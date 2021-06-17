openbase logo
olj

one-liner-joke

by Ahmad Faiyaz
1.2.2 (see all)

A simple Node Module which can provide one line joke randomly or from specific tag

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

906

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

one-liner-joke

Build Status

This module contains more than 2200 one line jokes.

Installation

npm install one-liner-joke --save

Usage

var oneLinerJoke = require('one-liner-joke');

/*
The variable getRandomJoke will contain a random joke with a format:
{"body":"Artificial intelligence is no match for natural stupidity.","tags":["intelligence","stupid"]}
*/
var getRandomJoke = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJoke();
console.log(getRandomJoke)

/*
One can add exclusion filter for the jokes tags
default is ['racist', 'dirty', 'sex']
*/
var getRandomJoke = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJoke({
    'exclude_tags': ['dirty', 'racist', 'marriage']
  });
console.log(getRandomJoke)


/*
The variable getRandomJoke will contain a random joke with a tag and with a format:
*/

var getRandomJokeWithTag = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJokeWithTag('stupid');
console.log(getRandomJokeWithTag)

/*
One can add exclusion filter for the jokes tags
default is ['racist', 'dirty', 'sex']
*/
var getRandomJoke = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJokeWithTag('stupid', {
  'exclude_tags': ['dirty', 'racist', 'marriage']
});
console.log(getRandomJoke)

Tests

npm test

