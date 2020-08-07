Responsive style props for building themed design systems.
yarn add onno
import styled from "styled-components"
import { colorSet, spaceSet } from "onno"
const Box = styled.div(colorSet, spaceSet)
// [{ padding: "16px" }]
<Box p={4} />
// [{ margin: "-32px" }]
<Box m={-5} />
// [{ marginLeft: "8px", marginRight: "8px" }, { paddingBottom: "4px" }]
<Box mx={3} pb={2} />
// [{ backgroundColor: "coral" }, { color: "ivory" }]
<Box backgroundColor="coral" color="ivory" />
// [{ background: "url(onno.png) center" }]
<Box bg="url(onno.png) center" />
Onno is an iteration of Styled System written in TypeScript from the ground up. The core ideas are indebted to the brilliant work of Brent Jackson and the numerous contributors to this library.
Onno started life as a rewrite of Styled System in TypeScript following a discussion on GitHub. However, during the course of this rewrite, a number of new ideas, features and refinements to Styled System's API were introduced that eventually warranted another library.
The additional features introduced by onno are presented in detail here.