology-ts-sdk':
import {Wallet} from 'ontology-ts-sdk';
var wallet = Wallet.create('test');
Using
require to include the modules from
'ontology-ts-sdk':
var Ont = require('ontology-ts-sdk');
var wallet = Ont.Wallet.create('test');
To use in the browser you must use the compiled version (as listed above).
The
browser.js file is located in the
lib directory.
Include it into the project with a
<script> tag:
<script src="./lib/browser.js"></script>
Everything will be available under the
Ont variable, just like in the
require example above.
var wallet = Ont.Wallet.create('test');
Contributors are welcome to the
ontology-ts-sdk. Before beginning, please take a look at our contributing guidelines. You can open an issue by clicking here.
If you have any issues getting setup, open an issue or reach out in the Ontology Discord.
The Ontology TypeScript SDK is availabl under the LGPL-3.0 License.