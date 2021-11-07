A Node.js client library for OneSignal API.
IMPORTANT: This documentation belongs to v3.x.x which has no backward compatibility. Please see this page for v2.x.x.
This is a wrapper library over OneSignal REST API. You can create notifications, view apps, edit a device and all other actions you can take on OneSignal REST API.
npm install onesignal-node --save
const OneSignal = require('onesignal-node');
OR
import * as OneSignal from 'onesignal-node';
For all the actions that require your OneSignal app id and app api key, you should use
OneSignal.Client.
Sample actions: create notification, add device, csv export, create segment...
const client = new OneSignal.Client('appId', 'apiKey');
For all the actions that require your User Auth Key you should use
OneSignal.UserClient.
Sample actions: view apps, update an app, create an app...
const userClient = new OneSignal.UserClient('userAuthKey');
You can create a
Client object as shown below. It requires two parameters:
appId and
apiKey, which you can find them on
your applications page on OneSignal dashboard.
There is also an optional parameter called
options. You can set OneSignal rest api endpoint if you wish to using options.
By default the library uses
https://onesignal.com/api/v1 for api endpoint.
// With default options
const client = new OneSignal.Client('appId', 'apiKey');
// With custom API endpoint
const client = new OneSignal.Client('appId', 'apiKey', { apiRoot: 'https://onesignal.com/api/v2'});
You can create a
UserClient object as shown below. It requires one parameter:
userAuthKey, which you can find it on
your OneSignal dashboard.
There is also an optional parameter called
options. You can set OneSignal rest api endpoint if you wish to using options.
By default the library uses
https://onesignal.com/api/v1 for api endpoint.
// With default options
const userClient = new OneSignal.UserClient('userAuthKey');
// With custom API endpoint
const userClient = new OneSignal.UserClient('userAuthKey', { apiRoot: 'https://onesignal.com/api/v2'});
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/create-notification
.createNotification(body: CreateNotificationBody): Promise<ClientResponse>
Please read the sections above to learn how to create a
Client object.
// See all fields: https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/create-notification
const notification = {
contents: {
'tr': 'Yeni bildirim',
'en': 'New notification',
},
included_segments: ['Subscribed Users'],
filters: [
{ field: 'tag', key: 'level', relation: '>', value: 10 }
]
};
// using async/await
try {
const response = await client.createNotification(notification);
console.log(response.body.id);
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof OneSignal.HTTPError) {
// When status code of HTTP response is not 2xx, HTTPError is thrown.
console.log(e.statusCode);
console.log(e.body);
}
}
// or you can use promise style:
client.createNotification(notification)
.then(response => {})
.catch(e => {});
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/cancel-notification
.cancelNotification(notificationId: string): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.cancelNotification('notification-id');
console.log(response.body);
console.log(response.headers);
console.log(response.statusCode);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/view-notifications
.viewNotifications(query?: ViewNotificationsQuery): Promise<ClientResponse>
// without query
const response = await client.viewNotifications();
console.log(response.body);
// with query
const response = await client.viewNotifications({ limit:10, kind: 2, offset: 2 });
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/view-notification
.viewNotification(notificationId: string): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.viewNotification('notification-id');
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/view-apps-apps
You should use
UserClient for view apps since it requires User Auth Key
.viewApps(): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await userClient.viewApps();
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/create-an-app
You should use
UserClient for view apps since it requires User Auth Key
.createApp(body: CreateAppBody): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await userClient.createApp( { name: 'APP 1' });
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/update-an-app
You should use
UserClient for view apps since it requires User Auth Key
.updateApp(appId: string, body: UpdateAppBody): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await userClient.updateApp( 'app-id',{ site_name: 'test' });
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/view-devices
.viewDevices(query?: LimitOffsetQuery): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.viewDevices({ limit: 200, offset: 0 });
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/view-device
.viewDevice(identifier: string): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.viewDevice('device-id');
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/add-a-device
.addDevice(body: AddDeviceBody): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.addDevice({
device_type: 'ios',
identifier: 'id1',
});
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/edit-device
.editDevice(deviceId: string, body: EditDeviceBody): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.editDevice('device-id',{
identifier: 'id2',
});
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/edit-tags-with-external-user-id
.editTagsWithExternalUserIdDevice(externalUserId: string, body: EditTagsBody): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.editTagsWithExternalUserIdDevice('external-user-id', {
tags: {
customTag: "customValue"
},
});
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/new-session
.newSession(deviceId: string, body: NewSessionBody): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.newSession('device-id',{
language: 'tr',
});
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/new-purchase
.newPurchase(deviceId: string, body: NewPurchaseBody): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.newPurchase('device-id',{
purchases: [...],
});
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference#increment-session-length
.incrementSessionLength(deviceId: string, body: IncrementSessionLengthBody): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.incrementSessionLength('device-id',{
state: '',
active_time: 11,
});
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/csv-export
.exportCSV(body: ExportCSVBody): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.exportCSV({});
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/create-segments
.createSegment(body: CreateSegmentBody): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.createSegment({
name: 'new-segment',
filters: [..]
});
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/reference/delete-segments
.deleteSegment(segmentId: string): Promise<ClientResponse>
const response = await client.deleteSegment('segment-id1');
console.log(response.body);
https://documentation.onesignal.com/docs/identity-verification
You can use these simple helpers to sign user id or email to be used in client-side code.
.signUserExternalId(id: string | number): string
.signUserEmail(email: string): string
Each of these will return SHA-256 hash, that was generated using apiKey.
Running all tests, coverage, build:
$ npm run test
$ npm run test-integration
$ npm run coverage
$ npm run build
To send a pull request:
git checkout -b feature/new-feature-name)
This project is under the MIT license.