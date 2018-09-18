openbase logo
onm

onmount

by Rico Sta. Cruz
1.3.0

Safe, reliable, idempotent and testable behaviors for DOM nodes

Readme

onmount

Run something when a DOM element appears and when it exits.
No dependencies. Legacy IE compatible. 1kb .min.gz.

Status

Overview

Detecting elements

Run something to initialize an element on its first appearance.

onmount = require('onmount')

onmount('.push-button', function() {
  $(this).on('click', function() {
    alert('working...')
  })
})

See: Premise

Using with React

🎉 If you're looking to use Onmount to mount React components, check out Remount instead.

Polling for changes

Call $.onmount() everytime your code changes.

$('<button class="push-button">Do something</button>').appendTo('body')

$.onmount()

$('.push-button').click() //=> 'working...'

See: Idempotency

jQuery integration

jQuery is optional; use it to poll on popular events.

$(document).on('ready show.bs closed.bs load page:change', function() {
  $.onmount()
})

See: API

Cleanups

Supply a 2nd function to onmount() to execute something when the node is first detached.

$.onmount(
  '.push-button',
  function() {
    /*...*/
  },
  function() {
    alert('button was removed')
  }
)

document.body.innerHTML = ''

$.onmount() //=> 'button was removed'

See: Cleanups

What for?

Onmount is a safe, reliable, idempotent, and testable way to attach JavaScript behaviors to DOM nodes. It's great for common websites that are not Single-Page Apps. Read more on its premise and motivation.

rsjs (Reasonable System for JavaScript Structure) is a great standard that onmount fits perfectly into.

Usage

Onmount is available via npm and Bower.

npm install onmount
bower install onmount

It can be used as a CommonJS module or on its own. It doesn't require jQuery, but if jQuery is found, it'll attach itself to it as $.onmount.

onmount = require('onmount') // With CommonJS (ie, Browserify)
window.onmount // with no module loaders:
$.onmount // with jQuery

API

See: API

Browser compatibility

All modern browsers and IE8+. For legacy IE, use it with jQuery 1.x.

Examples

Examples are available in the source repo. See examples →

Thanks

onmount © 2015+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).

ricostacruz.com  ·  GitHub @rstacruz  ·  Twitter @rstacruz

