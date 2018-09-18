Run something when a DOM element appears and when it exits.
No dependencies. Legacy IE compatible. 1kb .min.gz.
Run something to initialize an element on its first appearance.
onmount = require('onmount')
onmount('.push-button', function() {
$(this).on('click', function() {
alert('working...')
})
})
🎉 If you're looking to use Onmount to mount React components, check out Remount instead.
Call
$.onmount() everytime your code changes.
$('<button class="push-button">Do something</button>').appendTo('body')
$.onmount()
$('.push-button').click() //=> 'working...'
jQuery is optional; use it to poll on popular events.
$(document).on('ready show.bs closed.bs load page:change', function() {
$.onmount()
})
Supply a 2nd function to onmount() to execute something when the node is first detached.
$.onmount(
'.push-button',
function() {
/*...*/
},
function() {
alert('button was removed')
}
)
document.body.innerHTML = ''
$.onmount() //=> 'button was removed'
Onmount is a safe, reliable, idempotent, and testable way to attach JavaScript behaviors to DOM nodes. It's great for common websites that are not Single-Page Apps. Read more on its premise and motivation.
rsjs (Reasonable System for JavaScript Structure) is a great standard that onmount fits perfectly into.
Onmount is available via npm and Bower.
npm install onmount
bower install onmount
It can be used as a CommonJS module or on its own. It doesn't require jQuery, but if jQuery is found, it'll attach itself to it as
$.onmount.
onmount = require('onmount') // With CommonJS (ie, Browserify)
window.onmount // with no module loaders:
$.onmount // with jQuery
All modern browsers and IE8+. For legacy IE, use it with jQuery 1.x.
