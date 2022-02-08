openbase logo
Command Line Interface for Scaleway

Readme

CircleCI GoReportCard

Scaleway CLI (v2)

Scaleway CLI is a tool to help you pilot your Scaleway infrastructure directly from your terminal.

Installation

A package manager allows to install and upgrade the Scaleway CLI with a single command. We recommend this installation mode for more simplicity and reliability:

Homebrew

Install the latest stable release on macOS using Homebrew:

brew install scw

Archlinux

Install the latest stable release on Archlinux via AUR. For instance with yay:

yay -S scaleway-cli

Chocolatey

Install the lastest stable release on Windows using Chocolatey (Package):

choco install scaleway-cli

Manually

Released Binaries

We provide static-compiled binaries for darwin (macOS), GNU/Linux, and Windows platforms. You just have to download the binary compatible with your platform to a directory available in your PATH:

Mac OS

# Check that /usr/local/bin is in your PATH
echo $PATH
/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin

# Download the release from github
curl -o /usr/local/bin/scw -L "https://github.com/scaleway/scaleway-cli/releases/download/v2.4.0/scw-2.4.0-darwin-x86_64"

# Allow executing file as program
chmod +x /usr/local/bin/scw

# Init the CLI
scw init

Linux

# Download the release from github
sudo curl -o /usr/local/bin/scw -L "https://github.com/scaleway/scaleway-cli/releases/download/v2.4.0/scw-2.4.0-linux-x86_64"

# Allow executing file as program
sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/scw

# Init the CLI
scw init

Windows

You can download the last release here: https://github.com/scaleway/scaleway-cli/releases/download/v2.4.0/scw-2.4.0-windows-x86_64.exe
This official guide explains how to add tools to your PATH.

Docker Image

You can use the CLI as you would run any Docker image:

docker run -i --rm scaleway/cli:v2.4.0

See more in-depth information about running the CLI in Docker here

Getting Started

Setup your configuration

After you installed the latest release just run the initialization command and let yourself be guided! 💃

scw init

It will set up your profile, the authentication, and the auto-completion.

Basic commands

# Create an instance server
scw instance server create type=DEV1-S image=ubuntu_focal zone=fr-par-1 tags.0="scw-cli"

# List your servers
scw instance server list

# Create a Kubernetes cluster named foo with cilium as CNI, in version 1.17.4 and with a pool named default composed of 3 DEV1-M and with 2 tags
scw k8s cluster create name=foo version=1.17.4 pools.0.size=3 pools.0.node-type=DEV1-M pools.0.name=default tags.0=tag1 tags.1=tag2

Reference documentation

NamespaceDescriptionDocumentation
accountAccount APICLI
autocompleteAutocomplete related commandsCLI
configConfig file managementCLI
feedbackSend feedback to the Scaleway CLI Team!CLI
infoGet info about current settingsCLI
initInitialize the configCLI
baremetalBaremetal APICLI / API
dnsDNS APICLI / API
instanceInstance APICLI / API
k8sKapsule APICLI / API
lbLoad Balancer APICLI / API
marketplaceMarketplace APICLI
objectObject-storage utilsCLI / API
rdbDatabase RDB APICLI / API
registryContainer registry APICLI / API
vpcVPC APICLI / API

Build it yourself

Build Locally

If you have a >= Go 1.13 environment, you can install the HEAD version to test the latest features or to contribute. Note that this development version could include bugs, use tagged releases if you need stability.

go get github.com/scaleway/scaleway-cli/cmd/scw

Dependencies: We only use go Go Modules with vendoring.

Build with Docker

You can build the scw CLI with Docker. If you have Docker installed, you can run:

docker build -t scaleway/cli .

Once build, you can then use the CLI as you would run any image:

docker run -i --rm scaleway/cli

See more in-depth information about running the CLI in Docker here

Development

This repository is at its early stage and is still in active development. If you are looking for a way to contribute please read CONTRIBUTING.md.

Legacy version

If you are looking for the legacy CLIv1 you can take a look at the v1 branch. We also wrote a migration guide to help transition to the CLIv2.

Reach Us

We love feedback. Don't hesitate to open a Github issue or feel free to reach us on Scaleway Slack community, we are waiting for you on #opensource.

