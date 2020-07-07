OneDrive API module for NodeJS. This module handels operations with OneDrive API. For authenticating with OneDrive, we suggest using OS solutions like simple-oauth2. We are accepting pull requests for any missing features
npm install onedrive-api
const oneDriveAPI = require("onedrive-api");
oneDriveAPI.items
.listChildren({
accessToken: accessToken,
itemId: "root",
drive: "me", // 'me' | 'user' | 'drive' | 'group' | 'site'
driveId: "", // BLANK | {user_id} | {drive_id} | {group_id} | {sharepoint_site_id}
})
.then((childrens) => {
// list all children of given root directory
//
// console.log(childrens);
// returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/list.htm#response
});
Create Folder
Promise\ - folder meta object
Param Type Default Description params
Object
params.accessToken
String
OneDrive access token [params.rootItemId]
String
root
Item id params.name
String
New folder name params.drive
String
'me'
If it's set to be either
'user'/
'drive'/
'group'/
'site',
params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveId
String
undefined
The id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if
params.drive is set.
oneDriveAPI.items
.createFolder({
accessToken: accessToken,
rootItemId: "root",
name: "Folder name",
})
.then((item) => {
// console.log(item)
// returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/create.htm#response
});
items.delete
Promise\ - The promise will throw HttpError if the delete API fail.
Param Type Default Description params
Object
params.accessToken
String
OneDrive access token params.itemId
String
Item id params.drive
String
'me'
If it's set to be either
'user'/
'drive'/
'group'/
'site',
params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveId
String
undefined
The id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if
params.drive is set.
oneDriveAPI.items
.delete({
accessToken: accessToken,
itemId: createdFolder.id,
})
.then(() => {
// file is deleted
})
.catch((error) => {
// error.response.statusCode => error code
// error.response.statusMessage => error message
});
items.download
ReadableStream - Readable stream with item's content
Param Type Default Description params
Object
params.accessToken
String
OneDrive access token params.itemId
String
item id params.drive
String
'me'
If it's set to be either
'user'/
'drive'/
'group'/
'site',
params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveId
String
undefined
The id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if
params.drive is set.
const fileStream = oneDriveAPI.items.download({
accessToken: accessToken,
itemId: createdFolder.id,
});
fileStream.pipe(SomeWritableStream);
items.partialDownload
graphDownloadURL or the
itemId to download the file.
itemId is provided, the function will try to get the download URL for you with additional
getMetadata() function call.
Promise\ - A promise with the result is a
Readable stream with partial item's content
Param Type Default Description params
Object
params.accessToken
String
OneDrive access token params.graphDownloadURL
String
@microsoft.graph.downloadUrl of the item
params.itemId
String
item id. This parameter will be skipped if
graphDownloadURL is provided.
params.bytesFrom
Number
0
Starting download byte. params.bytesTo
Number
Ending byte to download. Must be set params.drive
String
'me'
Only be used if only
params.itemId is set and
params.graphDownloadURL is undefined. If it's set to be either
'user'/
'drive'/
'group'/
'site',
params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveId
String
undefined
The id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if
params.drive is set.
const partialPromise = oneDriveAPI.items.partialDownload({
accessToken: accessToken,
bytesFrom: 0, // start byte
bytesTo: 1034, // to byte
graphDownloadURL: createdItem["@microsoft.graph.downloadUrl"],
// optional params
itemId: createdItem.id, // only be used when `graphDownloadURL` is NOT provided
drive: "me", // only be used when only `itemId` is provided
driveId: "me", // only be required when `drive` is provided
});
partialPromise.then((fileStream) => fileStream.pipe(SomeWritableStream));
items.customEndpoint
Promise\ - JSON object.
