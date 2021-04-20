ONML

jsonml.org compatible tool set.

Use

npm i onml --save

var onml = require ( 'onml' );

API

The onml.parse() method parses a XML/HTML/SVG string and returns a JavaScript value.

var obj = onml.parse( '<text a="5">so me</text>' ); console .log(obj); --> [ "text" , { a : "5" }, "so me" ]

The onml.stringify(array, [indentation]) method converts a JavaScript value to a XML/HTML/SVG string.

var str = onml.stringify([ 'text' , { a : 55 }, 'so me' ], 2 ); console .log(str); --> < text a = "55" > so me </ text >

JSONML object traversal tool. See test/traverse.js for more details.

onml.traverse(obj, { enter : function ( node, parent ) { ... }, leave : function ( node, parent ) { ... } });

Inside enter and leave functions:

node and parent objects have the following attributes:

.name -- tag name

-- tag name .attr -- attributes object

-- attributes object .full -- full node array

this will hold additional methods:

this.name(string) -- to change the node tag

-- to change the node tag this.skip() -- to skip subtree based on the current node

-- to skip subtree based on the current node this.remove() -- to remove current node

-- to remove current node this.replace(array) -- to replace current node

var count = 0 ; onml.traverse( [ 'b' , [ 'div' , { a : true }, [ 'span' , 'div' , [ 'div' , [ 'div' , {}, [ 'div' , { a : true }] ] ], [ 'div' , {}, [ 'div' ] ] ] ] ], { enter : function ( node ) { if (node.name === 'div' ) { count++; } } } ); console .log(count); --> 6

Testing

npm test

License

MIT LICENSE.