onmount

Run something when a DOM element appears and when it exits.

No dependencies. Legacy IE compatible. 1kb .min.gz.

Overview

Detecting elements

Run something to initialize an element on its first appearance.

onmount = require ( 'onmount' ) onmount( '.push-button' , function ( ) { $( this ).on( 'click' , function ( ) { alert( 'working...' ) }) })

Using with React

🎉 If you're looking to use Onmount to mount React components, check out Remount instead.

Polling for changes

Call $.onmount() everytime your code changes.

$( '<button class="push-button">Do something</button>' ).appendTo( 'body' ) $.onmount() $( '.push-button' ).click()

jQuery integration

jQuery is optional; use it to poll on popular events.

$( document ).on( 'ready show.bs closed.bs load page:change' , function ( ) { $.onmount() })

Cleanups

Supply a 2nd function to onmount() to execute something when the node is first detached.

$.onmount( '.push-button' , function ( ) { }, function ( ) { alert( 'button was removed' ) } ) document .body.innerHTML = '' $.onmount()

What for?

Onmount is a safe, reliable, idempotent, and testable way to attach JavaScript behaviors to DOM nodes. It's great for common websites that are not Single-Page Apps. Read more on its premise and motivation.

rsjs (Reasonable System for JavaScript Structure) is a great standard that onmount fits perfectly into.

Usage

Onmount is available via npm and Bower.

npm install onmount bower install onmount

It can be used as a CommonJS module or on its own. It doesn't require jQuery, but if jQuery is found, it'll attach itself to it as $.onmount .

onmount = require ( 'onmount' ) window .onmount $.onmount

API

Browser compatibility

All modern browsers and IE8+. For legacy IE, use it with jQuery 1.x.

Examples

Examples are available in the source repo. See examples →

Thanks

onmount © 2015+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).