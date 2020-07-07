openbase logo
onedrive-api

by dkatavic
1.0.1 (see all)

OneDrive API module for Node.js

Readme

onedrive-api

CircleCI

OneDrive API module for NodeJS. This module handels operations with OneDrive API. For authenticating with OneDrive, we suggest using OS solutions like simple-oauth2. We are accepting pull requests for any missing features

Install

npm install onedrive-api

API

Items

Examples

Require module

const oneDriveAPI = require("onedrive-api");

oneDriveAPI.items
  .listChildren({
    accessToken: accessToken,
    itemId: "root",
    drive: "me", // 'me' | 'user' | 'drive' | 'group' | 'site'
    driveId: "", // BLANK | {user_id} | {drive_id} | {group_id} | {sharepoint_site_id}
  })
  .then((childrens) => {
    // list all children of given root directory
    //
    // console.log(childrens);
    // returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/list.htm#response
  });

items.createFolder

Create Folder

Returns: Promise\ - folder meta object

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
paramsObject
params.accessTokenStringOneDrive access token
[params.rootItemId]StringrootItem id
params.nameStringNew folder name
params.driveString'me'If it's set to be either 'user'/'drive'/'group'/'site', params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveIdStringundefinedThe id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if params.drive is set.
oneDriveAPI.items
  .createFolder({
    accessToken: accessToken,
    rootItemId: "root",
    name: "Folder name",
  })
  .then((item) => {
    // console.log(item)
    // returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/create.htm#response
  });

items.delete

Delete item (file or folder)

Returns: Promise\ - The promise will throw HttpError if the delete API fail.

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
paramsObject
params.accessTokenStringOneDrive access token
params.itemIdStringItem id
params.driveString'me'If it's set to be either 'user'/'drive'/'group'/'site', params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveIdStringundefinedThe id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if params.drive is set.
oneDriveAPI.items
  .delete({
    accessToken: accessToken,
    itemId: createdFolder.id,
  })
  .then(() => {
    // file is deleted
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    // error.response.statusCode => error code
    // error.response.statusMessage => error message
  });

items.download

Download item content

Returns: ReadableStream - Readable stream with item's content

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
paramsObject
params.accessTokenStringOneDrive access token
params.itemIdStringitem id
params.driveString'me'If it's set to be either 'user'/'drive'/'group'/'site', params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveIdStringundefinedThe id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if params.drive is set.
const fileStream = oneDriveAPI.items.download({
  accessToken: accessToken,
  itemId: createdFolder.id,
});
fileStream.pipe(SomeWritableStream);

items.partialDownload

Download item content partially. You must either provide graphDownloadURL or the itemId to download the file.

If only the itemId is provided, the function will try to get the download URL for you with additional getMetadata() function call.

Returns: Promise\ - A promise with the result is a Readable stream with partial item's content

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
paramsObject
params.accessTokenStringOneDrive access token
params.graphDownloadURLString@microsoft.graph.downloadUrl of the item
params.itemIdStringitem id. This parameter will be skipped if graphDownloadURL is provided.
params.bytesFromNumber0Starting download byte.
params.bytesToNumberEnding byte to download. Must be set
params.driveString'me'Only be used if only params.itemId is set and params.graphDownloadURL is undefined. If it's set to be either 'user'/'drive'/'group'/'site', params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveIdStringundefinedThe id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if params.drive is set.
const partialPromise = oneDriveAPI.items.partialDownload({
  accessToken: accessToken,
  bytesFrom: 0, // start byte
  bytesTo: 1034, // to byte
  graphDownloadURL: createdItem["@microsoft.graph.downloadUrl"],
  // optional params
  itemId: createdItem.id, // only be used when `graphDownloadURL` is NOT provided
  drive: "me", // only be used when only `itemId` is provided
  driveId: "me", // only be required when `drive` is provided
});
partialPromise.then((fileStream) => fileStream.pipe(SomeWritableStream));

items.customEndpoint

Call custom endpoint with JSON response.

Returns: Promise\ - JSON object.