Param Type Description params
Object
params.accessToken
String
OneDrive access token params.url
String
Endpoint url. Ex. 'groups/{groupId}/drives' params.body
Object
false
Optional body params.method
String
Optional method
oneDriveAPI.items
.customEndpoint({
accessToken: accessToken,
url: "me/drive/special/cameraroll",
// method: 'GET'
// body: {}
})
.then((r) => {
console.log(r);
})
.catch((e) => {
console.log(e);
});
items.sync
Promise\ - Object represent the changes since last sync
Param Type Description params
Object
params.accessToken
String
OneDrive access token params.next
String
nextLink (or deltaLink returned from last session).
oneDriveAPI.items
.sync({
accessToken: accessToken,
next: "https://graph.microsoft.com/v1.0/me/drive/delta(token=1230919asd190410jlka)",
})
.then((item) => {
// console.log(item);
// returns body of https://docs.microsoft.com/nb-no/onedrive/developer/rest-api/api/driveitem_delta?view=odsp-graph-online#response
});
items.getMetadata
Promise\ - Item's metadata
Param Type Default Description params
Object
params.accessToken
String
OneDrive access token params.itemId
String
Item id params.drive
String
'me'
If it's set to be either
'user'/
'drive'/
'group'/
'site',
params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveId
String
undefined
The id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if
params.drive is set.
oneDriveAPI.items
.getMetadata({
accessToken: accessToken,
itemId: createdFolder.id,
})
.then((item) => {
// console.log(item);
// returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/update.htm#response
});
items.listChildren
Promise\ - object of children items
Param Type Default Description params
Object
params.accessToken
String
OneDrive access token [params.itemId]
String
root
Item id params.drive
String
'me'
If it's set to be either
'user'/
'drive'/
'group'/
'site',
params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveId
String
undefined
The id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if
params.drive is set.
params.query
String
undefined
OData system query options.
oneDriveAPI.items
.listChildren({
accessToken: accessToken,
itemId: createdFolder.id,
query: "?$filter=createdDateTime le 2020-07-07T12:56:51.577Z",
})
.then((childrens) => {
// console.log(childrens);
// returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/list.htm#response
});
items.update
Promise\ - Item meta object
Param Type Default Description params
Object
params.accessToken
String
OneDrive access token params.itemId
String
Item id params.toUpdate
Object
Object to update params.drive
String
'me'
If it's set to be either
'user'/
'drive'/
'group'/
'site',
params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveId
String
undefined
The id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if
params.drive is set.
oneDriveAPI.items
.update({
accessToken: accessToken,
itemId: createdFolder.id,
toUpdate: {
name: "newFolderName",
},
})
.then((item) => {
// console.log(item);
// returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/update.htm#response
});
items.uploadSimple
Promise\ - Item
Param Type Default Description params
Object
params.accessToken
String
OneDrive access token params.filename
String
File name [params.parentId]
String
root
Parent id [params.parentPath]
String
Parent path (if parentPath is defined, than parentId is ignored) params.readableStream
Object
Readable Stream with file's content params.drive
String
'me'
If it's set to be either
'user'/
'drive'/
'group'/
'site',
params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveId
String
undefined
The id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if
params.drive is set.
oneDriveAPI.items
.uploadSimple({
accessToken: accessToken,
filename: filename,
readableStream: readableStream,
})
.then((item) => {
// console.log(item);
// returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/upload_put.htm#response
});
items.uploadSession
Promise\ - Item
Param Type Default Description params
Object
params.accessToken
String
OneDrive access token params.filename
String
File name params.fileSize
Number
Size of the file [params.parentId]
String
root
Parent id [params.parentPath]
String
Parent path (if parentPath is defined, than parentId is ignored) params.readableStream
Object
Readable Stream with file's content params.drive
string
'me'
If it's set to be either
'user'/
'drive'/
'group'/
'site',
params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveId
String
undefined
The id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if
params.drive is set.
[params.chunksToUpload]
Number
20
Chunks to upload per request. More chunks per request requires more RAM process
function
A callback emit a variable represent the bytes that were transferred
oneDriveAPI.items
.uploadSession(
{
accessToken: accessToken,
filename: filename,
fileSize: fileSize,
readableStream: readableStream,
},
(bytesUploaded) => {
console.log(bytesUploaded);
},
)
.then((item) => {
// console.log(item);
// returns body of https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/onedrive/developer/rest-api/api/driveitem_createuploadsession?view=odsp-graph-online#http-response
});
