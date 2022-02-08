Scaleway CLI is a tool to help you pilot your Scaleway infrastructure directly from your terminal.
A package manager allows to install and upgrade the Scaleway CLI with a single command. We recommend this installation mode for more simplicity and reliability:
Install the latest stable release on macOS using Homebrew:
brew install scw
Install the latest stable release on Archlinux via AUR.
For instance with
yay:
yay -S scaleway-cli
Install the lastest stable release on Windows using Chocolatey (Package):
choco install scaleway-cli
We provide static-compiled binaries for darwin (macOS), GNU/Linux, and Windows platforms.
You just have to download the binary compatible with your platform to a directory available in your
PATH:
# Check that /usr/local/bin is in your PATH
echo $PATH
/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin
# Download the release from github
curl -o /usr/local/bin/scw -L "https://github.com/scaleway/scaleway-cli/releases/download/v2.4.0/scw-2.4.0-darwin-x86_64"
# Allow executing file as program
chmod +x /usr/local/bin/scw
# Init the CLI
scw init
# Download the release from github
sudo curl -o /usr/local/bin/scw -L "https://github.com/scaleway/scaleway-cli/releases/download/v2.4.0/scw-2.4.0-linux-x86_64"
# Allow executing file as program
sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/scw
# Init the CLI
scw init
You can download the last release here: https://github.com/scaleway/scaleway-cli/releases/download/v2.4.0/scw-2.4.0-windows-x86_64.exe
This official guide explains how to add tools to your
PATH.
You can use the CLI as you would run any Docker image:
docker run -i --rm scaleway/cli:v2.4.0
See more in-depth information about running the CLI in Docker here
After you installed the latest release just run the initialization command and let yourself be guided! 💃
scw init
It will set up your profile, the authentication, and the auto-completion.
# Create an instance server
scw instance server create type=DEV1-S image=ubuntu_focal zone=fr-par-1 tags.0="scw-cli"
# List your servers
scw instance server list
# Create a Kubernetes cluster named foo with cilium as CNI, in version 1.17.4 and with a pool named default composed of 3 DEV1-M and with 2 tags
scw k8s cluster create name=foo version=1.17.4 pools.0.size=3 pools.0.node-type=DEV1-M pools.0.name=default tags.0=tag1 tags.1=tag2
|Namespace
|Description
|Documentation
account
|Account API
|CLI
autocomplete
|Autocomplete related commands
|CLI
config
|Config file management
|CLI
feedback
|Send feedback to the Scaleway CLI Team!
|CLI
info
|Get info about current settings
|CLI
init
|Initialize the config
|CLI
baremetal
|Baremetal API
|CLI / API
dns
|DNS API
|CLI / API
instance
|Instance API
|CLI / API
k8s
|Kapsule API
|CLI / API
lb
|Load Balancer API
|CLI / API
marketplace
|Marketplace API
|CLI
object
|Object-storage utils
|CLI / API
rdb
|Database RDB API
|CLI / API
registry
|Container registry API
|CLI / API
vpc
|VPC API
|CLI / API
If you have a >= Go 1.13 environment, you can install the
HEAD version to test the latest features or to contribute.
Note that this development version could include bugs, use tagged releases if you need stability.
go get github.com/scaleway/scaleway-cli/cmd/scw
Dependencies: We only use go Go Modules with vendoring.
You can build the
scw CLI with Docker. If you have Docker installed, you can run:
docker build -t scaleway/cli .
Once build, you can then use the CLI as you would run any image:
docker run -i --rm scaleway/cli
See more in-depth information about running the CLI in Docker here
This repository is at its early stage and is still in active development. If you are looking for a way to contribute please read CONTRIBUTING.md.
If you are looking for the legacy CLIv1 you can take a look at the v1 branch. We also wrote a migration guide to help transition to the CLIv2.
We love feedback. Don't hesitate to open a Github issue or feel free to reach us on Scaleway Slack community, we are waiting for you on #opensource.