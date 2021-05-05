A webpack loader to enable single-file React components.
Inspired by
vue-loader.
.one file (extension is configurable)
css-loader)
$ npm i --save-dev one-loader
In
webpack.config.js:
{
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.one$/,
loader: 'one-loader',
options: {
map: {
'text/css': ['style-loader', 'css-loader'],
'javascript': 'babel-loader'
}
}
}
]
}
}
In
ExampleComponent.one:
<style>
html {
background-color: green;
}
.basicExample {
color: white;
}
</style>
<script>
export default () => {
return <div className="basicExample">
Hello World
</div>
}
</script>
More examples are available in examples directory:
The
map object in
one-loader options is responsible for assigning loaders to code types in your single-file components.
If no mapping is provided
<style> contents will be processed with
css-loader and
<script> contents will remain unchanged.
These default values are defined in
options.js file.
The
type property can be used to assign custom types to
<style> and
<script> tags:
<style type="text/less">
.component {
text-align: center;
}
</style>
<script type="es6">
</script>
There are no restrictions on type naming, so any string will work, however descriptive values are recommended.
The internal architecture of the loader requires passing the options object to sub-loaders through a
require string.
This is currently causing issues when defining
map object loaders in strings with a
! separator.
Thus array syntax is recommended for defining mapped loaders.
This will NOT work:
{
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.one$/,
loader: 'one-loader',
options: {
map: {
'text/css': 'style-loader!css-loader',
'javascript': 'babel-loader'
}
}
}
]
}
}
This will work:
{
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.one$/,
loader: 'one-loader',
options: {
map: {
'text/css': ['style-loader', 'css-loader'],
'javascript': 'babel-loader'
}
}
}
]
}
}
MIT