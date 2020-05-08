#One Page Scroll 1.3.1 by Pete R. Create an Apple-like one page scroll website (iPhone 5S website) with One Page Scroll plugin Created by Pete R., Founder of BucketListly
License: Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International
jQuery (1.9.0 or later)
note: jQuery 1.9.0 or later is strongly recommended because using jQuery less than 1.8.3 and jquery.onepage-scroll.js together turns out to be a hash-based XSS vulnerabiliry.
see: http://jsfiddle.net/33WJx/
Modern browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, and Safari on both desktop and smartphones have been tested. Should work fine on IE8 and IE9 as well.
One Page Scroll let you transform your website into a one page scroll website that allows users to scroll one page at a time. It is perfect for creating a website in which you want to present something to the viewers. For example, Apple's iPhone 5S website uses the same technique.
To add this to your website, simply include the latest jQuery library together with
jquery.onepage-scroll.js,
onepage-scroll.css into your document's
<head> and call the function as follows:
<body>
...
<div class="main">
<section>...</section>
<section>...</section>
...
</div>
...
</body>
Container "Main" must be one level below the
body tag in order to make it work full page. Now call the function to activate as follows:
$(".main").onepage_scroll({
sectionContainer: "section", // sectionContainer accepts any kind of selector in case you don't want to use section
easing: "ease", // Easing options accepts the CSS3 easing animation such "ease", "linear", "ease-in",
// "ease-out", "ease-in-out", or even cubic bezier value such as "cubic-bezier(0.175, 0.885, 0.420, 1.310)"
animationTime: 1000, // AnimationTime let you define how long each section takes to animate
pagination: true, // You can either show or hide the pagination. Toggle true for show, false for hide.
updateURL: false, // Toggle this true if you want the URL to be updated automatically when the user scroll to each page.
beforeMove: function(index) {}, // This option accepts a callback function. The function will be called before the page moves.
afterMove: function(index) {}, // This option accepts a callback function. The function will be called after the page moves.
loop: false, // You can have the page loop back to the top/bottom when the user navigates at up/down on the first/last page.
keyboard: true, // You can activate the keyboard controls
responsiveFallback: false, // You can fallback to normal page scroll by defining the width of the browser in which
// you want the responsive fallback to be triggered. For example, set this to 600 and whenever
// the browser's width is less than 600, the fallback will kick in.
direction: "vertical" // You can now define the direction of the One Page Scroll animation. Options available are "vertical" and "horizontal". The default value is "vertical".
});
And that's it. Now, your website should work the same way Apple's iPhone 5S website does. You should be able to swipe up/down as well (thanks to Eike Send for his swipe events!) when viewing your website on mobile phones.
You can trigger page move with hotkeys as well:
Pressing the up arrow or the page up key allows you to move the page up by one.
Pressing the down arrow or the page down key allows you to move the page down by one.
Pressing the space key allows you to move the page down by one.
Pressing the home key brings you back to the first page.
Pressing the end key brings you to the last page.
You can also trigger page move programmatically as well:
This method allows you to move the page up by one. This action is equivalent to scrolling up/swiping down.
$(".main").moveUp();
This method allows you to move the page down by one. This action is equivalent to scrolling down/swiping up.
$(".main").moveDown();
This method allows you to move to the specified page index programatically.
$(".main").moveTo(3);
You can use callbacks to perform actions before or after the page move.
This callback gets called before the plugin performs its move.
$(".main").onepage_scroll({
beforeMove: function(index) {
...
}
});
This callback gets called after the move animation was performed.
$(".main").onepage_scroll({
afterMove: function(index) {
...
}
});