ParamTypeDescription
paramsObject
params.accessTokenStringOneDrive access token
params.urlStringEndpoint url. Ex. 'groups/{groupId}/drives'
params.bodyObjectfalseOptional body
params.methodStringOptional method
oneDriveAPI.items
  .customEndpoint({
    accessToken: accessToken,
    url: "me/drive/special/cameraroll",
    // method: 'GET'
    // body: {}
  })
  .then((r) => {
    console.log(r);
  })
  .catch((e) => {
    console.log(e);
  });

items.sync

Sync changes

Returns: Promise\ - Object represent the changes since last sync

ParamTypeDescription
paramsObject
params.accessTokenStringOneDrive access token
params.nextStringnextLink (or deltaLink returned from last session).
oneDriveAPI.items
  .sync({
    accessToken: accessToken,
    next: "https://graph.microsoft.com/v1.0/me/drive/delta(token=1230919asd190410jlka)",
  })
  .then((item) => {
    // console.log(item);
    // returns body of https://docs.microsoft.com/nb-no/onedrive/developer/rest-api/api/driveitem_delta?view=odsp-graph-online#response
  });

items.getMetadata

Get items metadata (file or folder)

Returns: Promise\ - Item's metadata

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
paramsObject
params.accessTokenStringOneDrive access token
params.itemIdStringItem id
params.driveString'me'If it's set to be either 'user'/'drive'/'group'/'site', params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveIdStringundefinedThe id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if params.drive is set.
oneDriveAPI.items
  .getMetadata({
    accessToken: accessToken,
    itemId: createdFolder.id,
  })
  .then((item) => {
    // console.log(item);
    // returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/update.htm#response
  });

items.listChildren

List childrens

Returns: Promise\ - object of children items

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
paramsObject
params.accessTokenStringOneDrive access token
[params.itemId]StringrootItem id
params.driveString'me'If it's set to be either 'user'/'drive'/'group'/'site', params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveIdStringundefinedThe id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if params.drive is set.
params.queryStringundefinedOData system query options.
oneDriveAPI.items
  .listChildren({
    accessToken: accessToken,
    itemId: createdFolder.id,
    query: "?$filter=createdDateTime le 2020-07-07T12:56:51.577Z",
  })
  .then((childrens) => {
    // console.log(childrens);
    // returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/list.htm#response
  });

items.update

Update item metadata

Returns: Promise\ - Item meta object

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
paramsObject
params.accessTokenStringOneDrive access token
params.itemIdStringItem id
params.toUpdateObjectObject to update
params.driveString'me'If it's set to be either 'user'/'drive'/'group'/'site', params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveIdStringundefinedThe id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if params.drive is set.
oneDriveAPI.items
  .update({
    accessToken: accessToken,
    itemId: createdFolder.id,
    toUpdate: {
      name: "newFolderName",
    },
  })
  .then((item) => {
    // console.log(item);
    // returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/update.htm#response
  });

items.uploadSimple

Create file with simple upload

Returns: Promise\ - Item

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
paramsObject
params.accessTokenStringOneDrive access token
params.filenameStringFile name
[params.parentId]StringrootParent id
[params.parentPath]StringParent path (if parentPath is defined, than parentId is ignored)
params.readableStreamObjectReadable Stream with file's content
params.driveString'me'If it's set to be either 'user'/'drive'/'group'/'site', params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveIdStringundefinedThe id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if params.drive is set.
oneDriveAPI.items
  .uploadSimple({
    accessToken: accessToken,
    filename: filename,
    readableStream: readableStream,
  })
  .then((item) => {
    // console.log(item);
    // returns body of https://dev.onedrive.com/items/upload_put.htm#response
  });

items.uploadSession

Create a file with session upload. Use this for the files over 4MB. This is a synchronous wrapper around asynchronous method, which means that on the failed upload you can't resume the upload but need to retry the implementation. I am accepting PRs for asynchronous implementation.

Returns: Promise\ - Item

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
paramsObject
params.accessTokenStringOneDrive access token
params.filenameStringFile name
params.fileSizeNumberSize of the file
[params.parentId]StringrootParent id
[params.parentPath]StringParent path (if parentPath is defined, than parentId is ignored)
params.readableStreamObjectReadable Stream with file's content
params.drivestring'me'If it's set to be either 'user'/'drive'/'group'/'site', params.driveId has to be set.
params.driveIdStringundefinedThe id of the drive that was shared to you. Must be set if params.drive is set.
[params.chunksToUpload]Number20Chunks to upload per request. More chunks per request requires more RAM
processfunctionA callback emit a variable represent the bytes that were transferred
oneDriveAPI.items
  .uploadSession(
    {
      accessToken: accessToken,
      filename: filename,
      fileSize: fileSize,
      readableStream: readableStream,
    },
    (bytesUploaded) => {
      console.log(bytesUploaded);
    },
  )
  .then((item) => {
    // console.log(item);
    // returns body of https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/onedrive/developer/rest-api/api/driveitem_createuploadsession?view=odsp-graph-online#http-response
  });

Changelog

