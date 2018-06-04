This is a collection of regular expressions for general validation purposes. The basic design concept is to split up the regexes into semantic parts of the pattern to match. As an example a url consists of many parts like scheme, optional userinfo, subdomain, domain, toplevel domain, path, query and fragment. It is a lot easier to write a maintainable and reusable regular expression by mathing each of these parts individually and write a regex that combines the individual later.

The library includes a TLD whitelist that can be updated using make.

This module works as a NodeJS CommonJS module, a require.js AMD module and falls back to exposing itself in the global scope on one.validation if included directly in the page.

Package managers:

npm: npm install one-validation

bower: bower install validation

Supported patterns

domain

email

url

Examples

domain and domainIdn

validation. domain .test( 'foo.co.uk' ); return true ;

validation.domainIdn.test( 'hällo-test.de' ); return true ;

email and emailIdn

validation.email.test( 'test@foo.co.uk' ); return true ;

validation.domainIdn.test( 'test@hällo-test.de' ); return true ;

Building