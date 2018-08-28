Highlight select fragments of a string using an HTML element and/or a class.
npm install react-highlighter --save
var Highlight = require('react-highlighter');
<Highlight search="brown">The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog</Highlight>
search: The string of text (or Regular Expression) to highlight
caseSensitive: Determine whether string matching should be case-sensitive. Not applicable to regular expression searches. Defaults to
false
ignoreDiacritics: Determine whether string matching should ignore diacritics. Defaults to
false
diacriticsBlacklist: These chars are treated like characters that don't have any diacritics. Not applicable ignoreDiacritics is
false. Defaults to none
matchElement: HTML tag name to wrap around highlighted text. Defaults to
mark
matchClass: HTML class to wrap around highlighted text. Defaults to
highlight
matchStyle: Custom style for the match element around highlighted text.
Using Mocha/Chai/React.addons.TestUtils for testing.
npm test
Generate a report using Istanbul to make sure your tests are touching everything! FYI, Travis will fail the build if there isn't at least 90% of statement coverage and 100% function coverage.
npm run coverage
Coveralls.io integration requires that the environment variable
COVERALLS_REPO_TOKEN is set.