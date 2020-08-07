openbase logo
onno

by Matthew Wagerfield
1.0.0 (see all)

Responsive style props for building themed design systems

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

319

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vue Design System

onno

onno

Code Coverage Bundle Size Build Status License

Responsive style props for building themed design systems.

yarn add onno

Features

  • Framework agnostic
  • Zero dependencies
  • First class support for themes and design tokens
  • Works with any CSS in JS library that supports object styles like Styled Components and Emotion
  • Written in TypeScript with comprehensive type definitions and interfaces
  • Rigorously tested with 100% code coverage

Usage

import styled from "styled-components"
import { colorSet, spaceSet } from "onno"

const Box = styled.div(colorSet, spaceSet)

// [{ padding: "16px" }]
<Box p={4} />

// [{ margin: "-32px" }]
<Box m={-5} />

// [{ marginLeft: "8px", marginRight: "8px" }, { paddingBottom: "4px" }]
<Box mx={3} pb={2} />

// [{ backgroundColor: "coral" }, { color: "ivory" }]
<Box backgroundColor="coral" color="ivory" />

// [{ background: "url(onno.png) center" }]
<Box bg="url(onno.png) center" />

Documentation

Credits

Onno is an iteration of Styled System written in TypeScript from the ground up. The core ideas are indebted to the brilliant work of Brent Jackson and the numerous contributors to this library.

Onno started life as a rewrite of Styled System in TypeScript following a discussion on GitHub. However, during the course of this rewrite, a number of new ideas, features and refinements to Styled System's API were introduced that eventually warranted another library.

The additional features introduced by onno are presented in detail here.

Author

Matthew Wagerfield

License

MIT

Alternatives

@chakra-ui/vue⚡️ Build scalable and accessible Vue.js applications with ease.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@qvant/quiA Vue.js design-system for Web.
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
176
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
owncloud-design-system:art: A pattern library for ownCloud for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
423
@baloise/design-system-components-vueThe Baloise Design System consists of reusable components and a clearly defined visual style, that can be assembled together to build any number of applications.
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
341
@spaceone/design-systemSpaceONE Design System
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
939
@vtmn/vueDecathlon Design System libraries for web applications
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
464
See 29 Alternatives

