A simple Node Module which can provide one line joke randomly or from specific tag
This module contains more than 2200 one line jokes.
npm install one-liner-joke --save
var oneLinerJoke = require('one-liner-joke');
/*
The variable getRandomJoke will contain a random joke with a format:
{"body":"Artificial intelligence is no match for natural stupidity.","tags":["intelligence","stupid"]}
*/
var getRandomJoke = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJoke();
console.log(getRandomJoke)
/*
One can add exclusion filter for the jokes tags
default is ['racist', 'dirty', 'sex']
*/
var getRandomJoke = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJoke({
'exclude_tags': ['dirty', 'racist', 'marriage']
});
console.log(getRandomJoke)
/*
The variable getRandomJoke will contain a random joke with a tag and with a format:
{"body":"Artificial intelligence is no match for natural stupidity.","tags":["intelligence","stupid"]}
*/
var getRandomJokeWithTag = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJokeWithTag('stupid');
console.log(getRandomJokeWithTag)
/*
One can add exclusion filter for the jokes tags
default is ['racist', 'dirty', 'sex']
*/
var getRandomJoke = oneLinerJoke.getRandomJokeWithTag('stupid', {
'exclude_tags': ['dirty', 'racist', 'marriage']
});
console.log(getRandomJoke)
npm test