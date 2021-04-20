jsonml.org compatible tool set.
npm i onml --save
var onml = require('onml');
The
onml.parse() method parses a XML/HTML/SVG string and returns a JavaScript value.
var obj = onml.parse('<text a="5">so me</text>');
console.log(obj);
-->
["text", {a: "5"}, "so me"]
The
onml.stringify(array, [indentation]) method converts a JavaScript value to a XML/HTML/SVG string.
var str = onml.stringify(['text', {a: 55}, 'so me'], 2);
console.log(str);
-->
<text a="55">
so me
</text>
JSONML object traversal tool. See test/traverse.js for more details.
onml.traverse(obj, {
enter: function (node, parent) {
...
},
leave: function (node, parent) {
...
}
});
Inside
enter and
leave functions:
node and
parent objects have the following attributes:
.name -- tag name
.attr -- attributes object
.full -- full node array
this will hold additional methods:
this.name(string) -- to change the node tag
this.skip() -- to skip subtree based on the current node
this.remove() -- to remove current node
this.replace(array) -- to replace current node
// count divs on enter
var count = 0;
onml.traverse(
['b',
['div', {a: true},
['span',
'div',
['div',
['div', {},
['div', {a: true}]
]
],
['div', {},
['div']
]
]
]
],
{
enter: function (node) {
if (node.name === 'div') {
count++;
}
}
}
);
console.log(count);
-->
6
npm test
MIT LICENSE.