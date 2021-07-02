Native Node bindings to the Oniguruma regular expressions library.
Read all about Oniguruma regular expressions here.
Version 2.0 of this library added an asynchronous API, the old synchronous
methods have been renamed to have a
Sync suffix.
npm install oniguruma
npm install
npm test to run the specs
{OnigRegExp, OnigScanner} = require 'oniguruma'
Create a new scanner with the given patterns.
patterns - An array of string patterns.
Find the next match from a given position.
string - The string to search.
startPosition - The optional position to start at, defaults to
0.
callback - The
(error, match) function to call when done,
match will
null when there is no match.
scanner = new OnigScanner(['c', 'a(b)?'])
scanner.findNextMatch 'abc', (error, match) ->
console.log match
{
index: 1, # Index of the best pattern match
captureIndices: [
{index: 0, start: 0, end: 2, length: 2}, # Entire match
{index: 1, start: 1, end: 2, length: 1} # Match of first capture group
]
}
Synchronously find the next match from a given position.
string - The string to search.
startPosition - The optional position to start at, defaults to
0.
Returns an object containing details about the match or
null if no match.
scanner = new OnigScanner(['c', 'a(b)?'])
match = scanner.findNextMatchSync('abc')
console.log match
{
index: 1, # Index of the best pattern match
captureIndices: [
{index: 0, start: 0, end: 2, length: 2}, # Entire match
{index: 1, start: 1, end: 2, length: 1} # Match of first capture group
]
}
Create a new regex with the given pattern.
pattern - A string pattern.
Search the string for a match starting at the given position.
string - The string to search.
startPosition - The optional position to start the search at, defaults to
0.
callback - The
(error, match) function to call when done,
match will be
null if no matches were found.
match will be an array of objects for each
matched group on a successful search.
regex = new OnigRegExp('a([b-d])c')
regex.search '!abcdef', (error, match) ->
console.log match
[
{index: 0, start: 1, end: 4, match: 'abc', length: 3}, # Entire match
{index: 1, start: 2, end: 3, match: 'b', length: 1} # Match of first capture group
]
Synchronously search the string for a match starting at the given position.
string - The string to search.
startPosition - The optional position to start the search at, defaults to
0.
Returns an array of objects for each matched group or
null if no match was
found.
regex = new OnigRegExp('a([b-d])c')
match = regex.searchSync('!abcdef')
console.log match
[
{index: 0, start: 1, end: 4, match: 'abc', length: 3}, # Entire match
{index: 1, start: 2, end: 3, match: 'b', length: 1} # Match of first capture group
]
Test if this regular expression matches the given string.
string - The string to test against.
callback - The
(error, matches) function to call when done,
matches will
be
true if at least one match is found,
false otherwise.
regex = new OnigRegExp('a([b-d])c')
regex.test 'abcdef', (error, matches) ->
console.log matches # true
Synchronously test if this regular expression matches the given string.
string - The string to test against.
Returns
true if at least one match,
false otherwise.
regex = new OnigRegExp('a([b-d])c')
matches = regex.testSync('abcdef')
console.log matches # true