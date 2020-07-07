OneDrive API module for NodeJS. This module handels operations with OneDrive API. For authenticating with OneDrive, we suggest using OS solutions like simple-oauth2. We are accepting pull requests for any missing features

Install

npm install onedrive-api

API

Items

Examples

Require module

const oneDriveAPI = require ( "onedrive-api" );

oneDriveAPI.items .listChildren({ accessToken : accessToken, itemId : "root" , drive : "me" , driveId : "" , }) .then( ( childrens ) => { });

Create Folder