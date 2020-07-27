JavaScript color calculation toolkit for node.js and the browser.
Features:
rgb(...), or
rgba(...).
Module support:
Package managers:
npm install onecolor
bower install color
Small sizes:
In the browser (change one-color.js to one-color-all.js to gain named color support):
<script src="one-color.js"></script>
<script>
alert(
'Hello, ' + one.color('#650042').lightness(0.3).green(0.4).hex() + ' world!'
);
</script>
In the browser, the parser is exposed as a global named
onecolor.
In node.js, it is returned directly with a require of the module
(after
npm install onecolor):
var color = require('onecolor');
console.warn(color('rgba(100%, 0%, 0%, .5)').alpha(0.4).cssa());
rgba(255,0,0,0.4)
All of the above return color instances in the relevant color space with the channel values (0..1) as instance variables:
var myColor = color('#a9d91d');
myColor instanceof color.RGB; // true
myColor.red(); // 0.6627450980392157
You can also parse named CSS colors (works out of the box in node.js, but the requires the slightly bigger one-color-all.js build in the browser):
color('maroon').lightness(0.3).hex(); // '#990000'
To turn a color instance back into a string, use the
hex(),
css(),
and
cssa() methods:
color('rgb(124, 96, 200)').hex(); // '#7c60c8'
color('#bb7b81').cssa(); // 'rgba(187,123,129,1)'
Color instances have getters/setters for all channels in all supported
colorspaces (
red(),
green(),
blue(),
hue(),
saturation(),
lightness(),
value(),
alpha(), etc.). Thus you don't need to think about which colorspace
you're in. All the necessary conversions happen automatically:
color('#ff0000') // Red in RGB
.green(1) // Set green to the max value, producing yellow (still RGB)
.hue(0.5, true) // Add 180 degrees to the hue, implicitly converting to HSV
.hex(); // Dump as RGB hex syntax: '#2222ff'
When called without any arguments, they return the current value of the channel (0..1):
color('#09ffdd').green(); // 1
color('#09ffdd').saturation(); // 0.9647058823529412
When called with a single numerical argument (0..1), a new color object is returned with that channel replaced:
var myColor = color('#00ddff');
myColor.red(0.5).red(); // .5
// ... but as the objects are immutable, the original object retains its value:
myColor.red(); // 0
When called with a single numerical argument (0..1) and
true as
the second argument, a new value is returned with that channel
adjusted:
color('#ff0000') // Red
.red(-0.1, true) // Adjust red channel by -0.1
.hex(); // '#e60000'
All color instances have an alpha channel (0..1), defaulting to 1 (opaque). You can simply ignore it if you don't need it.
It's preserved when converting between colorspaces:
color('rgba(10, 20, 30, .8)').green(0.4).saturation(0.2).alpha(); // 0.8
If you need to know whether two colors represent the same 8 bit color, regardless
of colorspace, compare their
hex() values:
color('#f00').hex() === color('#e00').red(1).hex(); // true
Use the
equals method to compare two color instances within a certain
epsilon (defaults to
1e-9).
