😍 😜 😂 😛 Instantly add Emoji support to input fields on your website! 💥 ✨ 👍 :metal:
Demo: http://onesignal.github.io/emoji-picker/demo
In your
<head> section, add the following stylesheet links. Adjust the
lib/css path to match yours.
<link href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.4.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="lib/css/emoji.css" rel="stylesheet">
Before the end of your
<body> section, add the following JavaScript links. This library depends on jQuery, so jQuery must also be included, before these scripts are run. Once again, adjust the
lib/js path to match yours.
<!-- ** Don't forget to Add jQuery here ** -->
<script src="lib/js/config.js"></script>
<script src="lib/js/util.js"></script>
<script src="lib/js/jquery.emojiarea.js"></script>
<script src="lib/js/emoji-picker.js"></script>
On any input field, add the data attribute
data-emojiable="true".
That's all you need for the default options. Play around with the demo to see what the default options give you.
I want the Emoji selector to input Unicode characters instead of images
Add
data-emoji-input="unicode" to your input field. Only the
unicode value is checked for; entering anything else has no effect.
I want to limit my input field to a certain number of characters (maxlength)
The
maxlength property is supported. Character input and emoji input each count as one character, so it'll stop you from entering more than the max length.
I want classes from my original input field to be copied over to the rich emoji input area
They are!
new EmojiPicker().discover(), all elements with the data attribute
data-emojiable="true" are found, a contenteditable div is created after each one, and the original input field is hidden.
<img> tags
element.val() on the underlying hidden input field. The
<img> emojis will be converted into Unicode emojis (plain text)
This is a slightly modified version of angular-emoji-popup, which was written based on jquery-emojiarea (converts input fields to rich emoji input areas) and uses nanoScrollerJs (for the popup's custom-skinned scrollbar). This version removes AngularJS as a dependency.
maxlength property of input fields is respected (emoji selections count as a single character)
We built this to power emoji selection for OneSignal, our multi-platform push notification service.