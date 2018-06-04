openbase logo
one-validation

by One-com
2.2.2

Regexp based validation collection for common internet validation tasks

Readme

one-validation

This is a collection of regular expressions for general validation purposes. The basic design concept is to split up the regexes into semantic parts of the pattern to match. As an example a url consists of many parts like scheme, optional userinfo, subdomain, domain, toplevel domain, path, query and fragment. It is a lot easier to write a maintainable and reusable regular expression by mathing each of these parts individually and write a regex that combines the individual later.

The library includes a TLD whitelist that can be updated using make.

This module works as a NodeJS CommonJS module, a require.js AMD module and falls back to exposing itself in the global scope on one.validation if included directly in the page.

Package managers:

  • npm: npm install one-validation
  • bower: bower install validation

Supported patterns

  • domain
  • email
  • url

Examples

domain and domainIdn

validation.domain.test('foo.co.uk');
return true;

validation.domainIdn.test('hällo-test.de');
return true;

email and emailIdn

validation.email.test('test@foo.co.uk');
return true;

validation.domainIdn.test('test@hällo-test.de');
return true;

Building

npm install
make