color('#e00').lightness(0.00001, true).equals(color('#e00'), 1e-5); // false
color('#e00').lightness(0.000001, true).equals(color('#e00'), 1e-5); // true
Before comparing the
equals method converts the other color to the right colorspace,
so you don't need to convert explicitly in this case either:
color('#e00').hsv().equals(color('#e00')); // true
Color parser function, the recommended way to create a color instance:
color('#a9d91d'); // Regular hex syntax
color('a9d91d'); // hex syntax, # is optional
color('#eee'); // Short hex syntax
color('rgb(124, 96, 200)'); // CSS rgb syntax
color('rgb(99%, 40%, 0%)'); // CSS rgb syntax with percentages
color('rgba(124, 96, 200, .4)'); // CSS rgba syntax
color('hsl(120, 75%, 75%)'); // CSS hsl syntax
color('hsla(120, 75%, 75%, .1)'); // CSS hsla syntax
color('hsv(220, 47%, 12%)'); // CSS hsv syntax (non-standard)
color('hsva(120, 75%, 75%, 0)'); // CSS hsva syntax (non-standard)
color([0, 4, 255, 120]); // CanvasPixelArray entry, RGBA
color(['RGB', 0.5, 0.1, 0.6, 0.9]); // The output format of color.toJSON()
The slightly bigger one-color-all.js build adds support for the standard suite of named CSS colors:
color('maroon');
color('darkolivegreen');
Existing onecolor instances pass through unchanged, which is useful in APIs where you want to accept either a string or a color instance:
color(color('#fff')); // Same as color('#fff')
Serialization methods:
var myColor = color('#bda65b');
myColor.hex(); // 6-digit hex string: '#bda65b'
myColor.css(); // CSS rgb syntax: 'rgb(10,128,220)'
myColor.cssa(); // CSS rgba syntax: 'rgba(10,128,220,0.8)'
myColor.toString(); // For debugging: '[onecolor.RGB: Red=0.3 Green=0.8 Blue=0 Alpha=1]'
myColor.toJSON(); // ["RGB"|"HSV"|"HSL", <number>, <number>, <number>, <number>]
Getters -- return the value of the channel (converts to other colorspaces as needed):
var myColor = color('#bda65b');
myColor.red();
myColor.green();
myColor.blue();
myColor.hue();
myColor.saturation();
myColor.value();
myColor.lightness();
myColor.alpha();
myColor.cyan(); // one-color-all.js and node.js only
myColor.magenta(); // one-color-all.js and node.js only
myColor.yellow(); // one-color-all.js and node.js only
myColor.black(); // one-color-all.js and node.js only
Setters -- return new color instances with one channel changed:
color.red(<number>)
color.green(<number>)
color.blue(<number>)
color.hue(<number>)
color.saturation(<number>)
color.value(<number>)
color.lightness(<number>)
color.alpha(<number>)
color.cyan(<number>) // one-color-all.js and node.js only
color.magenta(<number>) // one-color-all.js and node.js only
color.yellow(<number>) // one-color-all.js and node.js only
color.black(<number>) // one-color-all.js and node.js only
Adjusters -- return new color instances with the channel adjusted by the specified delta (0..1):
color.red(<number>, true)
color.green(<number>, true)
color.blue(<number>, true)
color.hue(<number>, true)
color.saturation(<number>, true)
color.value(<number>, true)
color.lightness(<number>, true)
color.alpha(<number>, true)
color.cyan(<number>, true) // one-color-all.js and node.js only
color.magenta(<number>, true) // one-color-all.js and node.js only
color.yellow(<number>, true) // one-color-all.js and node.js only
color.black(<number>, true) // one-color-all.js and node.js only
Comparison with other color objects, returns
true or
false (epsilon defaults to
1e-9):
color.equals(otherColor[, <epsilon>])
"Low level" constructors, accept 3 or 4 numerical arguments (0..1):
new onecolor.RGB(<red>, <green>, <blue>[, <alpha>])
new onecolor.HSL(<hue>, <saturation>, <lightness>[, <alpha>])
new onecolor.HSV(<hue>, <saturation>, <value>[, <alpha>])
The one-color-all.js build includes CMYK support:
new onecolor.CMYK(<cyan>, <magenta>, <yellow>, <black>[, <alpha>])
All color instances have
rgb(),
hsv(), and
hsl() methods for
explicitly converting to another color space. Like the setter and
adjuster methods they return a new color object representing the same
color in another color space.
If for some reason you need to get all the channel values in a specific colorspace, do an explicit conversion first to cut down on the number of implicit conversions:
var myColor = color('#0620ff')
.lightness(+0.3)
.rgb();
console.log(myColor.red() + ' ' + myColor.green() + ' ' + myColor.blue());
0 0.06265060240963878 0.5999999999999999
git clone https://github.com/One-com/one-color.git
cd one-color
npm install
npm run build
If you aren't up for a complete installation, there are pre-built packages in the repository as well as the npm package:
onecolor is licensed under a standard 2-clause BSD license -- see the
LICENSE file for details.