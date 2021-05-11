Ensure a function is only called once
When called multiple times it will return the return value from the first call.
Unlike the module once, this one isn't naughty and extending
Function.prototype.
$ npm install onetime
import onetime from 'onetime';
let index = 0;
const foo = onetime(() => ++index);
foo(); //=> 1
foo(); //=> 1
foo(); //=> 1
onetime.callCount(foo); //=> 3
import onetime from 'onetime';
const foo = onetime(() => {}, {throw: true});
foo();
foo();
//=> Error: Function `foo` can only be called once
Returns a function that only calls
fn once.
Type:
Function
Function that should only be called once.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Throw an error when called more than once.
Returns a number representing how many times
fn has been called.
Note: It throws an error if you pass in a function that is not wrapped by
onetime.
import onetime from 'onetime';
const foo = onetime(() => {});
foo();
foo();
foo();
console.log(onetime.callCount(foo));
//=> 3
Type:
Function
Function to get call count from.
