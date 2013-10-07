openbase logo
Deprecated!
Moved to the @brainly organization: @brainly/onesky-utils

Readme

nodejs-onesky-utils Build Status Code Climate npm version

Node.js utils for working with OneSky translation service.

Install

$ npm i @brainly/onesky-utils

Example

getFile

var onesky = require('@brainly/onesky-utils');

var options = {
  language: 'en_EN',
  secret: '1234567',
  apiKey: 'abcdefg',
  projectId: '123',
  fileName: 'translations.po'
};

onesky.getFile(options).then(function(content) {
  console.log(content);
}).catch(function(error) {
  console.log(error);
});

getFiles

var onesky = require('@brainly/onesky-utils');

var options = {
  secret: '1234567',
  apiKey: 'abcdefg',
  projectId: '123',
};

onesky.getFiles(options).then(function(content) {
  console.log(content);
}).catch(function(error) {
  console.log(error);
});

getMultilingualFile

var onesky = require('onesky-utils');

var options = {
  language: 'en_EN',
  secret: '1234567',
  apiKey: 'abcdefg',
  projectId: '123',
  fileName: 'translations.po',
  format: 'I18NEXT_MULTILINGUAL_JSON'
};

onesky.getMultilingualFile(options).then(function(content) {
  console.log(content);
}).catch(function(error) {
  console.log(error);
});

postScreenshot

var onesky = require('onesky-utils');

var options = {
  secret: '1234567',
  apiKey: 'abcdefg',
  projectId: '123',
  name: 'screenshot-name',
  image: 'base64-encoded-image',
  tags: [
    {
      key: 'translation-key',
      x: 100,
      y: 100,
      width: 100,
      height: 100,
      file: 'translations.po',
    },
  ],
};

onesky.postScreenshot(options).then(function(response) {
    console.log(response);
  }).catch(function(error) {
    console.log(error);
  });

postFile

var onesky = require('onesky-utils');

var options = {
  language: 'en-US',
  secret: '1234567',
  apiKey: 'abcdefg',
  projectId: '123',
  fileName: 'translations.json',
  format: 'HIERARCHICAL_JSON',
  content: JSON.stringify(translations),
  keepStrings: true
};

onesky.postFile(options).then(function(content) {
  console.log(content);
}).catch(function(error) {
  console.log(error);
});

getLanguages

var onesky = require('onesky-utils');

var options = {
  apiKey: 'abcdefg',
  secret: '1234567',
  projectId: '123'
};

onesky.getLanguages(options).then(function(content) {
  console.log(content);
}).catch(function(error) {
  console.log(error);
});

API

getFile(options)

Downloads translation file from OneSky.

Returns file content via promise.

The options object is required. Options include:

  • options.projectId - Numerical ID of the project
  • options.fileName - Name of the translation file
  • options.language - Language version
  • options.secret - secret and apiKey are used for authentication
  • options.apiKey

getFiles(options)

Returns every files' information via promise.

The options object is required. Options include:

  • options.projectId - Numerical ID of the project
  • options.secret - secret and apiKey are used for authentication
  • options.apiKey

getMultilingualFile(options)

Downloads multi-language translations from OneSky.

Returns file content via promise.

The options object is required. Options include:

  • options.projectId - Numerical ID of the project
  • options.fileName - Name of the translation file
  • options.format - Response file format (Optional. Defaults to I18NEXT_MULTILINGUAL_JSON)
  • options.language - Language version
  • options.secret - secret and apiKey are used for authentication
  • options.apiKey

postScreenshot(options)

Uploads screenshot file to OneSky.

The options object is required. Options include:

  • options.projectId - Numerical ID of the project
  • options.secret - secret used for authentication
  • options.apiKey - apiKey used for authentication
  • options.name - A unique name to identify where the image located at your website, apps, blogs, etc... (Hints: path of the webpage)
  • options.image - Base64 encoded image data in Data URI scheme structure. Please reference to Data URI scheme and Base64
  • options.tags[] - Translations bind to the screenshot
  • options.tags[].key - Key of the translation
  • options.tags[].x - X-axis of the translation component
  • options.tags[].y - Y-axis of the translation component
  • options.tags[].width - Width of the translation component
  • options.tags[].height - Height of the translation component
  • options.tags[].file (Optional) - Name of the string file

postFile(options)

Uploads translation file to OneSky.

The options object is required. Options include:

  • options.projectId - Numerical ID of the project
  • options.fileName - Name of the translation file
  • options.language - Language version
  • options.format - File format (list here)
  • options.content String with the content of the file
  • options.keepStrings Boolean saying if already uploaded strings not present on this file should be deprecated or keept
  • options.allowSameAsOriginal Keep the translations that are the same as source text (Optional. Defaults to false)
  • options.secret - secret and apiKey are used for authentication
  • options.apiKey

Returns JSON API response content via promise. Example:

{
    "meta": {
        "status": 200,
        "record_count": 16
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "name": "translations.json",
            "string_count": 236,
            "last_import": {
                "id": 123,
                "status": "in-progress"
            },
            "uploaded_at": "2013-10-07T15:27:10+0000",
            "uploaded_at_timestamp": 1381159630
        }
    ]
}

getLanguages(options)

Get list of project languages.

The options object is required. Options include:

  • options.projectId - Numerical ID of the project
  • options.secret - secret and apiKey are used for authentication
  • options.apiKey

Returns JSON API response content via promise. Example:

{
    "meta": {
        "status": 200,
        "record_count": 2
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "code": "en-US",
            "english_name": "English (United States)",
            "local_name": "English (United States)",
            "locale": "en",
            "region": "US",
            "is_base_language": true,
            "is_ready_to_publish": true,
            "translation_progress": "100%",
            "uploaded_at": "2013-10-07T15:27:10+0000",
            "uploaded_at_timestamp": 1381159630
        },
        {
            "code": "ja-JP",
            "english_name": "Japanese",
            "local_name": "日本語",
            "locale": "ja",
            "region": "JP",
            "is_base_language": false,
            "is_ready_to_publish": true,
            "translation_progress": "98%",
            "uploaded_at": "2013-10-07T15:27:10+0000",
            "uploaded_at_timestamp": 1381159630
        }
    ]
}

Tests

$ npm test

License

MIT

