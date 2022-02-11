openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

onnxruntime-node

by microsoft
1.10.0 (see all)

ONNX Runtime: cross-platform, high performance ML inferencing and training accelerator

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

416

GitHub Stars

6.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

413

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ONNX Runtime is a cross-platform inference and training machine-learning accelerator.

ONNX Runtime inference can enable faster customer experiences and lower costs, supporting models from deep learning frameworks such as PyTorch and TensorFlow/Keras as well as classical machine learning libraries such as scikit-learn, LightGBM, XGBoost, etc. ONNX Runtime is compatible with different hardware, drivers, and operating systems, and provides optimal performance by leveraging hardware accelerators where applicable alongside graph optimizations and transforms. Learn more →

ONNX Runtime training can accelerate the model training time on multi-node NVIDIA GPUs for transformer models with a one-line addition for existing PyTorch training scripts. Learn more →

Get Started

General Information: onnxruntime.ai

Usage documention and tutorials: onnxruntime.ai/docs

Companion sample repositories:

Build Pipeline Status

SystemCPUGPUEPs
WindowsBuild StatusBuild StatusBuild Status
LinuxBuild Status
Build Status
Build Status
Build Status
Build Status		Build Status
Build Status
Build Status
Build Status		Build Status
Build Status
MacBuild Status
Build Status
AndroidBuild Status
iOSBuild Status
WebAssemblyBuild Status

Data/Telemetry

Windows distributions of this project may collect usage data and send it to Microsoft to help improve our products and services. See the privacy statement for more details.

Contributions and Feedback

We welcome contributions! Please see the contribution guidelines.

For feature requests or bug reports, please file a GitHub Issue.

For general discussion or questions, please use GitHub Discussions.

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial