OncoprintJS

This is the library that generates the Oncoprint visualization in cBioPortal. Essentially, it populates a canvas of a grid of m tracks of n types, where each element can either be a discrete value represented by a colored glyph on a grey background or a continuous value within a color range. Oncoprint can have many conceivable uses, but in cBioPortal, it is primarily used to visualize tracks of m genes and n patient samples, where the colored glyphs represent genomic alterations. It is also used to display a heatmap of gene and/or protein expression values for those m genes and n patient samples.

Using the Node Module

Oncoprint is on NPM. To install:

npm install --save oncoprintjs

In order to use it, just require it into your script.

const Oncoprint = require ( 'oncoprintjs' );

It can also be imported

import Oncoprint from "oncoprintjs" ;

A full documentation of the API is still pending, but the typescript declarations in dist/js/oncoprint.d.ts may be of use.

Development

Getting Started

First, clone the repo:

git clone https://github.com/cBioPortal/oncoprintjs.git

Install the necessary NPM packages defined in package.json by running:

npm install

Next, build

npm run build

Which will write dist/oncoprint.bundle.js , which is a CommonJS module and can be included using require , or import .

The directory rules/ contains glyph styling specifications that are specific to the genomic alterations use case of Oncoprint, which you may want to use.

Changes to Oncoprint