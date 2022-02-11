ONNX Runtime is a cross-platform inference and training machine-learning accelerator.

ONNX Runtime inference can enable faster customer experiences and lower costs, supporting models from deep learning frameworks such as PyTorch and TensorFlow/Keras as well as classical machine learning libraries such as scikit-learn, LightGBM, XGBoost, etc. ONNX Runtime is compatible with different hardware, drivers, and operating systems, and provides optimal performance by leveraging hardware accelerators where applicable alongside graph optimizations and transforms. Learn more →

ONNX Runtime training can accelerate the model training time on multi-node NVIDIA GPUs for transformer models with a one-line addition for existing PyTorch training scripts. Learn more →

Get Started

General Information: onnxruntime.ai

Usage documention and tutorials: onnxruntime.ai/docs

Companion sample repositories:

ONNX Runtime Inferencing: microsoft/onnxruntime-inference-examples

ONNX Runtime Training: microsoft/onnxruntime-training-examples

Build Pipeline Status

Windows distributions of this project may collect usage data and send it to Microsoft to help improve our products and services. See the privacy statement for more details.

Contributions and Feedback

We welcome contributions! Please see the contribution guidelines.

For feature requests or bug reports, please file a GitHub Issue.

For general discussion or questions, please use GitHub Discussions.

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.