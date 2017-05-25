SDK of Node.js for Aliyun ONS.
ONS (Open Notification Service) is a message queue service of aliyun based on MetaQ (RocketMQ).
$ npm install --save ons
NOTE: Because of Aliyun ONS C++ SDK's closed source, it only provides Linux and Windows library file (libonsclient4cpp.a, ONSClientCPP.lib). So you can only install this package under Linux and Windows 64x so far.
Current 4.x version of ons supports OSX via incomplete HTTP protocol. Not recommended for stable use.
You should turn on ONS first and then get an
access key and a
secret key. In next step you should create a consumer id or a producer id, and a topic.
You can do steps above by refering to help desk and aliyun console.
Here's some examples for consumer and producer.
You can create a consumer by code following:
var Consumer = require("ons").Consumer;
var consumer = new Consumer(CUSTOMER_ID, TOPIC, TAGS, ACCESS_KEY, SECRET_KEY, OPTIONS);
OPTIONS is optional and any parameters in
OPTIONS are optional too.
eg.
{
namesrvAddr: "112.124.141.191:80",
onsAddr: "http://onsaddr-internet.aliyun.com:80/rocketmq/nsaddr4client-internet",
threadNum: 3
}
- namesrvAddr: the ONS server address
- onsAddr: an address to fetch ONS server address
- threadNum: worker thread count
- order:
true if you want it be
OrderConsumer
- httpDomain: OSX only, refer to https://help.aliyun.com/document_detail/29574.html
OSX only supports
threadNum and
httpDomain options. And
TAGS parameter in constructor will be useless under
OSX.
Next step you should set one or more message receive function to that consumer.
consumer.on("message", function(msg, ack) {
// DO SOMETHING
//
// this function will be emitted while receiving a message
//
// after finishing this, call `ack.done(true)` or `ack.done(false)` to tell
// ONS whether you're successful.
//
// `ack.done()` equals to `ack.done(true)`
});
After creating a consumer and set listener, you should initialize for it and then listen.
consumer.init(function(err) {
if(err) return console.log(err);
consumer.listen();
});
That's easy! And what's more, you can stop it when you want.
consumer.stop(function() {
// closed
});
CAUTION: You should
ack all received messages (whether
done(true) or
done(false)) before you call
consumer.stop(), or you won't get callback function called in
stop and consumer won't be stopped.
What's more, you'd better to stop consumer before your program exited. e.g.
process.on("SIGINT", function() {
consumer.stop(function() {
process.exit(0);
});
});
You should write down your exit code in your own scene.
You can create a producer by code following:
var Producer = require("ons").Producer;
var producer = new Producer(PRODUCER_ID, ACCESS_KEY, SECRET_KEY, OPTIONS);
OPTIONS is optional and any parameters in
OPTIONS are optional too. e.g.
{
namesrvAddr: "112.124.141.191:80",
onsAddr: "http://onsaddr-internet.aliyun.com:80/rocketmq/nsaddr4client-internet",
sendTimeout: 1000
}
- namesrvAddr: the ONS server address
- onsAddr: an address to fetch ONS server address
- sendTimeout: timeout for sending a message
- order:
true if you want it be
OrderProducer
- httpDomain: OSX only, refer to https://help.aliyun.com/document_detail/29574.html
OSX only supports
order and
httpDomain options.
After creating a producer, you should start it.
producer.start(function(err) {
if(err) return console.log(err);
console.log("Started!");
});
Now you can send message(s)!
producer.send([KEY,] TOPIC, TAGS, CONTENT, [SHARDING_KEY,] [DELAY,] function(err, messageId) {
console.log(arguments);
});
// or key / shardingKey / delay (ms) / callback are optional parameter
producer.send(TOPIC, TAGS, CONTENT, function(err, messageId) {
console.log(arguments);
});
NOTICE 1:
SHARDING_KEYis only for
OrderProducer, each message in same
SHARDING_KEYwill send one by one in order and
OrderConsumerwill receive messages in same
SHARDING_KEYone by one in order.
NOTICE 2:
callbackis optional when it's not
OrderProducer. If no
callbackpassed, message will be sent in
onewaymethod.
That's easy! And what's more, you can stop it when you want.
producer.stop(function() {
// closed
});
CAUTION: you'd better to stop producer before your program exited. e.g.
process.on("SIGINT", function() {
producer.stop(function() {
process.exit(0);
});
});
You should write down your exit code in your own scene.
This feature is available under Linux so far.
By default C++ ONS SDK will generate a log file. So we create a tail stream to watch it.
const logger = require("ons").logger;
logger.on("data", function(data) {
console.log("[ORIG LOG]", data);
});
// [ORIG LOG] ... register sendMessageHook success,hookname is OnsSendMessageHook ...
// ...
// [ORIG LOG] ... register consumeMessageHook success,hookname is OnsConsumerMessageHook ...
// ...
// [ORIG LOG] ... shutdown producerl successfully ...
// ...
// [ORIG LOG] ... shutdown pushConsumer successfully ...
// ...
NOTICE 1: C++ ONS SDK will create only one log file per process, so
loggeris a singleton. NOTICE 2: Don't use under OSX!
Here's original C++ ONS SDK changelog.
NOTICE: It's only the changelog for the original C++ SDK. Node.js SDK may not use all new features of original SDK.
