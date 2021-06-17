A simple Node Module which can provide one line joke randomly or from specific tag

This module contains more than 2200 one line jokes.

Installation

npm install one-liner-joke --save

Usage

var oneLinerJoke = require ( 'one-liner-joke' ); var getRandomJoke = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJoke(); console .log(getRandomJoke) var getRandomJoke = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJoke({ 'exclude_tags' : [ 'dirty' , 'racist' , 'marriage' ] }); console .log(getRandomJoke) var getRandomJokeWithTag = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJokeWithTag( 'stupid' ); console .log(getRandomJokeWithTag) var getRandomJoke = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJokeWithTag( 'stupid' , { 'exclude_tags' : [ 'dirty' , 'racist' , 'marriage' ] }); console .log(getRandomJoke)

Tests