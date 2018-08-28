openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
orh

ontoforce-react-highlighter

by Helior Colorado
0.4.3 (see all)

🔆 Highlight text using React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

146

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

react-highlighter

Highlight select fragments of a string using an HTML element and/or a class.

Installation

npm install react-highlighter --save

Usage

var Highlight = require('react-highlighter');

<Highlight search="brown">The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog</Highlight>

Props

  • search: The string of text (or Regular Expression) to highlight
  • caseSensitive: Determine whether string matching should be case-sensitive. Not applicable to regular expression searches. Defaults to false
  • ignoreDiacritics: Determine whether string matching should ignore diacritics. Defaults to false
  • diacriticsBlacklist: These chars are treated like characters that don't have any diacritics. Not applicable ignoreDiacritics is false. Defaults to none
  • matchElement: HTML tag name to wrap around highlighted text. Defaults to mark
  • matchClass: HTML class to wrap around highlighted text. Defaults to highlight
  • matchStyle: Custom style for the match element around highlighted text.

Development

Testing

Using Mocha/Chai/React.addons.TestUtils for testing.

npm test

Code Coverage

Generate a report using Istanbul to make sure your tests are touching everything! FYI, Travis will fail the build if there isn't at least 90% of statement coverage and 100% function coverage.

npm run coverage

Coveralls.io integration requires that the environment variable COVERALLS_REPO_TOKEN is set.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial