A Node.js client library for OneSignal API.

IMPORTANT: This documentation belongs to v3.x.x which has no backward compatibility. Please see this page for v2.x.x.

Table of Contents

Overview

This is a wrapper library over OneSignal REST API. You can create notifications, view apps, edit a device and all other actions you can take on OneSignal REST API.

Installation

npm install onesignal-node --save

Usage

const OneSignal = require ( 'onesignal-node' );

OR

import * as OneSignal from 'onesignal-node' ;

Client Types:

For all the actions that require your OneSignal app id and app api key, you should use OneSignal.Client . Sample actions: create notification, add device, csv export, create segment...

const client = new OneSignal.Client( 'appId' , 'apiKey' );

For all the actions that require your User Auth Key you should use OneSignal.UserClient . Sample actions: view apps, update an app, create an app...

const userClient = new OneSignal.UserClient( 'userAuthKey' );

Creating client

You can create a Client object as shown below. It requires two parameters: appId and apiKey , which you can find them on your applications page on OneSignal dashboard.

There is also an optional parameter called options . You can set OneSignal rest api endpoint if you wish to using options. By default the library uses https://onesignal.com/api/v1 for api endpoint.

const client = new OneSignal.Client( 'appId' , 'apiKey' ); const client = new OneSignal.Client( 'appId' , 'apiKey' , { apiRoot : 'https://onesignal.com/api/v2' });

Creating UserClient

You can create a UserClient object as shown below. It requires one parameter: userAuthKey , which you can find it on your OneSignal dashboard.

There is also an optional parameter called options . You can set OneSignal rest api endpoint if you wish to using options. By default the library uses https://onesignal.com/api/v1 for api endpoint.

const userClient = new OneSignal.UserClient( 'userAuthKey' ); const userClient = new OneSignal.UserClient( 'userAuthKey' , { apiRoot : 'https://onesignal.com/api/v2' });

Create notification

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/create-notification

.createNotification(body: CreateNotificationBody): Promise <ClientResponse>

Please read the sections above to learn how to create a Client object.

const notification = { contents : { 'tr' : 'Yeni bildirim' , 'en' : 'New notification' , }, included_segments : [ 'Subscribed Users' ], filters : [ { field : 'tag' , key : 'level' , relation : '>' , value : 10 } ] }; try { const response = await client.createNotification(notification); console .log(response.body.id); } catch (e) { if (e instanceof OneSignal.HTTPError) { console .log(e.statusCode); console .log(e.body); } } client.createNotification(notification) .then( response => {}) .catch( e => {});

Cancel notification

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/cancel-notification

.cancelNotification(notificationId: string ): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.cancelNotification( 'notification-id' ); console .log(response.body); console .log(response.headers); console .log(response.statusCode);

View notifications

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/view-notifications

.viewNotifications(query?: ViewNotificationsQuery): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.viewNotifications(); console .log(response.body); const response = await client.viewNotifications({ limit : 10 , kind : 2 , offset : 2 });

View notification

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/view-notification

.viewNotification(notificationId: string ): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.viewNotification( 'notification-id' ); console .log(response.body);

View apps

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/view-apps-apps

You should use UserClient for view apps since it requires User Auth Key

.viewApps(): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await userClient.viewApps(); console .log(response.body);

Create an app

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/create-an-app

You should use UserClient for view apps since it requires User Auth Key

.createApp(body: CreateAppBody): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await userClient.createApp( { name : 'APP 1' }); console .log(response.body);

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/update-an-app

You should use UserClient for view apps since it requires User Auth Key

.updateApp(appId: string , body: UpdateAppBody): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await userClient.updateApp( 'app-id' ,{ site_name : 'test' }); console .log(response.body);

View devices

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/view-devices

.viewDevices(query?: LimitOffsetQuery): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.viewDevices({ limit : 200 , offset : 0 }); console .log(response.body);

View device

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/view-device

.viewDevice(identifier: string ): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.viewDevice( 'device-id' ); console .log(response.body);

Add a device

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/add-a-device

.addDevice(body: AddDeviceBody): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.addDevice({ device_type : 'ios' , identifier : 'id1' , }); console .log(response.body);

Edit a device

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/edit-device

.editDevice(deviceId: string , body: EditDeviceBody): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.editDevice( 'device-id' ,{ identifier : 'id2' , }); console .log(response.body);

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/edit-tags-with-external-user-id

.editTagsWithExternalUserIdDevice(externalUserId: string , body: EditTagsBody): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.editTagsWithExternalUserIdDevice( 'external-user-id' , { tags : { customTag : "customValue" }, }); console .log(response.body);

New Session

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/new-session

.newSession(deviceId: string , body: NewSessionBody): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.newSession( 'device-id' ,{ language : 'tr' , }); console .log(response.body);

New Purchase

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/new-purchase

.newPurchase(deviceId: string , body: NewPurchaseBody): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.newPurchase( 'device-id' ,{ purchases : [...], }); console .log(response.body);

Increment Session Length

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference#increment-session-length

.incrementSessionLength(deviceId: string , body: IncrementSessionLengthBody): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.incrementSessionLength( 'device-id' ,{ state : '' , active_time : 11 , }); console .log(response.body);

CSV Export

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/csv-export

.exportCSV(body: ExportCSVBody): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.exportCSV({}); console .log(response.body);

Create Segment

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/create-segments

.createSegment(body: CreateSegmentBody): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.createSegment({ name : 'new-segment' , filters : [..] }); console .log(response.body);

Delete Segment

https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/delete-segments

.deleteSegment(segmentId: string ): Promise <ClientResponse>

const response = await client.deleteSegment( 'segment-id1' ); console .log(response.body);

Identity Verification

https://documentation.onesignal.com/docs/identity-verification

You can use these simple helpers to sign user id or email to be used in client-side code.

.signUserExternalId(id: string | number ): string .signUserEmail(email: string ): string

Each of these will return SHA-256 hash, that was generated using apiKey.

Tests

Running all tests, coverage, build:

$ npm run test $ npm run test -integration $ npm run coverage $ npm run build

Contributing

To send a pull request:

Fork the repo

Clone the forked repo on your computer

Switch to master branch

Create a feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/new-feature-name )

) Make your changes and add new tests if necessary

Push your changes to your fork

Open a pull request

License

This project is under the MIT license.