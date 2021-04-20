openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
onm

onml

by Aliaksei Chapyzhenka
2.1.0 (see all)

Object Notation for Markup Language

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ONML

NPM version Actions Status

jsonml.org compatible tool set.

Use

Node.js

npm i onml --save

var onml = require('onml');

API

onml.parse() --- onml.p()

The onml.parse() method parses a XML/HTML/SVG string and returns a JavaScript value.

var obj = onml.parse('<text a="5">so me</text>');
console.log(obj);
-->
["text", {a: "5"}, "so me"]

onml.stringify() --- onml.s()

The onml.stringify(array, [indentation]) method converts a JavaScript value to a XML/HTML/SVG string.

var str = onml.stringify(['text', {a: 55}, 'so me'], 2);
console.log(str);
-->
<text a="55">
  so me
</text>

onml.traverse() --- onml.t()

JSONML object traversal tool. See test/traverse.js for more details.

onml.traverse(obj, {
    enter: function (node, parent) {
        ...
    },
    leave: function (node, parent) {
        ...
    }
});

Inside enter and leave functions:

node and parent objects have the following attributes:

  • .name -- tag name
  • .attr -- attributes object
  • .full -- full node array

this will hold additional methods:

  • this.name(string) -- to change the node tag
  • this.skip() -- to skip subtree based on the current node
  • this.remove() -- to remove current node
  • this.replace(array) -- to replace current node
// count divs on enter
var count = 0;
onml.traverse(
    ['b',
        ['div', {a: true},
            ['span',
                'div',
                ['div',
                    ['div', {},
                        ['div', {a: true}]
                    ]
                ],
                ['div', {},
                    ['div']
                ]
            ]
        ]
    ],
    {
        enter: function (node) {
            if (node.name === 'div') {
                count++;
            }
        }
    }
);
console.log(count);
-->
6

Testing

npm test

License

MIT LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial