odp

onespot-dashboard-prototype

by dan
1.0.0

A new Webpack boilerplate with hot reloading React components, and error handling on module and component level.

0

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

31

License

UNLICENSED

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Deprecated

Use this instead:

https://github.com/pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin/

