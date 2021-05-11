openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
one

onetime

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Ensure a function is only called once

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.4M

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

onetime

Ensure a function is only called once

When called multiple times it will return the return value from the first call.

Unlike the module once, this one isn't naughty and extending Function.prototype.

Install

$ npm install onetime

Usage

import onetime from 'onetime';

let index = 0;

const foo = onetime(() => ++index);

foo(); //=> 1
foo(); //=> 1
foo(); //=> 1

onetime.callCount(foo); //=> 3

import onetime from 'onetime';

const foo = onetime(() => {}, {throw: true});

foo();

foo();
//=> Error: Function `foo` can only be called once

API

onetime(fn, options?)

Returns a function that only calls fn once.

fn

Type: Function

Function that should only be called once.

options

Type: object

throw

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Throw an error when called more than once.

onetime.callCount(fn)

Returns a number representing how many times fn has been called.

Note: It throws an error if you pass in a function that is not wrapped by onetime.

import onetime from 'onetime';

const foo = onetime(() => {});

foo();
foo();
foo();

console.log(onetime.callCount(foo));
//=> 3

fn

Type: Function

Function to get call count from.

onetime for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of onetime and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial